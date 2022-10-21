Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Orphaned bear named smallest in Appalachian Bear Rescue’s care
Appalachian Bear Rescue helped rescue a hungry, orphaned bear cub over the weekend.
Golden Retriever rescued from Turkey makes a name for himself in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Guinness the Golden Retriever is a regular visitor to the healthcare facilities across the Knoxville area. He's a celebrity among doctors, nurses, and reception staff. But, most importantly, he's valued by the patients he visits. The person that helped Guinness' fame reach a pinnacle is his...
wvlt.tv
Married couple start an affordable family clinic in Maryville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A married couple moved from Wisconsin to East Tennessee and will now open a family clinic in Maryville. It’s called Neighborhood Family Clinic, giving insured and uninsured residents an affordable healthcare option. However, Dr. Michael Nowak, who owns the clinic with his wife, said the...
wvlt.tv
Families receive land, tiny homes interest-free, thanks to Knoxville organization
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the rising cost of rent, it can be difficult for some people to save up and buy a home, but one Knoxville organization is helping people by owning a home at an affordable mortgage. Project Foundations for Families (PF4F) equips families with the knowledge and...
RSV on the rise: What you can do to protect your kids
Experts at East Tennessee Children's Hospital say they're seeing a rise in RSV cases compared to this time last year, and they're not alone.
Mental Health Association of East Tennessee expanding services to address mental health needs
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to Ben Harrington, CEO of the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee (MHAET), about 8,500 people go to an emergency room for mental health needs every year in Knox County. That is why the MHAET works to intervene early, or "before stage four", as Harrington...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Zoo Knoxville giraffe is dying, officials say
Some folks might be surprised to learn that one of the oldest giraffes in the United States makes his home at Zoo Knoxville. Unfortunately, 19-year-old Jumbe’s life is drawing to a close despite the best efforts of zoo caretakers and a team of veterinary experts, officials said Thursday. Hiss...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: A note to our readers
We have a really personal message for our readers today. Please get your COVID vaccine if you haven’t already done so. You don’t want to come down with this even once if you can avoid it, and you really don’t want to catch it multiple times. Trust us— we’re dealing with yet another round of the coronavirus in our household right now.
Knoxville is home to one of America’s most secure data centers
"This is a tier 4 co-location data center which is very unique for the United States There are only about six or seven in the United States," TenHats facilities manager Wade Orloski said.
Man Attacked After Bear Breaks Into Tennessee Cabin
TWRA officials managed to set a trap and capture the bear following the attack.
How ‘mulching’ leaves impact the environment
As the leaves begin to fall, an easy first approach is to get rid of the leaves, but there are some reasons to think twice before 'mulching' or throwing them away.
wvlt.tv
Black bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin, injures man
A man vacationing at a Gatlinburg cabin was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night on Saturday, according to the TWRA. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk celebrates survivors. Updated: 24 hours ago. More than 1,000 walkers attended the fundraiser to raise...
Anderson County couple seeking answers after solar company declares bankruptcy
Following a tidal wave of complaints, Pink Energy, formerly known as Power Home Solar, has declared bankruptcy liquidation.
What happened at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary
The small town of Petros hides a haunted gem. Nestled in the town of 526 stands a prison that once held some of the states most dangerous prisoners. In recent years, it has been a tourist attraction and hosted concerts allowing for up to 4,000 attendees. Before these moves for entertainment and tourism income, the prison started with a different area of economic growth in mind.
East Tennessee veterans lose Blount County home in fire
Jack and Nancy McEntee lost their home in Blount County on Oct. 14 when an electrical issue started a fire.
WATE
Droughts reported in East Tennessee, Kentucky
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee and some parts of Kentucky have been experiencing drought due to the lack of rain this fall, according to WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere. Part of the Southern Valley is under severe drought with moderate drought conditions creeping into...
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
bbbtv12.com
ALBA HEALTH TO CLOSE – 175 JOBS LOST IN ROCKWOOD
Alba Health Facility, 425 North Gateway Avenue, Rockwood, which has held on for many, many, years in the Sock and Hosiery industry, announced Monday that they will be closing that facility soon affecting 175 jobs. The facility is slated to close early next year. Operations will then possibly be moved to Mexico, according to sources. Alba Health is a subsidiary of Encompass Group, LLC of McDonough, GA. The facility which has lined Gateway Avenue in Rockwood for 80 plus years has been a centerpiece of the Hosiery industry in The Southeast, one of only a few that has survived. According to sources, employees got the word Monday time that the plant would be closing soon. We will continue to follow this and let you know more as we get more information and an official announcement from the company.
wvlt.tv
‘I’m glad I was able to help’ | Rep. Tim Burchett assists with wreck on interstate
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After seeing a wreck on the side of the interstate, one Tennessee representative decided to stop and assist those involved. Representative Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) was traveling to the University of Tennessee game around 10:00 a.m. on Oct. 22 when he saw a wreck on I-75, his office told WVLT News.
wvlt.tv
Furry friends show off their spookiest costume in Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, dogs and their humans came down to UT Gardens to show off their spookiest costumes. Hosted at the University of Tennessee Gardens, the event promoted dog-related nonprofits and businesses in the area. Education booths, food trucks, rescue groups and more all celebrated man’s best friend.
