Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Missing Pennsylvania Autistic Teen Found Dead After Kidnapping, Beating: State Police
Eight people have been charged including a 14-year-old girl and at least one family member of a 19-year-old autistic man police say was kidnapped, beaten, killed, and left in a remote wooded area in Western Pennsylvania on Oct. 20, according to a state police briefing on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Hayden...
Police get DNA from Belle Vernon man accused in New Year's road rage killing
DNA from three people was found on the gun used to kill a motorist in a New Year’s Day road rage incident in Rostraver, a Westmoreland County detective testified Tuesday. Since August, investigators have attempted to secure a DNA sample from Anthony Hairston, who was charged with first-degree murder and other offenses in connection with the killing of 59-year-old Holly B. Vadella of Rostraver.
27 First News
Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Zoe Moss in Pennsylvania. According to Pennsylvania State Police Moss was last seen in the area of East Ward Elementary School in Downington, Chester County at 6:10 p.m. on October 25. State Police believe Moss may be...
wtae.com
Pennsylvania National Guard service member killed in training accident
The Pennsylvania National Guard announced Monday the soldier killed in a training accident over the weekend was a native of New Castle. Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, 20, was killed in an accident involving two military vehicles. Shay was a 92F, Army petroleum supply specialist, assigned to the 28th Infantry Division’s Company G, 128th Brigade Support Battalion, officials said in a statement.
Devastating loss drives ‘Pennsylvania hermit’ to spend 20 years in a cave
Editor’s note: Welcome to the world of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits; cryptids; oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch for more Paranormal PA stories in the coming days and weeks, and sign up here to get our Paranormal PA...
No Pa. city among best for Halloween, study says
Editor’s note: October marks the start of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch...
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Allegheny County
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Allegheny County sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Oct. 22 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-25-48-55-60, and the red Powerball 18 to win $100,000. Buttermilk Shop ‘n Save in West Mifflin earns a $500 bonus for selling...
Record fish caught in Pennsylvania
(STACKER)– Anglers all over the world gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. Record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even […]
This Is The Tastiest Cookie In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the tastiest cookie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost Town
Pennsylvania is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore and no matter how many hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Keystone State.
Additional Aid is Available For Qualified Working Families
Child care could be impossible for struggling families to afford. To combat this, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is offering services to assist working families.
This Pennsylvania Comfort Food Looks Pretty Familiar
Everyone has their favorite comfort food, but now, thanks to comfortablefood.com, we know what the favorite comfort food is in Pennsylvania, writes Anne Erickson for wmmr.com. The comfort food study lists the favorite comfort food for every state in America.
wtae.com
In wake of breathing machines recall, Philips announces 4,000 layoffs
PITTSBURGH — The parent company of Philips Respironics, a major employer in Western Pennsylvania, has announced it plans to lay off 4,000 employees worldwide. The decision comes a year after Amsterdam-based Philips recalled 15 million CPAPs, BiPAPs and ventilators because they were releasing small particles that could cause health problems including cancer.
Poll: Who won the Pennsylvania Senate debate?
Did Democrat John Fetterman do enough to win your support and secure the seat? Did Mehmet Oz have the big night he hoped for to gain the support from enough voters to send him to Washington?
pennbets.com
Latest Casino Name Change: Just Call It Mohegan Pennsylvania
The racetrack-casino formerly known as Mohegan Sun Pocono and even Mohegan Sun at Pocono Downs before that is now going with a pithier name: Mohegan Pennsylvania. The change was announced Monday by Mohegan, the Connecticut-based tribal gaming entity that itself shortened its name earlier this year from Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment.
WGAL
Pennsylvania to auction off unclaimed property
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania will be auctioning off unclaimed property from the state's treasury vault this week. Related video above: Pa. Treasury returned more than $135 million in unclaimed property last year. Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced that the next online auction will happen Wednesday, Oct. 26, and Friday,...
Comments / 1