After heartbreak and ‘hangover,’ Neill Collins hopes a title comes next for Rowdies

Neill Collins, center, transitioned from the Rowdies' defense to their head coaching job during the 2018 season. [ SCOTT PURKS | Special to the Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — After a second straight season concluded with a trip to the USL Championship final and no title, Rowdies coach Neill Collins couldn’t shake his disappointment.

If the way 2020 ended produced extra motivation, then 2021′s finale yielded a “hangover.”

Collins’ first attempt at a USL Championship title didn’t include a title game, as COVID-19 cases caused a cancellation in 2020. That was out of his control. But last November, Tampa Bay lost 3-1 to Orange County SC. That was different.

Collins’ hangover lasted through a trip to Key West, through Christmas when family visited, even through the start of the 2022 season when Tampa Bay opened 3-3-4. Some of his longest-tenured players — Collins’ former teammates before he became head coach in 2018 when the team and Stuart Campbell parted ways — felt those emotions, too.

That showed how expectations had changed, Collins said. The Rowdies’ season was supposed to stretch later into the year, just like it has entering Saturday’s Eastern Conference quarterfinal against Miami FC.

When people ask Collins, 39, if a title this season would rectify the loss, he always responds the same way: No, nothing will. Collins felt the Rowdies should have won.

He rebuilt their roster as a first-time professional coach, attracted talent to fit his vision and went from an assistant at Tampa’s Carrollwood Day School to a soon-to-be holder of the Union of European Football Association’s top coaching license.

Collins’ tenure as Rowdies coach has included learning curves and close-call recoveries. But the next step, he hopes, is that elusive title.

“Coaching is about rejection,” said Jim Harte, who hired Collins at Carrollwood Day in 2017. “The whole process is about rejection and handling rejection. You didn’t get picked for the team. You didn’t make the roster. Your team just lost. Now what?

“And Neill’s really good at that. He’s really been good at guiding his team through rejection without pointing fingers.”

First taste of coaching

Under Neill Collins, Tampa Bay has made back-to-back USL Championship finals but hasn't won a title. [ SCOTT PURKS | Special to the Times ]

Before Harte became Collins’ coaching mentor, he was a West Florida Flames coach who took his Brandon academy to a Rowdies game. He called the club in advance, asking for a player to interact with the kids.

When the Rowdies selected Collins, Harte didn’t recognize him. He figured Collins, just a defender in his first year or two with Tampa Bay after 12 seasons in Europe, hated the task.

But Collins spoke to the players and their families for about 15 minutes. Harte felt like he was watching a “true coach,” even though Collins was two years away from a sudden, midseason pivot that took him from Tampa Bay’s lineup to its head coaching position.

“For him to hold their attention using all sorts of things, like inflection, tone of voice, his eyes, lots of obvious talent — teacher and coach talent — that he had,” Harte said. “He just had it.”

Afterward, Harte introduced himself. He asked if Collins wanted to coach and told him to call if that answer was ever yes. Their conversation led to Collins’ position at Carrollwood Day in 2017.

There, Collins became attracted to elements of Harte’s program: the interactions with others, the “global scenarios” of expectations, the commitment to looking after players with soccer as the vehicle. Harte witnessed the same intensity that now bubbles on the Rowdies’ sideline, an “intangible” to be both demanding and likable.

“(Collins) always played the role of ‘I’m an assistant high school coach just trying to learn here,’ even though it was obvious that he was a lot more than that,” Harte said.

At one point, Harte uttered a line that stuck with Collins: Most coaches are players who then coached after retirement. Collins was a coach who played.

Never-ending quest for perfection

Neill Collins, pictured during an August 2020 practice, coached at Carrollwood Day School in 2017 while still playing for the Rowdies. [ SCOTT KEELER | Times ]

Collins doesn’t have many photos in his office, but tucked above his desk, in a frame surrounded by family images, is a Scottish saying: “Keep the heid.” It means “just stay calm,” Collins said.

When he was named Tampa Bay’s head coach, calmness didn’t immediately follow. He became a sculptor who “chipped away” at his vision, Harte said. Collins wanted to entertain the crowd — something he felt the Rowdies didn’t do when he played — with forwards who won 1-on-1 matchups and others who matched the fast pace.

The Rowdies were 4-5-0 when Collins took over. He thought the rest of 2018 showed progress. After the season, now-head of soccer operations Nico Castillo took Collins and then-assistant Martin Paterson to Argentina, where Collins wanted to learn how different markets could help the club.

“His passion of the game leads him to want to understand every market, whether it’s Argentina, Brazil, might be an African country or a European market that he’s unfamiliar with,” Castillo said.

In 2019, when the Rowdies lost only two of 21 matches to start, Collins witnessed a “real positive.” Then the breakthroughs came in 2020 and 2021, with back-to-back championship game appearances.

Harte said the final product is never finished, though. That also applied to Collins’ coaching trajectory. In August 2020, Collins started the UEFA Pro License program, a two-year commitment for credentials to coach at the sport’s top levels.

He started with virtual seminars, sometimes logging on early in the morning because of the time change, and made two trips overseas. He is on track to graduate in the offseason, but that doesn’t mean he plans to reach for different opportunities yet.

“I want to try and become the best coach I can possibly be,” Collins said, “and I don’t know where it’s going to take me.

“Is it going to take me overseas? Is it going to take me to being here for 20 years? Is it going to take me to work in some sort of youth soccer? I just don’t know. I don’t want to pigeon-hole myself.”

Collins has kept notes throughout the course, and each stage also included projects. For one, called the “North Star,” Collins needed to craft a model — his dream vision for a team, with evidence to show how he’d accomplish it.

Collins’ presentation was on the Rowdies. After the last four years, they had become the perfect example.

Up next: Eastern Conference quarterfinal

vs. Miami FC, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Al Lang Stadium

Streaming: ESPN+