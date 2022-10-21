ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Married couple start an affordable family clinic in Maryville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A married couple moved from Wisconsin to East Tennessee and will now open a family clinic in Maryville. It’s called Neighborhood Family Clinic, giving insured and uninsured residents an affordable healthcare option. However, Dr. Michael Nowak, who owns the clinic with his wife, said the...
MARYVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Zoo Knoxville giraffe is dying, officials say

Some folks might be surprised to learn that one of the oldest giraffes in the United States makes his home at Zoo Knoxville. Unfortunately, 19-year-old Jumbe’s life is drawing to a close despite the best efforts of zoo caretakers and a team of veterinary experts, officials said Thursday. Hiss...
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: A note to our readers

We have a really personal message for our readers today. Please get your COVID vaccine if you haven’t already done so. You don’t want to come down with this even once if you can avoid it, and you really don’t want to catch it multiple times. Trust us— we’re dealing with yet another round of the coronavirus in our household right now.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Black bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin, injures man

A man vacationing at a Gatlinburg cabin was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night on Saturday, according to the TWRA. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk celebrates survivors. Updated: 24 hours ago. More than 1,000 walkers attended the fundraiser to raise...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

What happened at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary

The small town of Petros hides a haunted gem. Nestled in the town of 526 stands a prison that once held some of the states most dangerous prisoners. In recent years, it has been a tourist attraction and hosted concerts allowing for up to 4,000 attendees. Before these moves for entertainment and tourism income, the prison started with a different area of economic growth in mind.
PETROS, TN
WATE

Droughts reported in East Tennessee, Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee and some parts of Kentucky have been experiencing drought due to the lack of rain this fall, according to WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere. Part of the Southern Valley is under severe drought with moderate drought conditions creeping into...
KENTUCKY STATE
bbbtv12.com

ALBA HEALTH TO CLOSE – 175 JOBS LOST IN ROCKWOOD

Alba Health Facility, 425 North Gateway Avenue, Rockwood, which has held on for many, many, years in the Sock and Hosiery industry, announced Monday that they will be closing that facility soon affecting 175 jobs. The facility is slated to close early next year. Operations will then possibly be moved to Mexico, according to sources. Alba Health is a subsidiary of Encompass Group, LLC of McDonough, GA. The facility which has lined Gateway Avenue in Rockwood for 80 plus years has been a centerpiece of the Hosiery industry in The Southeast, one of only a few that has survived. According to sources, employees got the word Monday time that the plant would be closing soon. We will continue to follow this and let you know more as we get more information and an official announcement from the company.
ROCKWOOD, TN
wvlt.tv

Furry friends show off their spookiest costume in Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, dogs and their humans came down to UT Gardens to show off their spookiest costumes. Hosted at the University of Tennessee Gardens, the event promoted dog-related nonprofits and businesses in the area. Education booths, food trucks, rescue groups and more all celebrated man’s best friend.
KNOXVILLE, TN

