x1071.com
Former teacher dies after being sentenced to jail
DARLINGTON, Wis. — Authorities in Lafayette County say a former teacher who was sentenced last week for having sex with a student will not serve the sentence after taking his own life. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 3 Now on Tuesday that 23-year-old Jesse Sturtz died...
KCRG.com
Marion man faces 26 charges for allegedly recoding videos of a minor
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion man has been arrested and faces 24 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and two charges of invasion of privacy. In a criminal complaint, officials said an investigation revealed that Zachary Peters, of Marion, installed a camera in the bathroom and the bedroom of a 10-year-old girl at a Marion home.
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Arrested in Asbury For Domestic Assault
Dubuque County officials arrested 25 year old Brandon Finley of Dubuque on Sunday in Asbury on charges of domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. Reports say Finley assaulted 24 year old Madeleine Finley in the presence of their 4-year-old child.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Coggon man arrested after slow-speed chase
A Coggon man is in jail after a slow-speed chase on Monday afternoon. The Robins Police Department says just before 2:30 pm, Linn County authorities tried to stop a white Toyota Rav 4 driving in a reckless manner in Cedar Rapids just north of Blairs Ferry Road. The vehicle then...
KWQC
State police release name of armed suspect shot by officer in Morrison
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - A man who police say was shot by an Illinois State Police officer early Friday has been identified as 48-year-old Aaron Linke, state police said Monday. A spokeswoman for ISP did not release his condition. Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, state police assisted the Blackhawk Area Task...
KWQC
Police: Davenport man arrested after eluding police, crash Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested after police say he eluded police and crashed in Davenport Sunday. Brett L. Roelandt, 31, is charged with eluding, a Class D felony; felon in possession of a weapon, a Class D felony; fifth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor; interference with official acts, a serious misdemeanor; and other citations.
x1071.com
Suspect dead after incident involving a Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s deputy
BROWNTOWN, Wis. — A suspect is dead following an incident involving a Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputy. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the deputy responded to a cross-county vehicle pursuit that began in Grant County, following an incident that happened in Dubuque, Iowa. Around 2:3o p.m. Saturday, the...
x1071.com
Fatality In Incident Along Highway 11 in Lafayette County
A suspect is dead after an incident involving a Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputy on Saturday. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating. According to the Department of Justice, the deputy responded to a vehicle pursuit Saturday afternoon that began in Grant County after an armed robbery in Dubuque. A car was stolen which triggered a high-speed chase through Southwest Wisconsin. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputy deployed a spike strip and the DOJ says the driver of the vehicle drove in the direction of the deputy. The deputy discharged a firearm. The DOJ says the vehicle later crashed in Green County, where the driver got out and ran away. As law enforcement searched for the person, a gunshot was heard. The suspect was found near Highway 11, just west of County Highway M near Browntown. Highway 11 was closed in both directions much of Saturday night. First responders tried to save the person, but the person died at the scene. The DOJ says a firearm was recovered at the scene. According to a report, no law enforcement officers were hurt. The deputy from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office has been put on administrative leave. The Department of Criminal Investigation will investigate and turn over its findings to the Lafayette County District Attorney for review.
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Appealing Murder Conviction
A Dubuque man recently sentenced to life in prison for murdering a woman last year is appealing his case. 61 year old Mark Fishler of Dubuque was given the mandatory sentence of life in prison on October 14th in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after previously being found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 80 year old Berniece Williamson of Dubuque. Fishler’s attorneys, Steven Drahozal and Leigha Lattner, filed a notice of appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court. Briefs outlining Fishler’s argument for appeal have not yet been filed. Williamson was found dead on July 15th, 2021, inside her home on Clarke Drive, lying just inside her back door with a roll of carpet over her head. Autopsy results concluded that Williamson died of blunt-force injuries to her head.
x1071.com
Police investigating altercation outside Dubuque school
Police are investigating an altercation involving several people outside of a Dubuque school Friday morning. Dubuque Police said the physical altercation involving several adults and students happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. outside the Alta Vista Campus. Police and school staff intervened, separated the parties involved and dispersed the crowd. No major injuries were reported at the time of the incident.
x1071.com
No Injuries in One-Vehicle Rollover Crash in Lafayette County
No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle rollover crash in Lafayette County Monday shortly after 9am. A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Highway 78 in Wiota where 65 year old Walter Cutler of Warren, Illinois was traveling. The spare tire came off his vehicle while driving, causing Cutler to lose control of his vehicle, go off the road, enter a ditch, and rollover several times. Cutler’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene.
nbc15.com
One killed in Green/Lafayette Co. officer-involved shooting
BROWNTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating an officer-involved, cross-county car chase in Lafayette and Green Counties that left one dead Saturday. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department initially responded to a vehicle pursuit in Grant County that began in Dubuque, Iowa. At 2:34 p.m., a...
ourquadcities.com
Deputies allege ‘belligerent’ suspect spat on deputy & inside squad
A 22-year-old Henry, Illinois, man is behind bars after deputies allege he spat on and at them before and during his transport to jail. Domonic Barajas faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, and a serious misdemeanor charge of assault on persons in certain occupations, court records say.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Scott Co. for failing to appear arrested in Texas
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in Scott County was arrested on Oct. 22 in Tarrant County, Texas, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Paige Lafary, 30, was wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in court on theft charges. She is also wanted for failing to appear in court in Dewitt and Clinton.
x1071.com
Brodhead police recover stolen car less than two hours after it was reported stolen
BRODHEAD, Wis. — Brodhead police recovered a stolen car Sunday just two hours after they said the car was reported stolen. Officers were called to the intersection of East 9th Avenue and 13th Street just before 4:15 a.m. after a caller reported seeing people throwing items out of a vehicle into the street and leaving the area.
UPDATE: Details released in car arson case
UPDATE: Moline Police report that the vehicles involved were a 2018 Hyundai and a 2007 Toyota. There is a video of the incident that leads investigators to believe it was arson. Investigators are continuing to attempt to identify the individual in the photos. EARLIER: Moline Police are looking for information about a person who is […]
Police Sting Catches 8 Dubuque Area Business Selling Alcohol to a Minor
Dubuque Police project used a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old to check for establishment compliance with Iowa's underage alcohol Laws. During the project earlier this month, all but 1 sold alcohol to a minor. According to the Telegraph Herald, Dubuque police said eight businesses sold alcohol to minors during a recent...
KCJJ
Prison inmate convicted in Johnson County stabbing passes away
Prison inmate convicted in Johnson County stabbing passes away. A Cedar Rapids man who reached a plea deal with prosecutors and was sentenced to 19 years in prison after stabbing and shooting at a man in 2017 has passed away. According to a release from the Iowa Department of Corrections,...
KWQC
Scott County correctional officer charged with burglary, domestic abuse assault
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Scott County correctional officer is on administrative leave after police say he forced his way into the home of a woman who has an order of protection against him. Kevin Michael Delveau, 32, of Davenport, faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable...
x1071.com
2 hurt in crash involving 3 vehicles in Dubuque
Two people were injured in a crash involving three vehicles Sunday in Dubuque. 47 year old Amelia Strickland of Dubuque and a 6 year old passenger were taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment on Sunday around 4:30 pm. Police report that 30 year old Lauren Hall of Chandler, Arizona was traveling north on White street when she tried to make a left turn onto 18th, striking Strickland’s vehicle and pushing it into a vehicle parked in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Avenue.
