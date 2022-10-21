ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reveals His Controversial Pick For No. 1 Team

Who should be college football's No. 1 team following eight weeks of the 2022 season?. While the Buckeyes haven't really played anyone of note, the ESPN college football analyst is going with them. Finebaum revealed his somewhat controversial pick for No. 1 on Sunday morning. “It starts at quarterback with...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To GameDay Decision News

College GameDay announced its first-ever trip to Jackson State next Saturday. On Sunday morning, the ESPN show declared that it'll set up shop at the Mississippi HBCU ahead of Week 9's rivalry game against Southern University. Many onlookers expressed excitement over ESPN's outside-the-box selection. "This is big," NFL agent Nicole...
JACKSON, MS
NBC4 Columbus

Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Jimbo Fisher buyout, Texas A&M finger-pointing continues from media after loss to South Carolina

"We have good players and we have a good system. I mean, we’re right there," Fisher said after the game. "It’s not like we’re getting run out of the stadium. At the same time, it’s not like if you’re ran out of the stadium or one play, you’re right, we’re close but the guys are right there, we’re close, we just have to find a way to keep executing. We’ll find a way to make a play and all of the sudden, you’ll get over the hump."
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Klatt updates his top 10 college football teams after seeing Ohio State in person for the first time

Fox college football analyst Joel Klatt — along with his partner Gus Johnson — has almost become known as one of the voices of Ohio State football with as many games as he’s called over the last three seasons. Despite it all, he tends to have an unbiased and well-thought opinion when it comes to his voice compared to many others out there (ahem — cough, cough, Desmond Howard).
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings following Week 8 of the 2022 regular season. Week 8 of the 2022 regular season wasn't quite as eventful as Week 7, but it was still a significant week in the college football season. Ohio State dominated Iowa, Alabama...
GEORGIA STATE
atozsports.com

Vols could have a secret recruiting weapon in game against Kentucky if Tennessee allows it

The Tennessee Vols could have a secret recruiting weapon when they play the Kentucky Wildcats in Neyland Stadium next Saturday, but only if UT actually allows it to happen. Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson — a six-time Pro-Bowler who is just as well-known for his big personality as his on-field successes — tweeted on Saturday that he’ll be at Tennessee for the Kentucky game with his daughter (who runs track and will be visiting UT).
NASHVILLE, TN
Athlon Sports

Major College Football News Could Be Coming This Tuesday

Before the 2022 college football season began both UCLA and USC announced they'll eventually be leaving the conference for the Big Ten.  Could more significant Pac-12 news be coming this Tuesday? Jon Wilner of The Mercury News, who was on top of the USC/UCLA development during the off-season, ...
OREGON STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Rankings After Week 8

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has released his new top six rankings following the eighth week of the 2022 regular season. Herbstreit has Ohio State at No. 1. Ohio State. Georgia. Michigan. Alabama. Clemson. The official new top...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To Livvy Dunne Preseason Video

Olivia Dunne is ready for the 2022-23 LSU Tigers gymnastics season. The popular college athlete, who has millions of followers across platforms, shared a viral preseason video on TikTok earlier this week. Dunne is ready to go. "Pre-szn grind😼," Dunne wrote. The video has more than 3 million views...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Clemson Insider

Latest Coaches Poll released

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 8 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) remains at No. 5 in the new Coaches Poll after its 27-21 win over Syracuse on (...)
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's New Rankings

Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal college football rankings. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has released his new rankings on Sunday afternoon. Herbstreit, who has Ohio State at No. 1, didn't make any notable changes to his rankings this week. Ohio State. Georgia. Michigan. Alabama. Clemson. College football fans...
GEORGIA STATE
