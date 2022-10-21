Read full article on original website
Albany driver accused of DWI, killing man on sidewalk
A man who was walking on a sidewalk in Albany is dead after a drunken driver went off the road and hit him Monday evening. That’s according to Albany police. Larry Cunningham, 62, of Albany died at the scene. Police say 26-year-old Jose Guevara-Bonilla of Albany was speeding on...
Schenectady man convicted of felony assault, repeatedly struck girlfriend with travel mug
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A Schenectady man was convicted Monday of the Class D violent felony of assault in the second degree, for a crime of domestic violence that occurred in the City of Schenectady on October 30, 2021. After a five-day trial, the jury also acquitted Jayson Hooks,...
Albany man accused in fatal Third Avenue crash
A 26-year-old Albany man has been accused of hitting a pedestrian with his car, killing them, Monday evening on Third Avenue.
Driver In Fatal Hit-Run Crash In Albany Was Drunk, Speeding, Police Say
A 62-year-old man is dead following a suspected drunk driving crash in the region, authorities said. Emergency crews in Albany were called at around 6:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, with reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a car near Third Avenue and Elizabeth Street. When officers arrived, they...
Driver arrested, charged in a fatal hit and run crash in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police have arrested an Albany man in connection to a fatal Monday night hit and run crash. Police say just after 6:00 PM on October 24th, officers responded to the area of Third Avenue and Elizabeth Street for reports of a person struck by a car.
Man gets 3 to 7 years after five-day trial
After a five-day trial in Schenectady County Court, Jason Hook (also known as Shaquan Riker), was convicted of second-degree assault for an incident that occurred on October 30, 2021. Police report Hooks also allegedly prevented the victim in the incident from calling 911.
No injuries reported after shots fired in Queensbury
No one was injured after shots rang out on Main Street in Queensbury early Saturday morning, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Woman Smuggled Drugs Into Saratoga County Jail For Inmate Relative, Police Say
A woman from the region has gone from jail visitor to possible jail inmate after allegedly smuggling drugs into a correctional facility for a relative. Saratoga County resident Rondene Brust, age 53, of Ballston Spa, was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 11, after she allegedly brought a controlled substance into the Saratoga County jail, according to sheriff’s officials.
Pittsfield man pleads guilty to manslaughter
Dasean Smith, 24, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts had pleaded guilty to a single count of manslaughter, possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony on Monday.
Albany man sentenced to 8 years on weapons charge
An Albany man was sentenced for his role in an attempted armed robbery in August 2021.
Police arrest Staten Island man for bags full of drugs
State Police assigned to the Community Stabilization Unit arrested Daniel Yousef, 25 of Staten Island on October 20. Police report Yousef was arrested after an investigation found many duffel bags full of drugs in his car.
Man Killed After Being Struck By Dumpster Being Unloaded From Truck In City Of Hudson
An employee of a dumpster company in the region was killed after the box came loose from a wench and landed on top of him. The incident took place in Columbia County around 11:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24 in the city of Hudson, on the 200 block of Long Alley.
NYSP: Hit-and-run ends in DWI for Rensselaer man
After allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash on State Route 20 in Nassau, Raymond F. Ingoldsby II, 40, of Rensselaer, was nabbed by State Troopers on Wednesday afternoon
Months off parole, dozens of fake credit cards, man arrested on fraud charges, say police
WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — Watervliet Police say they have arrested a 27-year-old man with an extensive criminal history on fraud charges. Police say the investigation began after a report of a victim who received a fraud alert that their credit card was used at a local restaurant. Shortly thereafter,...
Alleged Dutchess County fentanyl dealer arrested
The Dutchess County Drug Task Force has arrested a 34-year-old man on felony drug possession charges after he allegedly tried to sell fentanyl in the county.
Queensbury man accused of crashing into ambulance
The Warren County Sheriff's Office said a Queensbury man crashed into an ambulance—which was taking someone to the hospital—on Sunday night.
Greene County man sentenced for trying to entice minor
A Greene County man has been sentenced to prison for reportedly trying to coerce and entice a minor into sexual activity with him. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Thomas “Tommy” Squires, 37, of Cairo, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Police nab 5 after Kingsbury firearm robbery
The Washington County Sheriff's Office has revealed four suspects who allegedly burglarized Calamity Jane's Firearms on Friday.
Four arrested, including credit union employee in ID theft ring, say police
BETHLEHEM, NY (WRGB) — Bethlehem police say they have arrested 4 people, one an employee of a credit union as part of what they are calling an identity theft ring. According to investigators, the suspects are accused of using fake documents to open loans and steal money at various SEFCU branches.
Gloversville man facing 9 charges after traffic stop
A Gloversville man is facing nine separate charges after a traffic stop ballooned into much more Saturday evening.
