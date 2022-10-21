Read full article on original website
Dubuque council discussion on Five Flags improvements delayed again
Further Dubuque City Council discussion on the future of the Five Flags Center will not continue until early next year. Dubuque Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said city staff members are requesting that a planned council work session to discuss improvement options for the venue be moved from Oct. 24 to sometime in early 2023. The rescheduling is needed to give staff more time to research and provide updated costs for potential improvements to the facility.
Information Coming On Platteville School Referendum
The Platteville Area Chamber of Commerce “Good Morning Platteville” program this Thursday will feature Platteville School Superintendent Jim Boebel sharing information on the upcoming school referendum. The presentation will be at 7:45am at the Mound City Bank Motor Branch Community Room. In the November 8th general election, district residents will have the opportunity to vote on one referendum question that requests permission for the district to borrow funds in an amount not-to-exceed $36 million to address critical facility needs at all four Platteville campus sites.
Police Sting Catches 8 Dubuque Area Business Selling Alcohol to a Minor
Dubuque Police project used a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old to check for establishment compliance with Iowa's underage alcohol Laws. During the project earlier this month, all but 1 sold alcohol to a minor. According to the Telegraph Herald, Dubuque police said eight businesses sold alcohol to minors during a recent...
Dubuque man snags lots of customers with hand-tied flies
CJ Klenske’s basement is an eco-artisan’s dream.
New K9 Officer in Crawford County
After Crawford County’s K9 officer passed away, the sheriff’s department has introduced a new K9 Officer, Diego, an 11 month old German Shepard. Both Diego and a Deputy are training together now in North Carolina.
Biz Buzz Monday: New Dubuque Co. eatery serves up homemade sandwiches, sauces
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Farley, Iowa, we will share other...
Chase begins in Dubuque, ends in Wisconsin
Show You Care: 9-year-old pageant participant gives back with food drive. In this 'Show You Care Spotlight,' KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad shows us how a nine-year-old is helping the community. Bush kept working hard for Cedar Rapids Schools amid cancer fight. Updated: 6 hours ago. Bush, oversaw the district during some...
2 Vehicle Accident in Darlington
A Lafayette County deputy responded to Highway 81 in Darlington for a 2-vehicle accident. 18-year-old Connor Kingzette of Harvard, Illinois was traveling on Highway 81 Sunday when he quickly slowed to yield to an Amish buggy and was rear-ended by 22-year-old Brady Katzenberger of Freeport. No injuries were reported, but both vehicles received minor damage and one was towed from the scene.
Dubuque Man Sentenced To Prison For Threat On Facebook
A Dubuque man was sentenced to five years in prison related to a Facebook post about driving by a school with a semiautomatic rifle, which he later said was a joke. 42 year old David Hanson Jr. was given the sentence Monday in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of threat of terrorism. A man contacted Dubuque police May 31st after coming across an alarming post by Hanson on Facebook on a page called “I Hate People.” A report says the post originated from Dubuque and stated, “time to drive by the school with my AR-15, full clip. ” Hanson admitted to writing the post and said he did it as a “joke.” In court, Hanson apologized for his actions.
Burns Awaiting Appeal Decision from Iowa Supreme Court
A Manchester man convicted in a cold case murder is still awaiting the Iowa Supreme Court’s decision on his appeal. Jerry Burns’ appeal on his 2020 conviction for first degree murder was heard by the court in late September. Burns was found guilty in the 1979 stabbing murder of 18-year old Michelle Martinko of Cedar Rapids, who was found dead in her parents’ car in the Westdale Mall parking lot in Cedar Rapids.
Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the person hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Linn County on Sunday. In a press release, Robins police said 19-year-old Kiliegh Burge, of East Moline, Illinois, is listed as being in fair condition after being flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The crash...
Picturesque Eastern Iowa Winery Closes Its Doors For Good
There might not be a better place for a vineyard and winery in Iowa, than along the picturesque Mississippi River. Especially during the fall, when the colors of the leaves are lit up by the sun. A popular winery in Dubuque has now closed its doors for good. Sunset Ridge...
2 hurt in crash involving 3 vehicles in Dubuque
Two people were injured in a crash involving three vehicles Sunday in Dubuque. 47 year old Amelia Strickland of Dubuque and a 6 year old passenger were taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment on Sunday around 4:30 pm. Police report that 30 year old Lauren Hall of Chandler, Arizona was traveling north on White street when she tried to make a left turn onto 18th, striking Strickland’s vehicle and pushing it into a vehicle parked in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Avenue.
Dubuque Man Appealing Murder Conviction
A Dubuque man recently sentenced to life in prison for murdering a woman last year is appealing his case. 61 year old Mark Fishler of Dubuque was given the mandatory sentence of life in prison on October 14th in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after previously being found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 80 year old Berniece Williamson of Dubuque. Fishler’s attorneys, Steven Drahozal and Leigha Lattner, filed a notice of appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court. Briefs outlining Fishler’s argument for appeal have not yet been filed. Williamson was found dead on July 15th, 2021, inside her home on Clarke Drive, lying just inside her back door with a roll of carpet over her head. Autopsy results concluded that Williamson died of blunt-force injuries to her head.
Mississippi River Levels Are So Low, People are Walking Across
Last night, I saw footage on TV I don't believe I've ever seen before. It's footage of the concerningly low river levels of the Mississippi River, which are so low that a sizable island known as Tower Rock is actually accessible by foot. Tower Rock can be reached on foot...
Manchester Firefighters Respond to Field Fires
Manchester firefighters have responded to several field fires over the past two days. Manchester Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Graybill says their department was called to Wendling Farms in the 1800 block of 160th Avenue on Friday afternoon around 1:30 pm. He says combine operations caused a field fire in standing...
Rollover Crash In Jo Daviess County
Authorities in Jo Daviess County say one person was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash Monday outside of Galena. 50 year old Marcia Rager of Galena was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Rager was traveling east on West Stagecoach Trail, about a quarter-mile northeast of West Heller Lane, around 8:40am when she lost control of her vehicle due to slippery road conditions. The vehicle overturned as it traveled down a steep embankment. Authorities say they are investigating the crash.
Illinois State Police Provides More Details of Friday Morning Shooting in Morrison
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred when ISP assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, Morrison, in the early morning hours of Friday, October 21. Upon...
No Injuries in One-Vehicle Rollover Crash in Lafayette County
No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle rollover crash in Lafayette County Monday shortly after 9am. A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Highway 78 in Wiota where 65 year old Walter Cutler of Warren, Illinois was traveling. The spare tire came off his vehicle while driving, causing Cutler to lose control of his vehicle, go off the road, enter a ditch, and rollover several times. Cutler’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene.
Fatality In Incident Along Highway 11 in Lafayette County
A suspect is dead after an incident involving a Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputy on Saturday. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating. According to the Department of Justice, the deputy responded to a vehicle pursuit Saturday afternoon that began in Grant County after an armed robbery in Dubuque. A car was stolen which triggered a high-speed chase through Southwest Wisconsin. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputy deployed a spike strip and the DOJ says the driver of the vehicle drove in the direction of the deputy. The deputy discharged a firearm. The DOJ says the vehicle later crashed in Green County, where the driver got out and ran away. As law enforcement searched for the person, a gunshot was heard. The suspect was found near Highway 11, just west of County Highway M near Browntown. Highway 11 was closed in both directions much of Saturday night. First responders tried to save the person, but the person died at the scene. The DOJ says a firearm was recovered at the scene. According to a report, no law enforcement officers were hurt. The deputy from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office has been put on administrative leave. The Department of Criminal Investigation will investigate and turn over its findings to the Lafayette County District Attorney for review.
