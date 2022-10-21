Building good reading habits

Related
Shazy Gifts opens in Hamlet
Shazy Gifts, located on West Hamlet Avenue, celebrated their grand opening with the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce on Monday.
Anson Record
Annual domestic violence vigil to be held this Thursday
October is domestic violence awareness month and the Anson County Domestic Violence Coalition will be hosting its annual candlelight vigil on
Anson Record
Morven hosts 17th annual October Festival
MORVEN — On Oct. 8, Morven hosted its annual October Festival. Events included musical performances, a car and motorcycle sho
Anson Record
Honoring the Angels Among Us
LAURINBURG — Champion Media celebrated the “Angels Among Us” last week at Scotch Meadows Country Club. For severa
Anson Record
Parents, teachers confront Scotland County Board of Education about school violence
LAURINBURG — Parents and teachers filled the Scotland County School Board meeting Monday evening to discuss fights at Scotland High Scho
35 years of service and sisterhood
WADESBORO — Morven Chapter of Las Amigas, Incorporated held their thirty-fifth year anniversary celebration themed, “A Royal Celeb
Anson Record
Feel The BURN-sville fundraiser this Saturday
Hopewell United Methodist Church and several other churches located in Anson County have partnered with the Burnsville Recreation & Learning C
Anson Record
Creative pumpkin painting class in Stanly County
Paint your pumpkins for Halloween! Stanly Arts Guild and Gift Store in Albemarle is offering a special Halloween painting class tau
Anson Record
Fall fun at Hoptoberfest
Hoptoberfest, the premier wings and craft beer fest of the Sandhills, arrived to Rockingham on Saturday.
Anson Record
Local architect named lifetime honorary trustee at Wingate
Denny Yates has been named a lifetime honorary trustee of Wingate University. Principal architect and owner at Yates Chreitzberg Hu
Join in the fun of all things art at ‘Artrageous’ show
HAMLET — The Cole Auditorium and presenting sponsor Richmond County Tourism Development Authority will kick off the 2022-23 Performing A
Anson Record
“The Mousetrap” opens at Ansonia Theatre this Friday
WADESBORO — The world’s longest running play is coming to the Ansonia Theatre in Wadesboro. The Mousetrap, by Agatha Ch
Anson Record
Celebrating Johnny Appleseed Day
Kindergarteners and first graders celebrated Johnny Appleseed Day last week at Wadesboro Primary School. Students feasted on apples, apple sau
Ready for a career
A few Anson High School seniors made great first impression at the NC Works Job Fair last week. With resumes in hand, they utilized networking
Anson Record
D.G. Martin | Still writing compelling history – on his 100th birthday
When UNC-Chapel Hill Professor William Leuchtenburg delivered the Law Day address in Mecklenburg County 35 years ago, I could not have dreamed
Anson Record
Happy 23rd Pastoral Anniversary
On Sunday, October 2, 2022 Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Inc. will be honoring Rev. Nathaniel Floyd and First Lady, Mrs. Luevina Gin
Anson Record
Barn Blast is back
Get out your cowboy boots; Barn Blast is back and better than ever! The Anson County Partnership for Children presents Barn Blast 2023 on Frid
Anson Record
Two charged with illegal firearm possession
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged two individuals illegal firearm and drug possession. Leon
Anson Record
1K+
Followers
976
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT
Anson Recordhttps://ansonrecord.com/
Comments / 0