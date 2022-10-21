Myanmar’s military junta is denying that civilians were killed in airstrikes carried out Sunday against an ethnic rebel force. Leaders of the Kachin Independence Organization say the attack took place in part of Hpakant township during a celebration of the 62nd anniversary of the group’s founding. The Kachin News Group says about 80 people were killed in the attack, including members of the Kachin Independence Army and several civilians. Singers and musicians performing at the celebration were also among the dead. The number of casualties could not be verified.

