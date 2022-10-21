ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
James Corden a ‘very emotional guy’ says ex-writing partner

James Corden has been described as a “very emotional guy” by his former writing partner Ruth Jones. She spoke about ‘The Late Late Show’ host, 44, after he was barred from iconic New York restaurant Balthazar for being a “tiny cretin of a man” who allegedly abused staff.
Lydia Hearst tried to keep everyone 'safe' on the set of Slayers

Lydia Hearst tried to keep everyone "safe" on the set of 'Slayers.'. The 38-year-old actress stars as Liz in the new horror -which sees a group of fictional online celebrities targeted by vampires at a billionaire's mansion - and admitted she wanted everyone to feel "comfortable" during the shoot. She...
Hate speech is never OK or excusable, says Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has publicly condemned Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments. The 42-year-old star has taken to social media to voice her support for the Jewish community after Kanye recently posted anti-Semitic messages online. Kim - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with the rap star -...
Robbie Williams announces 'unique' Royal Abert Hall gigs

Robbie Williams has announced two "unique" concerts at the Royal Albert Hall. The 44-year-old pop star will take to the stage at the historic London venue for two nights 6 an7 November to perform some of his biggest hits in an exclusive "never to be repeated" events which is to be filmed for the upcoming biopic 'Better Man' and the scenes will emulate his 2001 concert 'Live at the Royal Albert Hall.'

