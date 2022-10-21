Read full article on original website
Halloween-week Events in Luray & Nearby TownsTracy LeicherLuray, VA
FREE tablets via Luray weekend eventTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Haunted UVA: The Auxillary Hospitality HouseCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Luray 'Little Library' inspired by a love of booksTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County Ruritans host Suicide Awareness WalkTracy LeicherPage County, VA
WHSV
Valley organizations working to get donated medical equipment to those in need
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For some community members finding affordable medical equipment in order to complete day-to-day activities can be a difficult task, and that’s where two Valley nonprofits have stepped in. “We have a variety of medical equipment such as wheelchairs, hospital beds, shower chairs bedside commodes, pretty...
Virginia Family Dentistry Office Submits “The Great Trumpkin” For Spooky Season Contest
The key to winning a pumpkin carving contest is coming up with a creative idea. You need your pumpkin to stand out from the pack, so try to think beyond the typical eyes, nose, and grimace that the judges will see over and over again.
Virginia researchers discover molecule that fights Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis
Researchers at the University of Virginia have discovered a molecule linked to the body's immune response to Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis, foreshadowing the potential for huge leaps in how neurodegenerative diseases will be treated in the future.
WHSV
UVA helps VA Dept. of Health and CDC to research infectious disease threats
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers with the University of Virginia hope learning about the spread of multiple infectious diseases will help the CDC and the public if another pandemic occurs. “The CDC had seen from the pandemic that there were some gaps in our ability to surveil emerging infectious diseases,’...
Augusta Free Press
Mediterranean food manufacturing facility breaks ground in Verona
A groundbreaking was held earlier this month for a CAVA manufacturing facility in Verona. The 55,000-square-foot facility in Verona will bring jobs to the area and be the foundation where CAVA’s nutritious, bold Mediterranean flavors are created. CAVA has 225 restaurants in 21 states and Washington, D.C. The $30...
WHSV
Michael Lozano steps in as new Boys and Girls Club program director
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Michael Lozano is the new program director for the Boys and Girls Club for Waynesboro and Staunton. He comes to the Shenandoah Valley from California with decades of experience in this kind of leadership and said he’s ready to take programs to the next level.
kentuckytoday.com
Virginia woman turns 100, says she's had a ‘wonderful life’
WAYNESBORO, Va. (AP) — A Waynesboro woman celebrated her 100th year birthday a few weeks ago. Mary Ann Batten said she doesn’t feel like a centenarian. Instead, she feels like she’s only 70 years old. Although she has hearing and balancing difficulties, Batten has no major health problems.
WHSV
ACSO’s Drug Take Back Day to help handle substance abuse
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in April was created to simplify disposing prescription drugs. This annual event crunches down on a rising problem of fentanyl in Augusta County. “It takes just a very little bit to go into an overdose, and we have...
WHSV
Valley hospitals reporting an uptick in respiratory illnesses
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia health officials anticipate this flu season could be worse than others. Around the commonwealth, health systems are already seeing an uptick in respiratory illnesses, including the flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Emergency department and urgent care visits with diagnosed RSV have quadrupled and have...
WHSV
Staunton Pride returns for first festival since 2018
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time since 2018, the Staunton Pride festival returned to an in-person gathering at Gypsy Hill Park Sunday. The director of Staunton Pride said this year the theme was taking up space. “We as a community, public visibility for our community is really important...
royalexaminer.com
Attorney General Miyares: COVID-19 vaccine not required for schools in Virginia
Attorney General Jason Miyares issued a legal opinion, at the request of Governor Glenn Youngkin, regarding the recent decision by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to include the COVID-19 vaccine on the list of recommended immunizations for children. Miyares’ Attorney General Opinion clarifies that Virginia law does not require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attending public and private schools and childcare facilities in the Commonwealth.
NBC 29 News
National guidelines recommend doctors prescribe new medication for obesity patients
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Obesity affects more than 4 in 10 U.S. adults. In addition to maintaining a healthy diet and exercising, professionals say medications may be the answer to long term weight loss. “The newer medications that people have probably heard about are very effective, very safe,” UVA Obesity...
Nelson Sheriff Officers Looking For Missing Teen Girl
Law enforcement agencies across the area are looking for 16 year old Skylar M. Cabaniss of Faber, Virginia. She was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on October 22, 2022 at her home in Faber of East Nelson County, Virginia. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Department posted the following message on their Facebook page Saturday.
WHSV
Explore records of Augusta County World Wars veterans
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Circuit Court (ACCC) and Augusta County Genealogical Society (ACGS) have announced that they will be making military records from World War 1 and World War 2 available to the public this Veterans Day. This is the first time these records will be available...
WHSV
Harrisonburg shop offers unique ways to save on Halloween costumes
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Halloween is just a week away and many ghouls and gals are still searching for those last-minute costumes. With this year’s inflation prices, many are finding new ways to dress up for the holiday. At Glen’s Fair Price Store in downtown Harrisonburg, the store offers...
WHSV
Flu season hits hard, alongside COVID-19 and a respiratory illness
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Schools, workplaces and families are already getting hit by the flu. Flu season usually starts around October and worsens as the fall goes on. This year, flu season is combining with a respiratory illness and COVID-19. Jordan Shelton with the Central Shenandoah Health District said local...
WHSV
Dolly’s Imagination Library celebrates milestone in Harrisonburg & Rockingham County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More than 10,000 free books have gone out to children under five-years-old in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. That is made possible thanks to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. DPIL is a monthly book-gifting program that mails free, personalized, age-appropriate books to all children under the age of five, regardless of family income.
royalexaminer.com
Mountain Valley Pipeline halts eminent domain actions for Southgate extension
Mountain Valley Pipeline has decided to withdraw eminent domain actions against land in North Carolina the company sought for its Southgate extension, a 75-mile offshoot of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania south to Rockingham and Alamance counties. “As the timing, design, and scope of this project...
WHSV
CPD searching for Downtown Mall shooter
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are searching for the person responsible for a fatal shooting on the Downtown Mall early Sunday, but investigators are releasing few details. The Charlottesville Police Department announced just before 5 p.m. Monday, October 24, that what started as a fight inside a restaurant ended with...
Four people taken to the hospital after mulch truck crashes on I-64 in Louisa
Four people were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a mulch truck crashed on Interstate 64 in Louisa County, according to Virginia State Police.
