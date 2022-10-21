Wake Up With Wendy's $3 Breakfast Deals for a Limited Time

Wendy's

Wendy’s is bringing back a breakfast deal that’s worth getting out of bed for!

The fast food chain's $3 breakfast will return starting Monday, Oct. 24, and run through Nov. 20.

The delicious wallet-friendly deal includes the following items:

Bacon or Sausage Egg & Cheese Croissant

A fresh-cracked grade A egg and Applewood smoked bacon, or grilled sausage, covered in creamy swiss cheese sauce on a flaky croissant bun.

Small Order of Seasoned Potatoes

Natural-cut, skin-on potatoes cooked to perfection and seasoned with cracked black pepper and garlic powder.

The press release, sent to Parade, noted that not only is this a steal of a deal, but it’s a great way to try the seasoned potatoes, which are the “most mentioned breakfast item across Wendy’s social media.”

How can you order the $3 deal available during breakfast hours only?

Wendy’s customers will be able to order online, via the Wendy's mobile app, or in-person at the nearest Wendy's restaurant.