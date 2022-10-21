ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Man accused of killing estranged wife in front of her children arraigned on charges

By Marlee Tuskes
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38nRJu_0ii5Dy3u00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man accused of shooting his estranged wife to death earlier this month appeared in State Supreme Court Friday.

Adam Bennefield was arraigned on charges of second degree murder, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated criminal contempt. Bennefield is accused of killing Keaira Hudson while she was inside her car at the intersection of Shawnee and Richlawn Avenues on October 5. Hudson’s three children were in the backseat when it happened.

“This is a horrific crime allegedly committed in front of three children,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

Flynn said Hudson’s children are now staying with family members.

Friends of Hudson’s family tell News 4 she had been in an abusive relationship with Bennefield. He was in Cheektowaga Town Court just one day before Hudson was killed for allegedly assaulting her. An order of protection was ordered on Hudson’s behalf.

“Not only was there an order of protection issued, a safety plan was issued as well to have her move out of the home and into her mom’s house,” Flynn said. “But obviously the safety plan didn’t work either.”

Because Bennefield was only charged with misdemeanors in the assault case, he was released on his own recognizance. Police say less than 24 hours later, he killed Hudson.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has been facing backlash against the state’s bail reform laws. She was asked about this case during a visit to Buffalo Friday.

“That is a tragic situation, but we did make changes to the bail laws,” Hochul said. “I’m always open to more conversations based on the data. It’s only been in effect for a fairly short time, but we’re also focusing on gun violence overall.”

If convicted of all charges, Bennefield faces a maximum of life in prison. He is scheduled to be back in court next month.

Marlee Tuskes is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIVB

Buffalo 20-year-old pleads guilty to attempted murder in Hopkins Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man could spend 40 years behind bars after pleading guilty to attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon in separate incidents. David J. Smith, 20, of Buffalo, was stopped on March 24, 2022, around 6:35 p.m. by U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers for driving the wrong way on Peace Place near the Peace Bridge.
BUFFALO, NY
wellsvillesun.com

William J. Larson Jr. pleads guilty to murder for 2019 killing of his mother

Larson additionally plead guilty to manslaughter for the killing of his father. The young man accused of killing his parents and days later torching their home on Courtney Hollow Road in Clarksville has entered a guilty plea. William J. Larson Jr. on Monday pleaded guilty in Allegany County court to second-degree murder in the death of his mother and manslaughter in the death of his father. A court official told The Wellsville Sun that “a hearing on sentencing parameters is scheduled on January 17, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. This plea covers all pending matters.”
CLARKSVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Loved ones mourn the victims of the crash on the 198, and the 16 year old driver is released from custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police continue to look into what may have caused a 16-year-old driver to crash an allegedly stolen car on the Kensington Expressway early Monday morning. As they investigate, Buffalo Police released the names of the teens killed in the crash: 19-year-old Marcus Webster 17-year-old Swazine Swindle 16-year-old Kevin Payne 14-year-old Ahjanae Harper […]
BUFFALO, NY
TheDailyBeast

4 Teens Killed in Rollover Crash Linked to TikTok Challenge, Buffalo Cops Say

Four teenagers were killed and two hospitalized early Monday after a high-speed car crash that New York authorities have linked to a TikTok challenge, Buffalo police said. The six youths crashed the Kia Sportage—reported stolen the previous night—into an expressway wall around 6:40 a.m., according to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia. The five passengers were all ejected from the vehicle; the four killed were identified as Marcus Webster, 19, Swazine Swindle, 17, Kevin Payne, 16, and Ahjanae Harper, 14. The fifth passenger, a 14-year-old girl, was hospitalized in intensive care, but is expected to survive, according to Spectrum News 1. The driver, an unidentified 16-year-old boy, was treated at the hospital and released. He has been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal possession of stolen property. At a Monday press conference, Gramaglia said the teens had been participating in the so-called “Kia challenge,” a TikTok craze that encourages viewers to hot-wire Kia and Hyundai cars with a screwdriver and a USB cord. “It’s a horrific morning,” Gramaglia added. “This is a terrible, terrible outcome for such young kids that had their entire lives in front of them.”Read it at Associated Press
BUFFALO, NY
montanarightnow.com

TikTok challenge possibly linked to teens' deadly car crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A police commissioner says a car crash that killed four teenagers in Buffalo, New York, may have been linked to a Tiktok car-theft challenge. Authorities say the teens died when the Kia they were riding in crashed early Monday. The car had been reported stolen on Sunday. Four of the five passengers were killed and the fifth was hospitalized in intensive care. The driver was ticketed for possession of stolen property. Additional charges are expected. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can comment. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says the teens may have been participating in a TikTok challenge that shows how easy it is to steal a Kia.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy