Alexandria 2022 2nd Half Real Estate Tax Bills Due November 15

Alexandria Mails 2022 Second Half Real Estate Tax Bills

The City of Alexandria has mailed bills for the second half 2022 real estate tax, refuse fee, and stormwater utility fee to all property owners and/or mortgage companies. The calendar year 2022 real estate tax rate is $1.11 per $100 of assessed value.

Unlike the real estate tax, the refuse fee and stormwater utility fee are based on the City’s fiscal year, which runs from July 1 through June 30. The first half refuse fee was $242.11 per can, which is half of the $484.22 annual refuse rate for FY 2022.

The second half 2022 refuse fee has increased to $250 per can (half of the $500 per can FY 2023 annual refuse fee) and the stormwater utility fee has increased to $147 per ERU (half of the $294 per ERU FY 2023 annual stormwater utility fee).

Second half real estate tax and fee payments are due Wednesday, November 15. Late payment penalty and interest will be assessed on all real estate taxes and fees that are not paid or postmarked by the due date. The late payment penalty is five percent of the tax if paid by November 30, 2022, and 10 percent of the tax if paid on or after December 1, 2022, or $10, whichever is greater. The late payment penalty is 10 percent of the refuse fee. Interest on tax and late payment penalty accrues at an annual rate of 10 percent for the first year and five percent for each year thereafter, beginning November 16, 2022, and continues until the entire outstanding balance is paid. Interest accrues on unpaid refuse fees at an annual rate of 10 percent and stormwater utility fees at an annual rate of 6 percent, beginning November 16, 2022. There is no late payment penalty on the stormwater utility fee.

The Code of Virginia does not allow for waiver of tax, penalty, or interest due to inability to pay or failure to receive a tax bill. Property owners who do not receive a real estate tax bill in the mail and do not have their real estate taxes paid by their mortgage companies should contact the City’s Treasury Division at payments@alexandriava.gov, or call 703.746.4800, Option 2, to request a bill before November 15. Detailed real estate tax balances and payment history are available 24 hours a day on the City’s website at realestate.alexandriava.gov. Property owners who changed their mailing address but did not previously report this change to the City can update their address by contacting the Office of Real Estate Assessment at realestate@alexandriava.gov to ensure that future bills and correspondence are mailed to the correct address.

The Finance Department is open to assist taxpayers during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, property owners are encouraged to use one of the City’s convenient and contact-free payment options, which are available 24 hours per day.

Payments can be made online by credit card (fee applies) or eCheck (no fee) at alexandriava.gov/Payments.

Checks or money orders can be mailed to: City of Alexandria, P.O. Box 34750, Alexandria, VA 22334-0750.

Checks or money orders may be placed in the drop box on the Royal Street side of City Hall 24 hours per day. Payments must be in the drop box by midnight on November 15, 2022, to be considered on time.

General information about the City’s real estate tax is available at alexandriava.gov/RealEstateTax. Information on real estate assessments, appeals, or updating the property owner’s mailing address is available from the Office of Real Estate Assessments at alexandriava.gov/RealEstate. Information on the stormwater utility fee is available at alexandriava.gov/Stormwater.

Si necesita ayuda en Español, por favor llame al 703.746.4800