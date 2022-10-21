Beauty Products Inspired By Taylor Swift's New Album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift’s tenth studio album “Midnights ” just dropped today and the vinyl aesthetics are about as noteworthy as the collection of songs inside.

Accompanying 13 tracks that were reportedly written during a series of sleepless nights, Swift released four different album covers and five eye-catching record colors, including a Target-exclusive lavender edition . Who wouldn’t want that beauty spinning on their turntable ?

Even if you’re not a “Swifty,” you can’t help but admit how visually appealing the ’70s-adjacent, wood-paneled lounge-y vibe of it all is. And, because we love a good aesthetic, we collected a “Midnights”-inspired list of beauty products that capture all the satisfying visuals that this long-awaited album has to offer.

Find a “moonstone blue” cream-to-powder eyeshadow , a “jade green” eyeliner that glides on like silk and a silver-hued glitter-finish eye pigment that looks just like the one Swift is wearing on the album cover.

