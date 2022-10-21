Read full article on original website
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Bridget Moynahan Shares Cryptic Post About Breakup As Things Reportedly Get Nasty Between Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady's ex, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic post about a breakup on Instagram amid the NFL icon and Gisele Bündchen's divorce rumors. As the couple reportedly hired their respective lawyers, does the actress' post refer to the two?
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody Admits to Lying to Christine About Custody Laws as Split Turns Ugly
Kody Brown isn't above playing dirty when it comes to his split from his third wife, Christine Brown. On Sunday's Sister Wives, the at-odds exes begin discussing logistics, including the sale of Christine's house and custody of their 12-year-old daughter, Truely. "You and I have to actually have a child...
James Corden a ‘very emotional guy’ says ex-writing partner
James Corden has been described as a “very emotional guy” by his former writing partner Ruth Jones. She spoke about ‘The Late Late Show’ host, 44, after he was barred from iconic New York restaurant Balthazar for being a “tiny cretin of a man” who allegedly abused staff.
Lydia Hearst tried to keep everyone 'safe' on the set of Slayers
Lydia Hearst tried to keep everyone "safe" on the set of 'Slayers.'. The 38-year-old actress stars as Liz in the new horror -which sees a group of fictional online celebrities targeted by vampires at a billionaire's mansion - and admitted she wanted everyone to feel "comfortable" during the shoot. She...
Matthew Perry departed Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio film after his heart ‘stopped’ for five minutes
"Friends" star Matthew Perry revealed that due to a medical scare, he decided to pull out of Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep's film, "Don't Look Up."
Victoria Beckham ‘haunted’ by matching black leathers she wore with husband David Beckham
Victoria Beckham is haunted by the matching black leather outfits she wore with husband David Beckham in 1999. The 48-year-old former Spice Girl made the admission on Monday’s (24.10.22) episode of Andy Cohen’s Bravo series ‘Watch What Happens’, while appearing alongside actress Anne Hathaway. Victoria also...
These Hollywood actors can't help but take matters into their own hands!
A little bit of me time can involve many activities, but these famous guys are big fans of onanism. As well as the pleasurable benefits, this solo activity also reduces stress and keeps your prostate healthy. For men like Ryan Reynolds it’s simply a way to combat boredom, but it...
Hate speech is never OK or excusable, says Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian has publicly condemned Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments. The 42-year-old star has taken to social media to voice her support for the Jewish community after Kanye recently posted anti-Semitic messages online. Kim - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with the rap star -...
Robbie Williams announces 'unique' Royal Abert Hall gigs
Robbie Williams has announced two "unique" concerts at the Royal Albert Hall. The 44-year-old pop star will take to the stage at the historic London venue for two nights 6 an7 November to perform some of his biggest hits in an exclusive "never to be repeated" events which is to be filmed for the upcoming biopic 'Better Man' and the scenes will emulate his 2001 concert 'Live at the Royal Albert Hall.'
