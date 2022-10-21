ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man with a loaded gun was prevented from boarding a plane in Roanoke on Monday--the eighth such instance this year, TSA said. It's an unusually high amount of guns found at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport this year, and in fact, is the most guns ever found in a single year at the airport. The year isn't even over, meaning more guns may continue to be found as holiday traveling begins to pick up.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO