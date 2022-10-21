Read full article on original website
Related
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Bridget Moynahan Shares Cryptic Post About Breakup As Things Reportedly Get Nasty Between Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady's ex, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic post about a breakup on Instagram amid the NFL icon and Gisele Bündchen's divorce rumors. As the couple reportedly hired their respective lawyers, does the actress' post refer to the two?
Inside Nova
James Corden a ‘very emotional guy’ says ex-writing partner
James Corden has been described as a “very emotional guy” by his former writing partner Ruth Jones. She spoke about ‘The Late Late Show’ host, 44, after he was barred from iconic New York restaurant Balthazar for being a “tiny cretin of a man” who allegedly abused staff.
Inside Nova
'Unless you’ve got a bolt through it, you’re not making it in the ’90s!' Find out which stars have hidden naughty piercings...
Once a taboo topic, piercings - just like any other form of body modification - is now seen as a sign of empowerment. Just as they are happy to show off their tattoos, the world's biggest stars also love to show the world their piercings, or at least tell everyone!
Matthew Perry departed Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio film after his heart ‘stopped’ for five minutes
"Friends" star Matthew Perry revealed that due to a medical scare, he decided to pull out of Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep's film, "Don't Look Up."
Inside Nova
Victoria Beckham ‘haunted’ by matching black leathers she wore with husband David Beckham
Victoria Beckham is haunted by the matching black leather outfits she wore with husband David Beckham in 1999. The 48-year-old former Spice Girl made the admission on Monday’s (24.10.22) episode of Andy Cohen’s Bravo series ‘Watch What Happens’, while appearing alongside actress Anne Hathaway. Victoria also...
Inside Nova
Simon Cowell ‘renting out £18m mansion after it failed to sell’
Simon Cowell is reportedly renting out his £18 million home in London after it failed to sell. The property in the south of the city was put on the market last year for the sum with estate agent Fuller Gilbert following an extensive makeover. According to the Daily Mail...
Inside Nova
Meadow Walker is the face of Tiffany and Co.'s new eyewear collection
Meadow Walker is the face of Tiffany and Co.'s new eyewear collection. The 23-year-old model - whose father is late 'Fast and Furious' star Paul Walker - channels a Hollywood star in the effortless visuals for the iconic jewellery brand's new range of specs. Tiffany's captioned the visual on Instagram:...
Inside Nova
Hate speech is never OK or excusable, says Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian has publicly condemned Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments. The 42-year-old star has taken to social media to voice her support for the Jewish community after Kanye recently posted anti-Semitic messages online. Kim - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with the rap star -...
Inside Nova
Lydia Hearst tried to keep everyone 'safe' on the set of Slayers
Lydia Hearst tried to keep everyone "safe" on the set of 'Slayers.'. The 38-year-old actress stars as Liz in the new horror -which sees a group of fictional online celebrities targeted by vampires at a billionaire's mansion - and admitted she wanted everyone to feel "comfortable" during the shoot. She...
Inside Nova
Robert Pattinson fronts Dior Men's Spring 2023 campaign
Robert Pattinson is the face of Dior Men's Spring 2023 campaign. The Hollywood star was photographed in a mix of tailored pieces and sportswear designed by Kim Jones in his latest shoot for the brand. Robert posed in a long coat with a hooded top and shirt underneath with some...
Comments / 0