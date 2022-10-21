Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
brproud.com
Where to find the Red Stick Farmers Market every week
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — People looking for fresh fruits and veggies in Baton Rouge are in luck — there are four weekly farmers markets now operating. The Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance (BREADA) says there are four markets selling fresh produce and goods in different spots in the city. Shoppers can find local fruits and vegetables, honey, gelato, prepared foods, jams, jellies, and more.
brproud.com
What time does the Halloween Parade in downtown Baton Rouge start?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Fifolet Halloween Parade returns to downtown Baton Rouge this upcoming Saturday, Oct. 29. Here’s what you need to know before going. This year’s theme is “Fifolet’s Believe It or Not.” The nonprofit 10/31 Consortium says krewes, local businesses, and organizations will throw candy from floats to crowds dressed in their best Halloween attire.
theadvocate.com
See these Halloween-themed yard decorations in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas
We asked, and you delivered. In our search for Halloween yard décor, readers submitted the spooky and the wholesome. The themed and the classic. Take a look at some of the fall yard and doorway submissions. Hundred Oaks: 'Stranger Things'. Elizabeth Martin, who lives in the Hundred Oaks neighborhood...
All-you-can-eat Baton Rouge Kiwanis Pancake Festival returns
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bring your biggest appetite to the LSU Carl Maddox Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 29 for the 2022 Kiwanis Pancake Festival. Organizers say the annual breakfast has been a staple of the Baton Rouge community for 73 years. The all-you-can-eat event is happening from 6:30 a.m....
brproud.com
Dessert in Baton Rouge, local favorites
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is known for its famous beignets. The pastry, a decadent fried dough, has been a favorite that’s captured the interest of the entire nation since the 18th century. While there are plenty of capital area eateries that include beignets on their menus,...
brproud.com
Big Lots opening in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — A new Big Lots in Denham Springs is opening its doors on Saturday. The new store will be located at 2354 South Range Avenue in Denham Springs. A grand opening will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8:45 a.m. “We’re thrilled to be...
BR prepares for 2022 Fifolet Festival filled with Halloween events
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers are preparing for the 2022 Fifolet Festival in Baton Rouge. The festival includes a pub crawl in downtown Baton Rouge, a costume ball, a 5k race, the Fifolet Halloween Parade, and a brunch. Below is a schedule for the events taking place during the...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Hilton’s First Ever Masquerade Ball is Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The beautiful Heidelberg Ballroom at the Hilton Capitol Center downtown Baton Rouge is the setting for the Hilton Masquerade Ball on Saturday, October 29th from 7:00pm until 10:00pm. Here’s what you need to know. There will be a 3-hour premium open bar for...
brproud.com
The not-so-perfect sandwich that’s actually perfect for a Monday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – America’s love affair with the sandwich is an age-old relationship. It continues to evolve even as sandwiches change, adapting with the generations of connoisseurs who create and consume them. The crunchy BLT reigns supreme as the top ranking sandwich in America, maintaining its...
October Angola Rodeo is back in full swing, bringing the community together
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The sights and sounds of an Angola Rodeo can sometimes bring a family together. “We just sit and talk about everything and how everybody’s doing, and I just enjoy it,” says Angia Smith. Smith comes to Angola’s craft show frequently, to see people...
brproud.com
Trunk or Treats in East Baton Rouge, surrounding parishes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Have a safe, family-friendly Halloween with the kids at a Trunk or Treat in the Capital Region. State Senator Regina Barrow is sponsoring a Trunk or Treat event on Friday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 4811 Harding Boulevard. Flu and COVID-19 vaccines will also be available.
brproud.com
Louisiana ranked with the highest flu rate in the country
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana is ranked as the number one state in the country for high flu activity, and experts are wanting to get those numbers lower. According to Walgreens, they decided to launch their 2022-2023 Walgreens Flu Index to help communities track flu activity in their area.
wbrz.com
Non-profits distributing free Halloween costumes for families in need
BATON ROUGE - Non-profit organization The Walls Project partnered with 10/31 Consortium to help distribute Halloween costumes for all ages. "We have sizes from 12 months all the way to adults. They got so many costumes donated this year that they were happy to give us about 200 costumes to distribute," Helena Williams said.
brproud.com
Public invited to community meetings on blight in East Baton Rouge Parish
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Those living in unincorporated areas of East Baton Rouge Parish are invited to two community meetings focusing on blight initiatives. “To be located in an unincorporated part of the parish means the areas are not incorporated within the City of Baker, therefore services are provided by the parish,” Baton Rouge city officials said in a news release Monday. “Often times, this is very confusing and frustrating for residents that often find themselves in “blurred line spaces.”
Flu on Rise in Louisiana – One School Closes for 2 Days
Bad news on the battle with the flu this year. One major drug store is reporting flu activity is 10 times higher than just a year ago and the numbers of cases has doubled in just a week. At least one Louisiana school is closed because of high flu cases...
brproud.com
Pro-life group to give away diapers, formula in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge pro-life organization will hold a baby supply drive at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Louisiana Black Advocates for Life will host the event at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church until 3 p.m. Supplies including diapers, wipes, and formula will be given out to families in need. LABAL asks that families register before they arrive.
brproud.com
New urgent care to open in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A new Ochsner urgent care is coming to Livingston Parish. The urgent care will open in Denham Springs and include four exam rooms, an X-ray space, and a treatment room. Flu shots and rapid COVID-19 tests will be available. Ochsner says the urgent care...
wbrz.com
People call attention to garbage trucks dropping fluids on neighborhood streets
BATON ROUGE - The streets in Azalea Lakes are spotted with what looks like oil spots. Barry Boudreaux pointed them out in front of his driveway, next door and down the street from his house on Lake Iris Avenue. "It's either oil or transmission fluid, you can drive all these...
brproud.com
Local church, pro-life group give out essential baby supplies
BATON ROUGE, La. – One organization says being pro-life means not only wanting the baby alive but helping the mother along the way and they’re doing exactly that. The Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church partnered with Louisiana Back Advocates for Life to help over 200 families. Cars joined the drive to through to receive diapers, wipes, and baby formula.
brproud.com
Firefighters rescue man in apartment on fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge firefighters responding to a Monday apartment fire rescued a man inside the unit. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a Victoria Drive apartment around noon where the fire was found in a downstairs apartment unit. The fire department said a man...
Comments / 0