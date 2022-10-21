ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNYT

Albany driver accused of DWI, killing man on sidewalk

A man who was walking on a sidewalk in Albany is dead after a drunken driver went off the road and hit him Monday evening. That’s according to Albany police. Larry Cunningham, 62, of Albany died at the scene. Police say 26-year-old Jose Guevara-Bonilla of Albany was speeding on...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Driver arrested, charged in a fatal hit and run crash in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police have arrested an Albany man in connection to a fatal Monday night hit and run crash. Police say just after 6:00 PM on October 24th, officers responded to the area of Third Avenue and Elizabeth Street for reports of a person struck by a car.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Man gets 3 to 7 years after five-day trial

After a five-day trial in Schenectady County Court, Jason Hook (also known as Shaquan Riker), was convicted of second-degree assault for an incident that occurred on October 30, 2021. Police report Hooks also allegedly prevented the victim in the incident from calling 911.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Pittsfield man pleads guilty to manslaughter

Dasean Smith, 24, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts had pleaded guilty to a single count of manslaughter, possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony on Monday.
PITTSFIELD, MA

