Vicksburg leaders want your input on new Riverfront Park

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The City of Vicksburg will host a town hall meeting to discuss the new Riverfront Park.

The meeting will be held at the Ardis T. Williams, Sr. Auditorium on October 26 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“We are in the process of constructing a new Riverfront Park. A part of that is having input from the community in order for us to relocate. The Riverfront Park where it is now had to be closed because of erosion issues and cost prohibition,” explained Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) requires that the public have a chance to be heard before relocation becomes reality.

“We have appointed a committee. They are to come up with designs with an architect and decide on these ideas. I am hoping we can include amenities like recreation, an amphitheater, and additional walking trails,” stated Flaggs.

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen, Warren County supervisors, and the Riverfront Park Advisory Committee will be present to listen to community input about the relocation of the park to a new location at Oak Street and Lee Street.

Following the meeting, an online survey will be available for the public to complete. The survey will close on November 9.

There is no set timeline for the completion of the new Riverfront Park.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.