Keller, WA

The Associated Press

3 arrested after 2 killed, tribal officer shot in Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities said Friday that they arrested three suspects in the slayings of two people and shooting of a police officer after a daylong search on a tribal reservation in northeastern Washington. The Colville Tribes Emergency Services said on Facebook Friday evening that the third suspect was arrested in Elmer City, one of several small communities on the rural reservation. Two others were arrested earlier in the day. The search for the suspects began after the Colville Tribal Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday in Keller, a small community about 275 miles (450 kilometers) east of Seattle. Officers found two people dead, and an officer who came across a vehicle described as having left the scene was shot in the arm, according to the department. He was doing well after being transported for medical care, the department said in a news release. Police identified two of the suspects as Curry Pinkham and Zachary Holt. They did not release the name of the third man who was arrested. They also did not release a possible motive for the slayings.
ELMER CITY, WA
ifiberone.com

Shooter in Nespelem/Keller area reportedly kills two, injures police officer

NESPELEM - Residents living in Nespelem and Keller areas are reporting that an active shooter situation on Thursday night has left two dead with a tribal police officer shot. Colville Tribal Emergency Services personnel were asking residents to shelter in place and not leave their homes due to the dangerous nature of the situation.
NESPELEM, WA
ifiberone.com

Policing agencies in Grant County assist with active shooter situation in Okanogan County

A number of policing agencies in Grant County were summoned to assist Colville Tribal Police in the Nespelem/Keller area of Okanogan County on Thursday night. Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr says a tactical response team responded to the incident, which is reportedly being overseen by the FBI. The local tactical response team is comprised of officers with Moses Lake Police, Quincy Police, Grant County Sheriff's Office, and the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Coroner identifies man shot, killed by deputies near Loon Lake

LOON LAKE, Wash. – The man shot and killed by Spokane County deputies near Loon Lake has been identified as 52-year-old Jeffery Smith.  The Stevens County Coroner said Smith died of multiple gunshot wounds.  The incident began on October 12 at a home east of Loon Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report that Smith shot...
LOON LAKE, WA
Crosscut

Polluting WA gold mine broke environmental laws 3,539 times

A federal judge has ruled that Crown Resources, the owner and operator of the now-closed Buckhorn Mountain gold mine in north-central Washington, has committed 3,539 environmental violations. The company will likely be responsible for millions of dollars in fines, but continues to argue a broader case in court. The Washington...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Authorities seize thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl, meth and heroin in Winthrop

WINTHROP, Wash. – A two-month investigation resulted in the seizure of thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin in Winthrop.  The investigation was conducted by the North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force, along with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s, Winthrop Marshals Office and US Border Patrol.  On Tuesday, they served a search warrant at a home on W. Chewuch...
WINTHROP, WA

