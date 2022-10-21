Read full article on original website
Paul Finebaum Reveals His Controversial Pick For No. 1 Team
Who should be college football's No. 1 team following eight weeks of the 2022 season?. While the Buckeyes haven't really played anyone of note, the ESPN college football analyst is going with them. Finebaum revealed his somewhat controversial pick for No. 1 on Sunday morning. “It starts at quarterback with...
College Football World Reacts To GameDay Decision News
College GameDay announced its first-ever trip to Jackson State next Saturday. On Sunday morning, the ESPN show declared that it'll set up shop at the Mississippi HBCU ahead of Week 9's rivalry game against Southern University. Many onlookers expressed excitement over ESPN's outside-the-box selection. "This is big," NFL agent Nicole...
Mike Leach calls out own players vs Alabama: 'We spent a lot of time frightened of their jerseys'
Mike Leach was less than happy with his Mississippi State squad following the drubbing handed to them by the Alabama Crimson Tide. During his postgame press conference, the Bulldogs leader called out his players for being too afraid of Alabama’s jerseys, instead of playing with pride and confidence. “I...
WATCH: Nick Saban Dropping Epic F-Bomb on Refs Hits Twitter
Nick Saban, the legendary coach, is every college football fan, save for the ones who… The post WATCH: Nick Saban Dropping Epic F-Bomb on Refs Hits Twitter appeared first on Outsider.
Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
247Sports
Jimbo Fisher buyout, Texas A&M finger-pointing continues from media after loss to South Carolina
"We have good players and we have a good system. I mean, we’re right there," Fisher said after the game. "It’s not like we’re getting run out of the stadium. At the same time, it’s not like if you’re ran out of the stadium or one play, you’re right, we’re close but the guys are right there, we’re close, we just have to find a way to keep executing. We’ll find a way to make a play and all of the sudden, you’ll get over the hump."
Joel Klatt updates his top 10 college football teams after seeing Ohio State in person for the first time
Fox college football analyst Joel Klatt — along with his partner Gus Johnson — has almost become known as one of the voices of Ohio State football with as many games as he’s called over the last three seasons. Despite it all, he tends to have an unbiased and well-thought opinion when it comes to his voice compared to many others out there (ahem — cough, cough, Desmond Howard).
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings following Week 8 of the 2022 regular season. Week 8 of the 2022 regular season wasn't quite as eventful as Week 7, but it was still a significant week in the college football season. Ohio State dominated Iowa, Alabama...
atozsports.com
Vols could have a secret recruiting weapon in game against Kentucky if Tennessee allows it
The Tennessee Vols could have a secret recruiting weapon when they play the Kentucky Wildcats in Neyland Stadium next Saturday, but only if UT actually allows it to happen. Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson — a six-time Pro-Bowler who is just as well-known for his big personality as his on-field successes — tweeted on Saturday that he’ll be at Tennessee for the Kentucky game with his daughter (who runs track and will be visiting UT).
Paul Finebaum Names Most 'Invisible' Hot Seat In The Country
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum named the most "invisible" hot seat in the country on Monday. The honor goes to Jimbo Fisher. Texas A&M fell to South Carolina on Saturday, dropping below .500 on the season, but Fisher isn't at risk of being fired due to his massive contract buyout.
Major College Football News Could Be Coming This Tuesday
Before the 2022 college football season began both UCLA and USC announced they'll eventually be leaving the conference for the Big Ten. Could more significant Pac-12 news be coming this Tuesday? Jon Wilner of The Mercury News, who was on top of the USC/UCLA development during the off-season, ...
Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Rankings After Week 8
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has released his new top six rankings following the eighth week of the 2022 regular season. Herbstreit has Ohio State at No. 1. Ohio State. Georgia. Michigan. Alabama. Clemson. The official new top...
New Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings revealed following Week 8 of college football
College football never disappoints. After the excitement that filled up the past couple of weekends across the country, Week 8 appeared to lack some of the big-time matchups on paper. But it certainly didn’t disappoint. After five ranked matchups and other upsets throughout the nation in Week 8, a new AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 has been revealed.
ESPN
2023 women's college basketball recruiting class rankings: Top 15 before national signing day
National signing day is two and a half weeks away for women's college basketball recruits in the 2023 class. Prospects are still making their rounds of official visits, cutting down their lists and making decisions. Currently, 84 players in the 2023 espnW 100 have committed. The future order of the...
College Sports World Reacts To Livvy Dunne Preseason Video
Olivia Dunne is ready for the 2022-23 LSU Tigers gymnastics season. The popular college athlete, who has millions of followers across platforms, shared a viral preseason video on TikTok earlier this week. Dunne is ready to go. "Pre-szn grind😼," Dunne wrote. The video has more than 3 million views...
Latest Coaches Poll released
The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 8 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) remains at No. 5 in the new Coaches Poll after its 27-21 win over Syracuse on (...)
College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's New Rankings
Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal college football rankings. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has released his new rankings on Sunday afternoon. Herbstreit, who has Ohio State at No. 1, didn't make any notable changes to his rankings this week. Ohio State. Georgia. Michigan. Alabama. Clemson. College football fans...
Heisman Trophy Race Coming Down to Six Quarterbacks, One Running Back
Some players soared to the top of the heap while others fell completely from oddsmakers' minds.
College football coach fired after 1-7 start to season
The next turn on the college football coaching carousel is here as Charlotte has fired head coach Will Healy, according to reports. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football coach," according to Will Kunkel of Fox (Charlotte). "Pete Rossomando will be named the interim head coach." Healy ...
LSU Fined After Fans Stormed Field to Celebrate Win Over Ole Miss
The Tigers handed Ole Miss its first defeat in a 45–20 drubbing, and fans made sure to get the party started early in Death Valley.
FanBuzz
