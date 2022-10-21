ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Report: Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins to undergo knee surgery, miss several weeks

By Ryan Dickstein
 4 days ago
Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins could miss the next several weeks of the season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dobbins is expected to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery next week which would sideline him 4-6 weeks.

Only in his third professional season, Dobbins is coming off an injury that forced him to miss the entire 2021 season, and the first two games this year.

With Dobbins already ruled out of this Sunday's game against the division rival Browns, fans will likely see more of Kenyan Drake in the backfield.

Drake is coming off a 119-yard rushing performance in last week's loss to the Giants.

Veteran Gus Edwards has also been removed from the Injured Reserve list, but has not yet been activated.

