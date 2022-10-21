Wakefield Middle School student threatens to bring gun to campus; student handcuffed as fight breaks out same day, principal says

Read full article on original website
enterknight
4d ago
school kids gone wild I think 🤔 every school should go back to remote learning it's getting to dangerous to go to school now,😳 hell it's getting to dangerous to go anywhere period to tell you the truth 😳
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Wake County's Housing Market Is Slowing Down - Here Are Some Real Examples in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Related
cbs17
Fayetteville high school student had gun, ammo on campus, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A student at Terry Sanford High School has been charged with having a gun on campus. At 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer responded to a call about a weapon on the school’s campus at 2301 Fort Bragg Road, according to the sheriff’s office.
East Wake High School student in custody after code red lockdown
WENDELL, N.C. — East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after a fight on campus. Before 11 a.m., law enforcement responded to the school at 5101 Rolesville Road in Wendell, and the campus was moved into a code red lockdown. At 1 p.m., Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told WRAL News the school was moved from code red into code yellow.
cbs17
WCPSS student brought bullet to school; no credible threat, school system says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities said there was no credible threat to students after it was learned that a student brought a single bullet Monday to Wakefield Middle School. According to Wake County Public Schools, the student showed the bullet to several schoolmates and claimed to be in possession...
cbs17
Wake Co. officials share how should parents, students respond to school lockdowns
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–East Wake High School went into a Code Red lockdown Monday due to a fight and a report of a weapon. A BB gun was confiscated from a student, according to a message from the school. It is at least the third Code Red lockdown CBS 17...
WRAL
Reports of fights prompt code red lockdown at East Wake High School
East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after reports of a fight on campus, Wake County Public School System officials told parents. East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after reports of a fight on campus, Wake County Public School System officials told parents.
cbs17
Gun stolen from worker’s car at elementary school in Franklin County, officials say; employee suspended
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A gun was stolen from a worker’s car at a Franklin County elementary school Monday, officials said. The incident happened in the parking lot at Royal Elementary School, which is about four miles south of Louisburg on Flat Rock Church Road. A statement from...
East Wake High School On Lockdown Following Fight
Wake County Public Schools informed parents of a lockdown at East Wake High today, following reports of a fight on campus Monday, Oct. 2.
WXII 12
Toddler in intensive care after shooting that injured 6 people during celebration
OXFORD, N.C. — A toddler is in the ICU after a shooting that injured a total of six people Monday. This shooting occurred in Oxford, northeast of Durham. The Police Chief said that the 18-month-old child was hit by bullets several times. A 64-year-old was also hospitalized in this...
WRAL
Raleigh mass shooting victim's fiancé questioned vigil's focus
Rob Steele is the fiancé of the late Mary Marshall, one of the Raleigh mass shooting victims. Steele said he feels lied to and that Sunday's Raleigh Healing Together event carried too much of a political tone. Rob Steele is the fiancé of the late Mary Marshall, one of...
WRAL
Gun stolen from Franklin County Schools employee's vehicle in school parking lot
LOUISBURG, N.C. — A gun was stolen out of a school employee's vehicle on Monday morning at Royal Elementary School. Principal Dr. David Westbrook wrote a letter to families, stating students and staff were not in danger. The school district said the vehicle did not belong to a teacher.
Fayetteville community still in shock after teen's shooting death: 'We are extremely sadden'
She was a student at 71st High School. Cumberland County Schools.
cbs17
Victims in separate deadly shootings in Edgecombe County identified
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have identified the victims in two separate deadly shootings in Edgecombe County. The county sheriff’s office said Tuesday that Lamichael Everette, 29, was shot early Sunday morning off of Tolbert Place in Princeville. Deputies got to the scene around 3 a.m. and found...
cbs17
1 seriously injured in shooting, apartment hit by gunfire in Raleigh neighborhood, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot in broad daylight northeast of downtown Raleigh on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just before 4:20 p.m. in the 500 block of June Lane, which is at the Washington Terrace Apartments near the intersection of North Raleigh Boulevard and Milburnie Road, according to police.
Teen accused of Orange County double murders moves closer to adult charges
The bodies of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found in rural Efland in the western part of the county last month.
cbs17
Armed robbery suspect on the run after removing monitoring device in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man on pre-trial release is now wanted for removing his electronic monitoring device in Fayetteville, police said Tuesday night. Officers said Austin Randall, 26, removed his electric monitoring GPS device in the 2500 block area of Bel Aire Street around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. Police...
cbs17
1 dead in daytime shooting in Roxboro; suspect arrested, police say
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed when an argument escalated in Roxboro Tuesday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Pointer Street, according to a news release from Roxboro police.
Four arrested on weapon of mass destruction charges in Edgecombe County
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A traffic stop led to the arrest of three men on charges of possession of a weapon of mass destruction. On Monday at around 4 pm, an NC State Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on Ellis Road outside Tarboro. The trooper called for assistance and was helped by […]
Oxford police chief: 18-month-old, adult still hospitalized after shooting at celebration of life
"I don't think there's words that can possibly describe the level of trauma that this brings to a community."
Wakefield Middle School student handcuffed for fighting other student
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Wakefield Middle School student was handcuffed by a police officer on Friday during a fight with another student, Principal Kiley Brown wrote in a letter to families. All students are safe, according to Brown. The fight happened Friday morning at an outdoor fundraiser celebration, Brown...
cbs17
Barbershop party leads to man shot in Rocky Mount; suspect arrested, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a Sunday night party left a man in critical condition, police said. Police responded to a shots-fired call at Wade’s Barber Shop in the 200 block of Middle Street. Officers eventually found a man suffering from multiple gunshots in the barbershop parking lot, police said.
Comments / 2