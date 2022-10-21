ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Believe Taylor Swift Just Revealed the Name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Fourth Child

By Sammi Burke
 4 days ago
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Did Taylor Swift just sneakily namedrop Blake Lively's and Ryan Reynolds' youngest daughter?

Some fans sure think so. The superstar released her newest album, Midnights, today, and eagle-eared Swifties quickly latched on to a name featured on the record.

It happens quickly in Track 5—"You're On Your Own, Kid"—with just one mention in the line "I see the great escape, so long, Daisy Mae." Seemingly innocuous, right?

Wrong!

At least, according to these listeners:

If Swifties are to be believed, it wouldn't be the first reference to one of the pair's kids in Swift's music. Their oldest daughter, James, is featured at the beginning of "Gorgeous" on the original version of reputation, and all three of their kids were mentioned in folklore's "betty" (the third being Inez, who is their second-born).

But not everyone was convinced that the reference alluded to the name of the famous couples fourth child. Others suspected references to classic literature or viral video games.

It's unclear how far along in her pregnancy Lively is, so we may still have several months—if not years, given how long it took for their youngest daughter's name to be revealed—to go before we have any confirmation, but it's certainly fun to speculate on whether or not this is another of the mastermind's many easter eggs!

