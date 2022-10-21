Today is the first day local clerks in Wisconsin can offer in-person absentee voting. To find out if your municipality offers in-person absentee voting, the location and hours, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website. There you can also register to vote, see what’s on your ballot and find your polling place and what you’ll need to bring. In-person absentee voting ends two days before election day on November 8. Statewide races on ballot include governor, U.S. Senator and attorney general.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO