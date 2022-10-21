Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family
After Floyd’s loved ones sued Ye, Candace called it “frivolous” and teased that she should sue them for causing her “distress. Years after they endured a loss that sparked global protests, the loved ones of George Floyd are in the thick of another controversy. The cameraphone video of Floyd’s life ending after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes became a viral phenomenon. People were outraged to hear Floyd cry out and say he couldn’t breathe, and the public took to the streets to fight against an unjust system.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody Admits to Lying to Christine About Custody Laws as Split Turns Ugly
Kody Brown isn't above playing dirty when it comes to his split from his third wife, Christine Brown. On Sunday's Sister Wives, the at-odds exes begin discussing logistics, including the sale of Christine's house and custody of their 12-year-old daughter, Truely. "You and I have to actually have a child...
Inside Nova
These Hollywood actors can't help but take matters into their own hands!
A little bit of me time can involve many activities, but these famous guys are big fans of onanism. As well as the pleasurable benefits, this solo activity also reduces stress and keeps your prostate healthy. For men like Ryan Reynolds it’s simply a way to combat boredom, but it...
Inside Nova
James Corden a ‘very emotional guy’ says ex-writing partner
James Corden has been described as a “very emotional guy” by his former writing partner Ruth Jones. She spoke about ‘The Late Late Show’ host, 44, after he was barred from iconic New York restaurant Balthazar for being a “tiny cretin of a man” who allegedly abused staff.
Matthew Perry departed Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio film after his heart ‘stopped’ for five minutes
"Friends" star Matthew Perry revealed that due to a medical scare, he decided to pull out of Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep's film, "Don't Look Up."
Inside Nova
Debra Messing: ‘World has been dimmed after Leslie Jordan death’
Debra Messing says the world has been "dimmed" following the passing of her 'Will and Grace' co-star Leslie Jordan. The 54-year-old star - who played Grace Adler in the sitcom - took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late co-star, who died in a car accident in Los Angeles on Monday morning (24.10.22), admitting her friend had brought "joy and delight" into her life.
Inside Nova
Hate speech is never OK or excusable, says Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian has publicly condemned Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments. The 42-year-old star has taken to social media to voice her support for the Jewish community after Kanye recently posted anti-Semitic messages online. Kim - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with the rap star -...
Inside Nova
Duchess of Sussex reveals she's '43 percent Nigerian'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is "43 percent Nigerian". The 41-year-old duchess looked into her family history "a couple of years ago" and Meghan discovered that she actually has strong links to the West African country. Speaking to Nigerian-American star Ziwe on her 'Archetypes' podcast, Meghan explained: "I just had my...
Inside Nova
Dame Judi Dench ‘seriously considered playing Queen Mother in The Crown’
Dame Judi Dench reportedly seriously considered playing the Queen Mother in series five of ‘The Crown’. The 87-year-old was said to have been sent a script while talking to the Netflix drama’s producers about taking on the role, which eventually went to actress Marcia Warren, 78. According...
Inside Nova
Damon Lindelof writing new Star Wars movie
A new 'Star Wars' movie is in the works. Damon Lindelof is co-writing the latest project in the hit sci-fi franchise with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy attached to direct. It is not yet known who Lindelof's writing partner is and insiders suggest that the movie is not close to heading into production yet as the script is still being written.
Inside Nova
Robbie Williams announces 'unique' Royal Abert Hall gigs
Robbie Williams has announced two "unique" concerts at the Royal Albert Hall. The 44-year-old pop star will take to the stage at the historic London venue for two nights 6 an7 November to perform some of his biggest hits in an exclusive "never to be repeated" events which is to be filmed for the upcoming biopic 'Better Man' and the scenes will emulate his 2001 concert 'Live at the Royal Albert Hall.'
Inside Nova
Snoop Dogg smokes '150 joints a day'
Snoop Dogg smokes up to 150 marijuana joints a day, according to his professional "blunt roller". The 51-year-old star - who resides in California, where recreational marijuana use is legal - employs a member of staff, Renegade Piranha, to roll his joints for him, and she has rolled around 450,000 for the rapper.
Inside Nova
Robert Pattinson fronts Dior Men's Spring 2023 campaign
Robert Pattinson is the face of Dior Men's Spring 2023 campaign. The Hollywood star was photographed in a mix of tailored pieces and sportswear designed by Kim Jones in his latest shoot for the brand. Robert posed in a long coat with a hooded top and shirt underneath with some...
Inside Nova
Jennifer Hudson wants to work with Rihanna
Jennifer Hudson wants Rihanna to guest star on her talk show. The 'American Idol' winner, 41, launched 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' earlier this year and would "love" to have 'Umbrella' songstress Rihanna, 34, on the show for a chat but would also like to interview people from all walks of life.
Comments / 0