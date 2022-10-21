Read full article on original website
New K9 Officer in Crawford County
After Crawford County’s K9 officer passed away, the sheriff’s department has introduced a new K9 Officer, Diego, an 11 month old German Shepard. Both Diego and a Deputy are training together now in North Carolina.
Dubuque council discussion on Five Flags improvements delayed again
Further Dubuque City Council discussion on the future of the Five Flags Center will not continue until early next year. Dubuque Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said city staff members are requesting that a planned council work session to discuss improvement options for the venue be moved from Oct. 24 to sometime in early 2023. The rescheduling is needed to give staff more time to research and provide updated costs for potential improvements to the facility.
Fatality In Incident Along Highway 11 in Lafayette County
A suspect is dead after an incident involving a Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputy on Saturday. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating. According to the Department of Justice, the deputy responded to a vehicle pursuit Saturday afternoon that began in Grant County after an armed robbery in Dubuque. A car was stolen which triggered a high-speed chase through Southwest Wisconsin. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputy deployed a spike strip and the DOJ says the driver of the vehicle drove in the direction of the deputy. The deputy discharged a firearm. The DOJ says the vehicle later crashed in Green County, where the driver got out and ran away. As law enforcement searched for the person, a gunshot was heard. The suspect was found near Highway 11, just west of County Highway M near Browntown. Highway 11 was closed in both directions much of Saturday night. First responders tried to save the person, but the person died at the scene. The DOJ says a firearm was recovered at the scene. According to a report, no law enforcement officers were hurt. The deputy from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office has been put on administrative leave. The Department of Criminal Investigation will investigate and turn over its findings to the Lafayette County District Attorney for review.
Rollover Crash In Jo Daviess County
Authorities in Jo Daviess County say one person was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash Monday outside of Galena. 50 year old Marcia Rager of Galena was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Rager was traveling east on West Stagecoach Trail, about a quarter-mile northeast of West Heller Lane, around 8:40am when she lost control of her vehicle due to slippery road conditions. The vehicle overturned as it traveled down a steep embankment. Authorities say they are investigating the crash.
No Injuries in One-Vehicle Rollover Crash in Lafayette County
No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle rollover crash in Lafayette County Monday shortly after 9am. A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Highway 78 in Wiota where 65 year old Walter Cutler of Warren, Illinois was traveling. The spare tire came off his vehicle while driving, causing Cutler to lose control of his vehicle, go off the road, enter a ditch, and rollover several times. Cutler’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene.
Police investigating altercation outside Dubuque school
Police are investigating an altercation involving several people outside of a Dubuque school Friday morning. Dubuque Police said the physical altercation involving several adults and students happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. outside the Alta Vista Campus. Police and school staff intervened, separated the parties involved and dispersed the crowd. No major injuries were reported at the time of the incident.
Dubuque Man Arrested in Asbury For Domestic Assault
Dubuque County officials arrested 25 year old Brandon Finley of Dubuque on Sunday in Asbury on charges of domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. Reports say Finley assaulted 24 year old Madeleine Finley in the presence of their 4-year-old child.
Former teacher dies after being sentenced to jail
DARLINGTON, Wis. — Authorities in Lafayette County say a former teacher who was sentenced last week for having sex with a student will not serve the sentence after taking his own life. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 3 Now on Tuesday that 23-year-old Jesse Sturtz died...
2 Vehicle Accident in Darlington
A Lafayette County deputy responded to Highway 81 in Darlington for a 2-vehicle accident. 18-year-old Connor Kingzette of Harvard, Illinois was traveling on Highway 81 Sunday when he quickly slowed to yield to an Amish buggy and was rear-ended by 22-year-old Brady Katzenberger of Freeport. No injuries were reported, but both vehicles received minor damage and one was towed from the scene.
8 of 9 Dubuque businesses sell alcohol to minors during compliance checks
Dubuque police said eight out of nine businesses sold alcohol to minors during a recent compliance check, resulting in citations issued to 12 employees. On October 15th, the Iowa Alcoholic Beverage Division worked with the Dubuque Police and used a 19 and 20 year old to check each establishment’s compliance.
2 hurt in crash involving 3 vehicles in Dubuque
Two people were injured in a crash involving three vehicles Sunday in Dubuque. 47 year old Amelia Strickland of Dubuque and a 6 year old passenger were taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment on Sunday around 4:30 pm. Police report that 30 year old Lauren Hall of Chandler, Arizona was traveling north on White street when she tried to make a left turn onto 18th, striking Strickland’s vehicle and pushing it into a vehicle parked in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Avenue.
Dubuque Man Sentenced To Prison For Threat On Facebook
A Dubuque man was sentenced to five years in prison related to a Facebook post about driving by a school with a semiautomatic rifle, which he later said was a joke. 42 year old David Hanson Jr. was given the sentence Monday in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of threat of terrorism. A man contacted Dubuque police May 31st after coming across an alarming post by Hanson on Facebook on a page called “I Hate People.” A report says the post originated from Dubuque and stated, “time to drive by the school with my AR-15, full clip. ” Hanson admitted to writing the post and said he did it as a “joke.” In court, Hanson apologized for his actions.
Suspect dead after incident involving a Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s deputy
BROWNTOWN, Wis. — A suspect is dead following an incident involving a Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputy. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the deputy responded to a cross-county vehicle pursuit that began in Grant County, following an incident that happened in Dubuque, Iowa. Around 2:3o p.m. Saturday, the...
Bicyclist Injured In Collision With Vehicle
Police say a bicyclist was injured in a collision with a vehicle Saturday in Dubuque. 24 year old Kevin Gardner of Dubuque was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. According to police, Gardner was riding north on Washington Street around 5pm when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Ninth Street and struck a vehicle driven by 34 year old Dustin Bowling. Gardner was cited with failure to obey traffic signs.
Dubuque Man Appealing Murder Conviction
A Dubuque man recently sentenced to life in prison for murdering a woman last year is appealing his case. 61 year old Mark Fishler of Dubuque was given the mandatory sentence of life in prison on October 14th in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after previously being found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 80 year old Berniece Williamson of Dubuque. Fishler’s attorneys, Steven Drahozal and Leigha Lattner, filed a notice of appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court. Briefs outlining Fishler’s argument for appeal have not yet been filed. Williamson was found dead on July 15th, 2021, inside her home on Clarke Drive, lying just inside her back door with a roll of carpet over her head. Autopsy results concluded that Williamson died of blunt-force injuries to her head.
Another Woman Arrested For Role In Fight Involving Knife
Police say another woman has been arrested for her role in a large fight in Dubuque during which three women were slashed by a knife. 21 year old Ciane Dominguez of Dubuque was arrested Saturday on warrants charging participation in a riot and probation violation. 25 year old Carteasia Carpenter, 30 year old Cartrice Carpenter and 22 year old Mycal Hall were previously arrested on charges of participation in a riot in relation to the disturbance. Reports say that Dominguez, the Carpenters and Hall were involved in a May 15th disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main.
Car vs Semi Collision in Dodgeville
Dodgeville Police and officials with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded to a car versus semi collision on North Bequette Street in Dodgeville Saturday evening around 5:30pm. A report says that at least one person was injured in the crash and that Dodgeville EMS and the Dodgeville Fire Department and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway18 and Highway 23. Only minor injuries were reported. The names of the persons in the crash were not released.
Two Vehicle Crash Near Shullsburg
No injuries were reported following a two vehicle accident near Shullsburg Sunday around 6:15pm. Shullsburg Fire and Shullsburg EMS and deputies responded to County Highway O in Shullsburg Township. 20 year old Montanna Kiel of Darlington was traveling north on County Highway O and crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming vehicle driven by 43 year old Heather Ortiz of Shullsburg. Both Kiel’s vehicle and Ortiz’s vehicle had disabling damage and were towed from the scene. Kiel was cited for Operating Left of Center and Inattentive Driving.
Kansas Man Arrested On Out of State Felony Warrant in Dodgeville
Iowa County Deputies and the Dodgeville Police Department made an arrest of man from Kansas Saturday around 11am. 34 year old Shane Degraeve was arrested for an out of state felony warrant. Degraeve’s vehicle was traveling south on Highway 23 and was stopped at the intersection of Highway 18 and North Johns Street in Dodgeville. Degraeve was taken to the Iowa County Jail to await extradition to Kansas.
Lancaster Choral Concert On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Lancaster Schools Music Department will be presenting its annual Fall Choral Concert. The theme of the concert is “On a Journey.” The music of all 5 choirs will fit the theme. Teacher David Murphy and pianist Peg Jonas will be your guides on this approximately one hour “tour.” This will be the first choral concert for a number of students. The concert is free The concert will be at 7:30 PM in the Hillery Auditorium at Lancaster High School.
