Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
Bubba Wallace Receives More Punishment: Fans React

Just recently, NASCAR suspended popular driver Bubba Wallace for one race after he purposefully crashed another car. On Saturday, 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin revealed NASCAR's punishment wasn't the only one Wallace received. He told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down.
Aaron Rodgers put on blast by anonymous NFL executives

Following a disheartening 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday at FedEx Field, the Green Bay Packers fell to 3-4 and they’re off to the franchise’s worst seven-game start since 2006. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ seeming inability to make lemonade out of lemons like he traditionally has with...
Giants’ defense bails Saquon Barkley out after costly mistake

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley made a costly mistake near the end of his team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but his defense bailed him out. Barkley finished with 24 carries for 110 yards in New York’s 23-17 win over the Jaguars. He added another 25 yards on four catches. He had some outstanding runs on the Giants’ final drive, but he made one mistake that could have been costly.
NFL Insider Reveals Mac Jones Update For Monday Night

All eyes have been on the New England Patriots and their QB situation. Ever since Mac Jones suffered an ankle injury, the team has gone through a couple of QBs. While Brian Hoyer took over, it was Bailey Zappe making waves as the backup QB after Hoyer suffered a concussion.
Jets brace for worst on RB Breece Hall (knee)

The New York Jets are bracing for MRI results Monday to confirm their fears that rookie running back Breece Hall has suffered a season-ending ACL injury. Jets coach Robert Saleh said after Sunday's game that "the initial diagnosis was not good." The Jets defeated the Denver Broncos 16-9 to improve to 5-2.
'Family reunion!': Saquon Barkley tweet hints at OBJ-Giants reunion

Beckham, who started his career with the Giants in 2014, has found success during stops with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, including a Super Bowl with LA last season. Although injuries have slowed him, Beckham is still a capable receiver who could help a team make a playoff run.
Packers Make Four Moves, Activate WR Sammy Watkins

The team is also placing WR Randall Cobb and C/G Jake Hanson on injured reserve. Watkins, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bills back in 2014 after they traded up with the Rams to get him. Buffalo would later trade him to the Rams. Watkins played out the...
Recap from Raiders 38-20 Win

After the first half of the Las Vegas Raiders game against the Houston Texans, it looked like the door was open for the Raiders to disappoint against an inferior opponent. The Raiders entered the fourth quarter down by three points, but the teams star running back wouldn't be denied in their quest for a comeback.
Glazer: 49ers to give Christian McCaffrey at least 20 snaps vs. Chiefs

Last night, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that new San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to play against the Kansas City Chiefs this afternoon. The Panthers traded McCaffrey to the 49ers on Thursday night, and the running back arrived in Santa Clara just in time to participate in the later part of Friday's practice.
Rapoport: New 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey expected to play vs. Chiefs

The question of whether or not new San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will play on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs has been answered. McCaffrey learned the Carolina Panthers were trading him to the 49ers late Thursday night. He was in Santa Clara in time for the team's Friday afternoon practice and even participated.
NBA Fans Erupt On Twitter As James Harden Shows Off His Physique

James Harden has started off his season with the Philadelphia 76ers with a bang. Averaging about 33 points, 8 assists, and 8 rebounds for the first two games, Harden has been the standout player for the 76ers so far. Given that the team was more or less led by Joel...
The New York Giants landed an absolute steal in the mid-rounds of 2022 NFL Draft

The New York Giants have gotten amazing value from most of their players this season, given they are currently enjoying a 5–1 record, beating the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens in consecutive games. However, one of their more underrated contributors has been tight end Daniel Bellinger, who was drafted in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL draft.
Bears Fans react to trade rumor with Chiefs about Starting RB and DL

Bears fans are in their feels about saying goodbye. The Chicago Bears will have plenty of rumors surrounding them about possible trades this week. The team sits at 2-4 with a tough schedule coming. The Bears are expected to trade assets into draft picks as the trade deadline approaches. One viral trade rumor had some Bears fans at different stages of the grief cycle posting takes on social media.
Watch: Raiders WR Davante Adams careful to avoid cameramen after win vs. Texans

Two weeks ago following the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on "Monday Night Football," Las Vegas star wide receiver Davante Adams was caught on video shoving a cameraman to the ground as he made his way towards the player's tunnel. After the Raiders won their second game of the season -- a 38-20 defeat of the Houston Texans in Week 7 on Sunday -- Adams had a little fun as he prepared to exit the field.
