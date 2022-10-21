Read full article on original website
popville.com
Continuing Coverage of the Q Street Barbies Cont.
Thanks to Cynthia Brumfield for sharing: “The Barbie house on Q Street never disappoints!”. “restaurants that will be open for Thanksgiving dinner this year?” and doing takeout?. Prince Of Petworth Today at 2:35pm. photo by Erin “Dear PoPville, Do you know of any restaurants that will be open...
popville.com
Sweet City Ride
Thanks to Michelle for sending from Columbia Heights. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Events, Holiday, museum, Pets. “Hirshhorn Howl-O-Ween, Saturday, Oct. 29 in the Sculpture Garden”. Prince...
popville.com
“sweetgreen’s First Digital-Only Restaurant” Opens in Mount Vernon Square Tomorrow (Wed.)
601 Massachusetts Ave, NW. Photos courtesy sweetgreen. “sweetgreen is delivering on its commitment to convenience with its digital-only location. The fast-casual brand’s most innovative format to date is set to open in Mount Vernon Square at 601 Massachusetts Ave NW on Wednesday, October 26th. As a part of their...
popville.com
Fire at Blues Alley around 6:45pm
1073 Wisconsin Ave, NW photo by @DCFIREBYE via DC Fire and EMS. “Working Fire: 1000 Block of Wisconsin Ave NW – Fire in the attic/roof area of a commercial establishment. No injuries to report. photo by John. Update: Working Fire – 1000 Block of Wisconsin Ave NW – All...
bethesdamagazine.com
A Halloween wedding was just what this Kensington couple wanted
The Couple: Joshua Simon, 30, grew up in Potomac and graduated from Winston Churchill High School. He is an actor and dog walker. Brandon Heishman, 38, grew up in Broadway, Virginia, and is a choir director and organist at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Arlington, Virginia, and an optician at Village Eye Center in Potomac. They live in Kensington.
WTOP
Halloween weather: Will it be boo-tiful in the DC-area?
Ghosts and goblins will soon be roaming the streets of the D.C. area as Halloween night approaches, but can residents expect Mother Nature to provide her own troubling spirits, with a whistling breeze and pitter-patter of rain on Oct. 31 this year?. Reagan National Airport has a 53-degree temperature spread...
Washingtonian.com
Which Ghost Stories Do DC-Area Tour Guides Actually Believe?
Ghost lore in the Washington, DC, area seems to stand out better than in other US cities—blame our famously transient population or the relative novelty of many of our buildings, but few people in this area have the embedded memory of, say, your typical New Orleans resident, nor has Washington had enough time to develop the freaky history of Massachusetts, for example. So while our legends may be fewer, they’re perhaps a bit more memorable.
popville.com
“$400k car abandoned in Shaw?”
Thanks to Jay for sending: “What a way to walk up? This seemingly abandoned luxury car in Shaw has seen better days. And they got a ticket too!”. Metro Police Looking for suspect “who hit & robbed a women” on escalator entering Columbia Heights Metro 7pm Saturday.
popville.com
“Any idea what’s going on?”
Looks like some activity at the former 7-11 at 7th and Rhode Island. Any idea what’s going on?”. On June 24, 2020 this 7 Eleven suffered a fire. Anyone hear who’s coming?. Missed Connection – 6th & I. Prince Of Petworth Today at 3:15pm. photo by Ted...
popville.com
Pop’s Sea Bar Papered Over in Adams Morgan
Thanks to Jeannie for sending: “Say it ain’t so!. Just walked by Pop’s this morning after being out of town this weekend and noticed they papered the windows. Someone please tell me this isn’t the beginning of the end?! I was so hopeful that they’d be fully open again soon!”
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the square footage and in unit washer/dryer, obviously
This rental is located at 2501 Sayles Street SE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,500 / 2br – 1157ft2 – Spacious 2BR/2BA condo (Sheridan Station/Anacostia Metro Station) Mid-Century Modern Townhomes of Sheridan Station. Located in Anacostia the area is known for its historical Influence and location along the Anacostia River. The neighborhood is situated across from the 11th street bridge where you quickly have access to Buzzard Point, Navy Yard, Downtown DC, and can pick up Route 295 towards Maryland or Virginia. Built in 2013 this lovely townhome features all of the updated modern details you’re looking for in a home: stainless steel appliances in the gourmet kitchen, recessed lighting throughout, modern bathrooms, washer/dryer, and the homeowner recently placed new flooring. This welcoming home, with ample space to entertain features an open floor plan on the main level leading out to a Jr balcony. The attached parking garage can protect your vehicle from the elements and street parking is always available for guests. This home is also a commuter’s dream with a 4 minute walk to the Anacostia Metro Station (green line.) Snow Removal, trash, and common grounds are managed by the property.”
Vanilla Beane, D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady,’ Dies At 103
Vanilla Beane, 90, is seen in her shop, Bene’, in Washington Saturday, May 29, 2010. Vanilla Beane, a milliner whose hats topped the heads of poet Maya Angelou, civil rights activist Dorothy Height, and countless numbers of Black women in the District over the past several decades, has died at age 103.
extension.org
Possible Bradford Pear #815059
Good morning, My wife and I recently purchased our home in Bowie, MD after moving from Eastern Washington state. We aren't as familiar with the native species in the area yet since we lived in a desert environment. I've attached a picture of what I believe to be a Bradford Pear tree in our yard. Can you confirm? If so, I understand that they are considered quite invasive and are there any local programs that reduce the cost of cutting it down and planting a native species.
mocoshow.com
Pama Thai Now Open in Park Potomac
Last December we let you know that Kruba Thai would be coming to Park Potomac. Instead, Pama Thai has arrived. The new Thai restaurant comes from the owners of Kruba Thai, which has a location at 301 Water St. near Nationals Park in Washington, DC. Their menu offers traditional Thai dishes, but we are told will not offer sushi like DC”s Kruba Thai (aside from one appetizer roll). Pama Thai had a soft opening earlier in the week and has since listed that it will be open from 11:00am-9:30pm, 7 days a week. It is located at the former Wine Harvest location at 12525 Park Potomac Ave B.
a-z-animals.com
Discover 8 Incredible Places To See Fall Foliage Near Washington, DC
Discover 8 Incredible Places To See Fall Foliage Near Washington, DC. Possibly the best time to visit Washington DC is during fall. When the leaves change color, it creates breathtaking sights. Washington, DC and its nearby surrounding areas are already full of natural and vivid beauty, and the changing colors only add to it. If you are stopping by and visiting Washington DC between October 17th to October 24th, you won’t want to miss seeing the fall foliage at its best in these eight locations!
mocoshow.com
Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen Aiming for an Early 2023 Opening at Rio Lakefront
Coming soon signage recently went up at Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen at 229 Boardwalk Pl. in Rio. The restaurant will be located in the 2,741SF space previously occupied by BGR, which closed back in June. We have been told by Rio Lakefront that the restaurant is currently anticipating an early 2023 opening. Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio will be a fast-casual restaurant, while the recently opened Miss Toya’s Creole Kitchen at 923 Ellsworth Dr in Downtown Silver Spring is full-service (wait staff, etc.).
DC icon Vanilla Beane dies at the age of 103
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019. A D.C. icon has passed away. Affectionately known as D.C.'s Hat Lady, Vanilla Beane has died. There is no information about when she died or how she died. Beane owned Bené Millinery & Bridal Supplies on 3rd Street in...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Where to go in Maryland for pumpkin picking, apple cider donuts, hayrides, and farm fall fun for the whole family
With the leaves turned their bright colors and fall season in full swing, local farms are bringing families together for fresh air, fresh foods and farm fun. We’ve rounded up some great spots to visit around Baltimore with plenty of activities and attractions for all ages. Weber’s Cider Mill...
'Here to take him home again' | Virginia family looking for new dog got an unexpected surprised at a local animal shelter
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — This tail had a happy ending, but sometimes it doesn't always work out that way!. A Virginia family looking to adopt a new dog was surprised when they found their lost pup at the Fairfax County Animal Shelter last week. The family had been looking...
Speed limit to decrease for these 5 streets in Alexandria, Virginia
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Oct. 12, 2022. Five streets in Alexandria, Virginia will see lower speed limits later this year. According to the City of Alexandria, the new speed limits were unanimously recommended by the City’s Traffic and Parking Board before it was approved by City Manager Jim Parajon.
