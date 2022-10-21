ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Martinsville, WV

Comments / 1

Related
Metro News

Work underway on US Route 522 Bypass near Berkeley Springs

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Work is underway on the U.S. Route 522 Bypass near Berkeley Springs in Morgan County. “It’s underway,” Morgan County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Daryl Cowles told the Panhandle News Network Tuesday. “Bulldozers are pushing dirt, clearing land and making the path for a four-lane bypass.”
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Battle rages in West Virginia over control of public school policy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Voters in West Virginia will get the final say on a ballot question that would amend the state constitution to give the Republican-dominated legislature control over virtually every aspect of public schooling. The vote comes amid a fight raging nationally over the politicization of schools. West Virginia’s Republican leaders have joined […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County NAACP moves to fire St. Clairsville principal

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County NAACP is recommending that St. Clairsville High School fire its principal. Belmont County NAACP President Jerry Moore Jr. told 7News through a press release that they met with St. Clairsville’s Superintendent and legal counsel about an incident that happened in September. Ohio principal allegedly used “Hard R” […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy