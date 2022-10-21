ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween should be for all ages and a perfect way for teens to spend their Halloween would be to watch a movie. What better movie to watch than the new “Curse of Crom: The Legend of Halloween” with Rob York (Writer/Director) and Tanner Gillman (Actor). This movie is about High school teenagers who accidentally unleash an ancient Irish entity on their hometown and must stop it before midnight on Halloween. They explain where the idea for the story came from and other facts about the process of filming. To watch this spooky movie, you can find it on amazon prime.
All good things must come to an end. Thankfully, Good Things Utah is far from over but our celebration for our 20th birthday ended with a big bang and big Bubbly Drink. Rachel Bunnell, owner of Bubbly Bar Events, a soda and mocktail catering service, came to celebrate with us. Bubbly Bar is the perfect addition to your work party, wedding, baby shower, quinceañera, Bar and Bat Mitzvah and even a talk show’s 20th anniversary special. For any event, they have you covered.
