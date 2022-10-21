ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
x1071.com

Former teacher dies after being sentenced to jail

DARLINGTON, Wis. — Authorities in Lafayette County say a former teacher who was sentenced last week for having sex with a student will not serve the sentence after taking his own life. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 3 Now on Tuesday that 23-year-old Jesse Sturtz died...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
KCRG.com

Marion man faces 26 charges for allegedly recoding videos of a minor

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion man has been arrested and faces 24 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and two charges of invasion of privacy. In a criminal complaint, officials said an investigation revealed that Zachary Peters, of Marion, installed a camera in the bathroom and the bedroom of a 10-year-old girl at a Marion home.
MARION, IA
x1071.com

Dubuque Man Arrested in Asbury For Domestic Assault

Dubuque County officials arrested 25 year old Brandon Finley of Dubuque on Sunday in Asbury on charges of domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. Reports say Finley assaulted 24 year old Madeleine Finley in the presence of their 4-year-old child.
ASBURY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Coggon man arrested after slow-speed chase

A Coggon man is in jail after a slow-speed chase on Monday afternoon. The Robins Police Department says just before 2:30 pm, Linn County authorities tried to stop a white Toyota Rav 4 driving in a reckless manner in Cedar Rapids just north of Blairs Ferry Road. The vehicle then...
COGGON, IA
KWQC

State police release name of armed suspect shot by officer in Morrison

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - A man who police say was shot by an Illinois State Police officer early Friday has been identified as 48-year-old Aaron Linke, state police said Monday. A spokeswoman for ISP did not release his condition. Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, state police assisted the Blackhawk Area Task...
MORRISON, IL
KWQC

Police: Davenport man arrested after eluding police, crash Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested after police say he eluded police and crashed in Davenport Sunday. Brett L. Roelandt, 31, is charged with eluding, a Class D felony; felon in possession of a weapon, a Class D felony; fifth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor; interference with official acts, a serious misdemeanor; and other citations.
DAVENPORT, IA
x1071.com

Fatality In Incident Along Highway 11 in Lafayette County

A suspect is dead after an incident involving a Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputy on Saturday. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating. According to the Department of Justice, the deputy responded to a vehicle pursuit Saturday afternoon that began in Grant County after an armed robbery in Dubuque. A car was stolen which triggered a high-speed chase through Southwest Wisconsin. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputy deployed a spike strip and the DOJ says the driver of the vehicle drove in the direction of the deputy. The deputy discharged a firearm. The DOJ says the vehicle later crashed in Green County, where the driver got out and ran away. As law enforcement searched for the person, a gunshot was heard. The suspect was found near Highway 11, just west of County Highway M near Browntown. Highway 11 was closed in both directions much of Saturday night. First responders tried to save the person, but the person died at the scene. The DOJ says a firearm was recovered at the scene. According to a report, no law enforcement officers were hurt. The deputy from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office has been put on administrative leave. The Department of Criminal Investigation will investigate and turn over its findings to the Lafayette County District Attorney for review.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Dubuque Man Appealing Murder Conviction

A Dubuque man recently sentenced to life in prison for murdering a woman last year is appealing his case. 61 year old Mark Fishler of Dubuque was given the mandatory sentence of life in prison on October 14th in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after previously being found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 80 year old Berniece Williamson of Dubuque. Fishler’s attorneys, Steven Drahozal and Leigha Lattner, filed a notice of appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court. Briefs outlining Fishler’s argument for appeal have not yet been filed. Williamson was found dead on July 15th, 2021, inside her home on Clarke Drive, lying just inside her back door with a roll of carpet over her head. Autopsy results concluded that Williamson died of blunt-force injuries to her head.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Police investigating altercation outside Dubuque school

Police are investigating an altercation involving several people outside of a Dubuque school Friday morning. Dubuque Police said the physical altercation involving several adults and students happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. outside the Alta Vista Campus. Police and school staff intervened, separated the parties involved and dispersed the crowd. No major injuries were reported at the time of the incident.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

No Injuries in One-Vehicle Rollover Crash in Lafayette County

No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle rollover crash in Lafayette County Monday shortly after 9am. A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Highway 78 in Wiota where 65 year old Walter Cutler of Warren, Illinois was traveling. The spare tire came off his vehicle while driving, causing Cutler to lose control of his vehicle, go off the road, enter a ditch, and rollover several times. Cutler’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

One killed in Green/Lafayette Co. officer-involved shooting

BROWNTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating an officer-involved, cross-county car chase in Lafayette and Green Counties that left one dead Saturday. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department initially responded to a vehicle pursuit in Grant County that began in Dubuque, Iowa. At 2:34 p.m., a...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
ourquadcities.com

Deputies allege ‘belligerent’ suspect spat on deputy & inside squad

A 22-year-old Henry, Illinois, man is behind bars after deputies allege he spat on and at them before and during his transport to jail. Domonic Barajas faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, and a serious misdemeanor charge of assault on persons in certain occupations, court records say.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

UPDATE: Details released in car arson case

UPDATE: Moline Police report that the vehicles involved were a 2018 Hyundai and a 2007 Toyota. There is a video of the incident that leads investigators to believe it was arson. Investigators are continuing to attempt to identify the individual in the photos. EARLIER: Moline Police are looking for information about a person who is […]
MOLINE, IL
x1071.com

2 hurt in crash involving 3 vehicles in Dubuque

Two people were injured in a crash involving three vehicles Sunday in Dubuque. 47 year old Amelia Strickland of Dubuque and a 6 year old passenger were taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment on Sunday around 4:30 pm. Police report that 30 year old Lauren Hall of Chandler, Arizona was traveling north on White street when she tried to make a left turn onto 18th, striking Strickland’s vehicle and pushing it into a vehicle parked in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Avenue.
DUBUQUE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy