Information Coming On Platteville School Referendum
The Platteville Area Chamber of Commerce “Good Morning Platteville” program this Thursday will feature Platteville School Superintendent Jim Boebel sharing information on the upcoming school referendum. The presentation will be at 7:45am at the Mound City Bank Motor Branch Community Room. In the November 8th general election, district residents will have the opportunity to vote on one referendum question that requests permission for the district to borrow funds in an amount not-to-exceed $36 million to address critical facility needs at all four Platteville campus sites.
8 of 9 Dubuque businesses sell alcohol to minors during compliance checks
Dubuque police said eight out of nine businesses sold alcohol to minors during a recent compliance check, resulting in citations issued to 12 employees. On October 15th, the Iowa Alcoholic Beverage Division worked with the Dubuque Police and used a 19 and 20 year old to check each establishment’s compliance.
2 Vehicle Accident in Darlington
A Lafayette County deputy responded to Highway 81 in Darlington for a 2-vehicle accident. 18-year-old Connor Kingzette of Harvard, Illinois was traveling on Highway 81 Sunday when he quickly slowed to yield to an Amish buggy and was rear-ended by 22-year-old Brady Katzenberger of Freeport. No injuries were reported, but both vehicles received minor damage and one was towed from the scene.
BREAKING: Body found in Belmont ID’d
Sheriff Mike Lukas announced on Monday that the body of a person found in a Belmont cornfield last month has been identified. Portage County Medical Examiner Heather Schultz has confirmed the person was Bruce Vossekuil, 41, of Wisconsin Rapids. Schultz confirmed his identity via dental records and the assistance of a forensic dentist, Lukas said.
New K9 Officer in Crawford County
After Crawford County’s K9 officer passed away, the sheriff’s department has introduced a new K9 Officer, Diego, an 11 month old German Shepard. Both Diego and a Deputy are training together now in North Carolina.
Dubuque Man Sentenced To Prison For Threat On Facebook
A Dubuque man was sentenced to five years in prison related to a Facebook post about driving by a school with a semiautomatic rifle, which he later said was a joke. 42 year old David Hanson Jr. was given the sentence Monday in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of threat of terrorism. A man contacted Dubuque police May 31st after coming across an alarming post by Hanson on Facebook on a page called “I Hate People.” A report says the post originated from Dubuque and stated, “time to drive by the school with my AR-15, full clip. ” Hanson admitted to writing the post and said he did it as a “joke.” In court, Hanson apologized for his actions.
Wisconsin DOJ investigating officer-involved incident that initially started in Iowa
(WFRV) – An officer-involved critical incident that reportedly started in Iowa and ended in Wisconsin is under investigation by the DOJ. The Wisconsin Department of Justice released information regarding an officer-involved critical incident that happened on October 22. A Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a cross-country police chase that started in Grant County.
Rollover Crash In Jo Daviess County
Authorities in Jo Daviess County say one person was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash Monday outside of Galena. 50 year old Marcia Rager of Galena was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Rager was traveling east on West Stagecoach Trail, about a quarter-mile northeast of West Heller Lane, around 8:40am when she lost control of her vehicle due to slippery road conditions. The vehicle overturned as it traveled down a steep embankment. Authorities say they are investigating the crash.
2 hurt in crash involving 3 vehicles in Dubuque
Two people were injured in a crash involving three vehicles Sunday in Dubuque. 47 year old Amelia Strickland of Dubuque and a 6 year old passenger were taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment on Sunday around 4:30 pm. Police report that 30 year old Lauren Hall of Chandler, Arizona was traveling north on White street when she tried to make a left turn onto 18th, striking Strickland’s vehicle and pushing it into a vehicle parked in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Avenue.
Fatality In Incident Along Highway 11 in Lafayette County
A suspect is dead after an incident involving a Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputy on Saturday. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating. According to the Department of Justice, the deputy responded to a vehicle pursuit Saturday afternoon that began in Grant County after an armed robbery in Dubuque. A car was stolen which triggered a high-speed chase through Southwest Wisconsin. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputy deployed a spike strip and the DOJ says the driver of the vehicle drove in the direction of the deputy. The deputy discharged a firearm. The DOJ says the vehicle later crashed in Green County, where the driver got out and ran away. As law enforcement searched for the person, a gunshot was heard. The suspect was found near Highway 11, just west of County Highway M near Browntown. Highway 11 was closed in both directions much of Saturday night. First responders tried to save the person, but the person died at the scene. The DOJ says a firearm was recovered at the scene. According to a report, no law enforcement officers were hurt. The deputy from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office has been put on administrative leave. The Department of Criminal Investigation will investigate and turn over its findings to the Lafayette County District Attorney for review.
Dubuque Man Appealing Murder Conviction
A Dubuque man recently sentenced to life in prison for murdering a woman last year is appealing his case. 61 year old Mark Fishler of Dubuque was given the mandatory sentence of life in prison on October 14th in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after previously being found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 80 year old Berniece Williamson of Dubuque. Fishler’s attorneys, Steven Drahozal and Leigha Lattner, filed a notice of appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court. Briefs outlining Fishler’s argument for appeal have not yet been filed. Williamson was found dead on July 15th, 2021, inside her home on Clarke Drive, lying just inside her back door with a roll of carpet over her head. Autopsy results concluded that Williamson died of blunt-force injuries to her head.
Dubuque Man Arrested in Asbury For Domestic Assault
Dubuque County officials arrested 25 year old Brandon Finley of Dubuque on Sunday in Asbury on charges of domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. Reports say Finley assaulted 24 year old Madeleine Finley in the presence of their 4-year-old child.
