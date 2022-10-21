Read full article on original website
WSET
Man considered armed and dangerous following shooting in Amherst County
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — UPDATE (12:43 a.m.) --- The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they consider to be armed and dangerous following a shooting. On Tuesday, they responded to a "shots fired" call in the area of Amethyst Lane and Buffalo Ridge Road. When...
WSLS
Eleven charged after Operation ‘Candyman’ in Alleghany County
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – 11 people are facing drug charges after a drug bust in Alleghany County, Sheriff Kevin Hall said. On Oct. 20, the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, Clifton Forge Police Department, Department of Wildlife Resources, and Virginia State Police teamed up to conduct Operation “Candyman” in the 900 block of McCormick Boulevard in Clifton Forge.
wfxrtv.com
Car believed to be used in chases found abandoned in Hollins
HOLLINS, Va. (WFXR) — Area police agencies converged on a Hollins neighborhood Tuesday (10/25) afternoon after a car they believe was used to take them on multiple pursuits Tuesday was found abandoned. The late model Bentley was found parked on Brookview Road near Clearwater Avenue. Police are searching for...
WSET
Subject in custody after barricading self in home: Police
VINTON, Va. (WSET) — The Vinton Police Department attempted to serve an emergency custody order on a resident on Tuesday. This incident happened at the 700 block of Ramada Road. Upon the officer's arrival, the subject barricaded himself inside a locked bedroom inside the home, police said. Statements were...
WSET
LPD looking for masked suspects after early-morning burglary at Win City
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection with a burglary at Win City early Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, at 7:45 a.m., officers responded to 6109 Fort Avenue, Win City, for a report of a commercial alarm. When officers arrived on scene,...
WDBJ7.com
Fugitive apprehended in Franklin County
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A fugitive has been apprehended in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, but no information has yet been released about the person’s name or charges. Virginia State Police and FCSO were gathered in the area of Pleasant Hill Road in...
WSET
VSP looking for individual for questioning in hit-and-run that killed Concord man
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia State Police is asking for the community's help to identify someone they are looking to question about a hit-and-run in Bedford County that killed a Concord man. VSP said the individual pictured is wanted for questioning in an incident on Route 460,...
WSET
Crash near Russel Woods Drive in Campbell County is cleared: VDOT
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle crash on US 29 is causing some traffic for drivers on Tuesday evening. According to VDOT, the crash is north in Campbell County near Russell Woods Drive. As of 5:49 p.m. traffic backups are approximately 1.5 miles and the south left lane...
WHSV
SUV crashes into Stuarts Draft gas station injuring driver
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The driver of an SUV is in the hospital after a crash on Monday night at the Exxon Gas Station in Stuarts Draft. According to Virginia State Police, the vehicle crashed into the side of the gas station along the 2000 block of Stuarts Draft Highway after 7 p.m.
WSET
Two injured, charges pending after school bus crash in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A crash just after 10:30 Monday morning sent two people to the hospital with their injuries, the Roanoke Police Department said. At the intersection of Shenandoah and 5th Street NW a vehicle and bus were involved in an accident, RPD said. Law enforcement said an...
wfxrtv.com
Two hospitalized after crash involving bus with students on board
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a Roanoke County school bus and a car in Roanoke. According to the Roanoke Police Department, it happened at the intersection of 5th St. NW and Shenandoah Ave. around 10:30 a.m. Three adults and...
WDBJ7.com
Name released of man killed in Franklin County motorcycle crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash in Franklin County Saturday night. James Dean Frith, 22 of Union Hall, died at the scene of the crash along Route 40, at the intersection of Route 705. Police say Frith...
WDBJ7.com
Photos released in search for person of interest in fatal hit-and-run
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are asking for any information regarding the person shown in the attached photographs. Police say the person is wanted for questioning about a fatal hit-and-run on Route 460 in Bedford County at 12:30 a.m. September 21, 2022. 26-year-old Aaron Collins of Concord...
WSET
Man with loaded gun stopped from boarding plane in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man with a loaded gun was prevented from boarding a plane in Roanoke on Monday--the eighth such instance this year, TSA said. It's an unusually high amount of guns found at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport this year, and in fact, is the most guns ever found in a single year at the airport. The year isn't even over, meaning more guns may continue to be found as holiday traveling begins to pick up.
WSET
Gunshot struck university-owned apartment, RCPD investigates: Radford University police
RADFORD CITY, Va. (WSET) — Radford University police officers were dispatched regarding a gunshot that struck a university-owned apartment, Radford University Police Department said. This incident happened at the 1100 block of Clement Street on Saturday at approximately 7:14 p.m. Radford University Police Department said that the Radford City...
wfxrtv.com
University-owned apartment struck by gunfire in Radford
RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Radford University Police were dispatched after a gunshot was heard and a bullet struck a university-owned apartment. According to police, the incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 22 at approximately 7:14 p.m. in the 1100 block of Clement Street. Radford City Police say they were also in the area at the time to investigate a discharge of a firearm just minutes earlier. Officers determined the incident to be related.
Greensboro man charged in the murder of a woman in Virginia after FBI investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing a murder charge in relation to the death of a woman in Virginia. On Oct. 7, Bedford County deputies responded to a call about a 28-year-old woman who was unresponsive. The woman was identified as Katlyn Montgomery; of Forest, Virginia; and she was taken to Lynchburg […]
WSLS
Police search for person who shot at Radford University-owned apartment, no one hurt
RADFORD, Va. – Radford University Police say a University-owned building was struck by gunfire. It happened around 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Clement Street. At the same time, Radford City Police were dispatched to Grove Avenue for reports of a firearm discharge. “It was quickly determined this incident was related and there was no immediate threat to public safety as the suspects left the area in a vehicle,” the University police department said in a Facebook post.
WSET
LPD partners with Horizon for 'National Prescription Drug Take Back Day'
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is partnering with Horizon Behavioral Health for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. LPD said it is one of many strategies that they and their community partner, Horizon, are implementing to help break the cycle of addiction and prevent overdose deaths.
WSET
Roanoke Peacemakers to open new chapter in Lynchburg in the hopes to curb violence
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A non-profit organization is looking to expand into the Lynchburg area to fight violent crime. The Roanoke Peacemakers will be opening a new Chapter of the Peacemakers Inc. in Lynchburg on November 10. The event is at Diamond Hill Baptist Church from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
