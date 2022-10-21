ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Strabane Township, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Tribune-Review

Police get DNA from Belle Vernon man accused in New Year's road rage killing

DNA from three people was found on the gun used to kill a motorist in a New Year’s Day road rage incident in Rostraver, a Westmoreland County detective testified Tuesday. Since August, investigators have attempted to secure a DNA sample from Anthony Hairston, who was charged with first-degree murder and other offenses in connection with the killing of 59-year-old Holly B. Vadella of Rostraver.
BELLE VERNON, PA
27 First News

Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Zoe Moss in Pennsylvania. According to Pennsylvania State Police Moss was last seen in the area of East Ward Elementary School in Downington, Chester County at 6:10 p.m. on October 25. State Police believe Moss may be...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Pennsylvania National Guard service member killed in training accident

The Pennsylvania National Guard announced Monday the soldier killed in a training accident over the weekend was a native of New Castle. Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, 20, was killed in an accident involving two military vehicles. Shay was a 92F, Army petroleum supply specialist, assigned to the 28th Infantry Division’s Company G, 128th Brigade Support Battalion, officials said in a statement.
NEW CASTLE, PA
PennLive.com

No Pa. city among best for Halloween, study says

Editor’s note: October marks the start of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Record fish caught in Pennsylvania

(STACKER)– Anglers all over the world gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. Record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

In wake of breathing machines recall, Philips announces 4,000 layoffs

PITTSBURGH — The parent company of Philips Respironics, a major employer in Western Pennsylvania, has announced it plans to lay off 4,000 employees worldwide. The decision comes a year after Amsterdam-based Philips recalled 15 million CPAPs, BiPAPs and ventilators because they were releasing small particles that could cause health problems including cancer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pennbets.com

Latest Casino Name Change: Just Call It Mohegan Pennsylvania

The racetrack-casino formerly known as Mohegan Sun Pocono and even Mohegan Sun at Pocono Downs before that is now going with a pithier name: Mohegan Pennsylvania. The change was announced Monday by Mohegan, the Connecticut-based tribal gaming entity that itself shortened its name earlier this year from Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania to auction off unclaimed property

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania will be auctioning off unclaimed property from the state's treasury vault this week. Related video above: Pa. Treasury returned more than $135 million in unclaimed property last year. Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced that the next online auction will happen Wednesday, Oct. 26, and Friday,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

