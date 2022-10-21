ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Forge, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSLS

Eleven charged after Operation ‘Candyman’ in Alleghany County

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – 11 people are facing drug charges after a drug bust in Alleghany County, Sheriff Kevin Hall said. On Oct. 20, the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, Clifton Forge Police Department, Department of Wildlife Resources, and Virginia State Police teamed up to conduct Operation “Candyman” in the 900 block of McCormick Boulevard in Clifton Forge.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Car believed to be used in chases found abandoned in Hollins

HOLLINS, Va. (WFXR) — Area police agencies converged on a Hollins neighborhood Tuesday (10/25) afternoon after a car they believe was used to take them on multiple pursuits Tuesday was found abandoned. The late model Bentley was found parked on Brookview Road near Clearwater Avenue. Police are searching for...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Subject in custody after barricading self in home: Police

VINTON, Va. (WSET) — The Vinton Police Department attempted to serve an emergency custody order on a resident on Tuesday. This incident happened at the 700 block of Ramada Road. Upon the officer's arrival, the subject barricaded himself inside a locked bedroom inside the home, police said. Statements were...
VINTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fugitive apprehended in Franklin County

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A fugitive has been apprehended in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, but no information has yet been released about the person’s name or charges. Virginia State Police and FCSO were gathered in the area of Pleasant Hill Road in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WHSV

SUV crashes into Stuarts Draft gas station injuring driver

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The driver of an SUV is in the hospital after a crash on Monday night at the Exxon Gas Station in Stuarts Draft. According to Virginia State Police, the vehicle crashed into the side of the gas station along the 2000 block of Stuarts Draft Highway after 7 p.m.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
WSET

Two injured, charges pending after school bus crash in Roanoke: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A crash just after 10:30 Monday morning sent two people to the hospital with their injuries, the Roanoke Police Department said. At the intersection of Shenandoah and 5th Street NW a vehicle and bus were involved in an accident, RPD said. Law enforcement said an...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Two hospitalized after crash involving bus with students on board

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a Roanoke County school bus and a car in Roanoke. According to the Roanoke Police Department, it happened at the intersection of 5th St. NW and Shenandoah Ave. around 10:30 a.m. Three adults and...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Man with loaded gun stopped from boarding plane in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man with a loaded gun was prevented from boarding a plane in Roanoke on Monday--the eighth such instance this year, TSA said. It's an unusually high amount of guns found at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport this year, and in fact, is the most guns ever found in a single year at the airport. The year isn't even over, meaning more guns may continue to be found as holiday traveling begins to pick up.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

University-owned apartment struck by gunfire in Radford

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Radford University Police were dispatched after a gunshot was heard and a bullet struck a university-owned apartment. According to police, the incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 22 at approximately 7:14 p.m. in the 1100 block of Clement Street. Radford City Police say they were also in the area at the time to investigate a discharge of a firearm just minutes earlier. Officers determined the incident to be related.
RADFORD, VA
WSLS

Police search for person who shot at Radford University-owned apartment, no one hurt

RADFORD, Va. – Radford University Police say a University-owned building was struck by gunfire. It happened around 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Clement Street. At the same time, Radford City Police were dispatched to Grove Avenue for reports of a firearm discharge. “It was quickly determined this incident was related and there was no immediate threat to public safety as the suspects left the area in a vehicle,” the University police department said in a Facebook post.
RADFORD, VA
WSET

LPD partners with Horizon for 'National Prescription Drug Take Back Day'

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is partnering with Horizon Behavioral Health for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. LPD said it is one of many strategies that they and their community partner, Horizon, are implementing to help break the cycle of addiction and prevent overdose deaths.
LYNCHBURG, VA

