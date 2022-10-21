Read full article on original website
All Three Suspects Involved in Fatal Shooting in Keller, WA Have Been Arrested
KELLER, WA - All three suspects involved in fatal shootings on the Colville Reservation have been arrested. On Thursday, October 20, the Colville Tribal Police Department received a call regarding a shooting in the Keller District. Once arriving on scene, officers located two individuals deceased, according to a press release...
Third and final suspect in fatal shooting on Colville Reservation arrested
NESPELEM - A third suspect in a shooting that killed two and injured a tribal police officer has been arrested. The third suspect, who's name has not been released was arrested later in the day on Friday after two other suspects, Curry Pinkham and Zach Holt, were both taken into custody a short time apart.
3 arrested after 2 killed, tribal officer shot in Washington
SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities said Friday that they arrested three suspects in the slayings of two people and shooting of a police officer after a daylong search on a tribal reservation in northeastern Washington. The Colville Tribes Emergency Services said on Facebook Friday evening that the third suspect was arrested in Elmer City, one of several small communities on the rural reservation. Two others were arrested earlier in the day. The search for the suspects began after the Colville Tribal Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday in Keller, a small community about 275 miles (450 kilometers) east of Seattle. Officers found two people dead, and an officer who came across a vehicle described as having left the scene was shot in the arm, according to the department. He was doing well after being transported for medical care, the department said in a news release. Police identified two of the suspects as Curry Pinkham and Zachary Holt. They did not release the name of the third man who was arrested. They also did not release a possible motive for the slayings.
Shooter in Nespelem/Keller area reportedly kills two, injures police officer
NESPELEM - Residents living in Nespelem and Keller areas are reporting that an active shooter situation on Thursday night has left two dead with a tribal police officer shot. Colville Tribal Emergency Services personnel were asking residents to shelter in place and not leave their homes due to the dangerous nature of the situation.
Policing agencies in Grant County assist with active shooter situation in Okanogan County
A number of policing agencies in Grant County were summoned to assist Colville Tribal Police in the Nespelem/Keller area of Okanogan County on Thursday night. Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr says a tactical response team responded to the incident, which is reportedly being overseen by the FBI. The local tactical response team is comprised of officers with Moses Lake Police, Quincy Police, Grant County Sheriff's Office, and the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
Colville Reservation shocked by violent crime in their community
NESPELEM, Wash. — People living on the Colville Reservation are still in shock, dealing with tragedy and trauma they never expected. Now they’re trying to move forward and find new ways to cope. Joe Leach and his dad were burning dry weeds to get their mind off everything....
Wilbur-Creston and Keller school districts cancel classes due to 'tragedy involving loss of lives'
KELLER, Wash. — The Wilbur-Creston (WCSD) and Keller school districts have announced that classes will be cancelled for Friday, Oct. 21. According to a message from Wilbur-Creston School District, a tragedy in the Keller community involving 'loss of lives' is the reason behind the cancellation. WCSD released the following...
