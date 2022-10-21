Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
superhits106.com
Dubuque council discussion on Five Flags improvements delayed again
Further Dubuque City Council discussion on the future of the Five Flags Center will not continue until early next year. Dubuque Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said city staff members are requesting that a planned council work session to discuss improvement options for the venue be moved from Oct. 24 to sometime in early 2023. The rescheduling is needed to give staff more time to research and provide updated costs for potential improvements to the facility.
superhits106.com
Dubuque staff bring plans to reduce odors from wastewater treatment plant
City of Dubuque staff might be nearing a solution to one of the city’s most odorous problems. The manager of the Dubuque Water & Resource Recovery Center presented to City Council members last week strategies that center staff are pursuing to reduce the smells emanating from the facility and into surrounding neighborhoods.
Police Sting Catches 8 Dubuque Area Business Selling Alcohol to a Minor
Dubuque Police project used a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old to check for establishment compliance with Iowa's underage alcohol Laws. During the project earlier this month, all but 1 sold alcohol to a minor. According to the Telegraph Herald, Dubuque police said eight businesses sold alcohol to minors during a recent...
Dubuque man snags lots of customers with hand-tied flies
CJ Klenske’s basement is an eco-artisan’s dream.
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: New Dubuque Co. eatery serves up homemade sandwiches, sauces
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Farley, Iowa, we will share other...
KCRG.com
Chase begins in Dubuque, ends in Wisconsin
Show You Care: 9-year-old pageant participant gives back with food drive. In this 'Show You Care Spotlight,' KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad shows us how a nine-year-old is helping the community. Bush kept working hard for Cedar Rapids Schools amid cancer fight. Updated: 6 hours ago. Bush, oversaw the district during some...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DOJ investigating officer-involved incident that initially started in Iowa
(WFRV) – An officer-involved critical incident that reportedly started in Iowa and ended in Wisconsin is under investigation by the DOJ. The Wisconsin Department of Justice released information regarding an officer-involved critical incident that happened on October 22. A Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a cross-country police chase that started in Grant County.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Sentenced To Prison For Threat On Facebook
A Dubuque man was sentenced to five years in prison related to a Facebook post about driving by a school with a semiautomatic rifle, which he later said was a joke. 42 year old David Hanson Jr. was given the sentence Monday in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of threat of terrorism. A man contacted Dubuque police May 31st after coming across an alarming post by Hanson on Facebook on a page called “I Hate People.” A report says the post originated from Dubuque and stated, “time to drive by the school with my AR-15, full clip. ” Hanson admitted to writing the post and said he did it as a “joke.” In court, Hanson apologized for his actions.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Burns Awaiting Appeal Decision from Iowa Supreme Court
A Manchester man convicted in a cold case murder is still awaiting the Iowa Supreme Court’s decision on his appeal. Jerry Burns’ appeal on his 2020 conviction for first degree murder was heard by the court in late September. Burns was found guilty in the 1979 stabbing murder of 18-year old Michelle Martinko of Cedar Rapids, who was found dead in her parents’ car in the Westdale Mall parking lot in Cedar Rapids.
superhits106.com
Police investigating altercation outside Dubuque school
Police are investigating an altercation involving several people outside of a Dubuque school Friday morning. Dubuque Police said the physical altercation involving several adults and students happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. outside the Alta Vista Campus. Police and school staff intervened, separated the parties involved and dispersed the crowd. No major injuries were reported at the time of the incident.
KCRG.com
Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the person hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Linn County on Sunday. In a press release, Robins police said 19-year-old Kiliegh Burge, of East Moline, Illinois, is listed as being in fair condition after being flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The crash...
Picturesque Eastern Iowa Winery Closes Its Doors For Good
There might not be a better place for a vineyard and winery in Iowa, than along the picturesque Mississippi River. Especially during the fall, when the colors of the leaves are lit up by the sun. A popular winery in Dubuque has now closed its doors for good. Sunset Ridge...
superhits106.com
2 hurt in crash involving 3 vehicles in Dubuque
Two people were injured in a crash involving three vehicles Sunday in Dubuque. 47 year old Amelia Strickland of Dubuque and a 6 year old passenger were taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment on Sunday around 4:30 pm. Police report that 30 year old Lauren Hall of Chandler, Arizona was traveling north on White street when she tried to make a left turn onto 18th, striking Strickland’s vehicle and pushing it into a vehicle parked in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Avenue.
spmetrowire.com
BREAKING: Body found in Belmont ID’d
Sheriff Mike Lukas announced on Monday that the body of a person found in a Belmont cornfield last month has been identified. Portage County Medical Examiner Heather Schultz has confirmed the person was Bruce Vossekuil, 41, of Wisconsin Rapids. Schultz confirmed his identity via dental records and the assistance of a forensic dentist, Lukas said.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Appealing Murder Conviction
A Dubuque man recently sentenced to life in prison for murdering a woman last year is appealing his case. 61 year old Mark Fishler of Dubuque was given the mandatory sentence of life in prison on October 14th in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after previously being found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 80 year old Berniece Williamson of Dubuque. Fishler’s attorneys, Steven Drahozal and Leigha Lattner, filed a notice of appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court. Briefs outlining Fishler’s argument for appeal have not yet been filed. Williamson was found dead on July 15th, 2021, inside her home on Clarke Drive, lying just inside her back door with a roll of carpet over her head. Autopsy results concluded that Williamson died of blunt-force injuries to her head.
superhits106.com
Another Woman Arrested For Role In Fight Involving Knife
Police say another woman has been arrested for her role in a large fight in Dubuque during which three women were slashed by a knife. 21 year old Ciane Dominguez of Dubuque was arrested Saturday on warrants charging participation in a riot and probation violation. 25 year old Carteasia Carpenter, 30 year old Cartrice Carpenter and 22 year old Mycal Hall were previously arrested on charges of participation in a riot in relation to the disturbance. Reports say that Dominguez, the Carpenters and Hall were involved in a May 15th disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main.
superhits106.com
Fatality In Incident Started in Dubuque, Ended in Green County in Wisconsin
A suspect is dead after an incident involving a Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputy on Saturday. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating. According to the Department of Justice, the deputy responded to a vehicle pursuit Saturday afternoon that began in Grant County after an armed robbery in Dubuque. A car was stolen which triggered a high-speed chase through Southwest Wisconsin. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputy deployed a spike strip and the DOJ says the driver of the vehicle drove in the direction of the deputy. The deputy discharged a firearm. The DOJ says the vehicle later crashed in Green County, where the driver got out and ran away. As law enforcement searched for the person, a gunshot was heard. The suspect was found near Highway 11, just west of County Highway M near Browntown. Highway 11 was closed in both directions much of Saturday night. First responders tried to save the person, but the person died at the scene. The DOJ says a firearm was recovered at the scene. According to a report, no law enforcement officers were hurt. The deputy from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office has been put on administrative leave. The Department of Criminal Investigation will investigate and turn over its findings to the Lafayette County District Attorney for review.
KWQC
State police release name of armed suspect shot by officer in Morrison
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - A man who police say was shot by an Illinois State Police officer early Friday has been identified as 48-year-old Aaron Linke, state police said Monday. A spokeswoman for ISP did not release his condition. Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, state police assisted the Blackhawk Area Task...
nrgmediadixon.com
Illinois State Police Provides More Details of Friday Morning Shooting in Morrison
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred when ISP assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, Morrison, in the early morning hours of Friday, October 21. Upon...
superhits106.com
Rollover Crash In Jo Daviess County
Authorities in Jo Daviess County say one person was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash Monday outside of Galena. 50 year old Marcia Rager of Galena was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Rager was traveling east on West Stagecoach Trail, about a quarter-mile northeast of West Heller Lane, around 8:40am when she lost control of her vehicle due to slippery road conditions. The vehicle overturned as it traveled down a steep embankment. Authorities say they are investigating the crash.
