Voice of America
Sudan Protester Shot Dead as Coup Anniversary Looms
Khartoum, Sudan — Security forces shot dead a protester in Sudan's capital Sunday, medics said, two days ahead of the anniversary of a military coup that derailed the country's transition to civilian rule. The latest death — the first of a protester since August 31 — brings to 118...
Voice of America
Iranian Anti-Government Demonstrators Indicted
Iranian judicial authorities have indicted protesters who had been arrested in recent weeks during anti-government demonstrations that rights groups say resulted in several deaths. The chief justice of Kurdistan province Tuesday indicted 110 people. The move came one day after Hossein Fazli Harikandi, the chief justice of Alborz province, issued...
Voice of America
Myanmar Junta Defends Deadly Attack on Rebels
Myanmar’s military junta is denying that civilians were killed in airstrikes carried out Sunday against an ethnic rebel force. Leaders of the Kachin Independence Organization say the attack took place in part of Hpakant township during a celebration of the 62nd anniversary of the group’s founding. The Kachin News Group says about 80 people were killed in the attack, including members of the Kachin Independence Army and several civilians. Singers and musicians performing at the celebration were also among the dead. The number of casualties could not be verified.
Voice of America
Iran Releases Footage From Prison Fire, Adding to Mystery
Dubai — Iran released security footage Sunday that it said came from its notorious Evin Prison the night a fire broke out that killed at least eight inmates, an effort to clarify the government's narrative amid growing international pressure. The purported CCTV footage of the mayhem last weekend only...
Voice of America
Nigerian Authorities on Alert After US Embassy Issues Security Warning
ABUJA — Nigerian authorities have called for calm and vigilance after the U.S. Embassy in the capital, Abuja, issued a security alert warning of an elevated risk of terror attacks, specifically in Abuja. The embassy urged Americans in Nigeria to avoid nonessential travel and crowds, and to stay alert.
Voice of America
Albania, Israel Discuss Cybersecurity After Iran Attack
One month after Albania cut diplomatic relations with Iran following a cyberattack, Albania’s prime minister arrived Sunday in Israel for a three-day visit that includes meeting with Israeli cyber defense officials. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said he and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama discussed common...
Voice of America
Media, Opposition: Airstrike during Myanmar Concert Kills at Least 50
An airstrike killed at least 50 people at a concert in Myanmar held by an ethnic minority group in conflict with the ruling military, opposition groups and media said on Monday, an attack condemned by the United Nations and Western embassies. The jet strike late on Sunday in the northern...
Voice of America
US Targets Al-Shabab in Somalia Airstrike, Killing 2
A U.S. military airstrike has targeted al-Shabab terrorists who were attacking Somali National Army forces, killing two, according to U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM). The strike Sunday was near Buulobarde, Somalia, 218 km northwest of Mogadishu. AFRICOM says its initial assessment is that two terrorists who were actively attacking Somali forces...
Voice of America
Fear of Russia Drives Some in Estonia to Question Integration
As Russia escalates its attacks in Ukraine, Estonia looks with concern to the east, to its Russian neighbor, but also within - to itself. With a significant Russian-speaking population, the influence of Russian propaganda through the media – is for many – cause for concern. Marcus Harton narrates this report from Ricardo Marquina in the Estonian capital, Tallinn.
Voice of America
Zelenskyy Criticizes Russia for ‘Dirty Bomb’ Claims
Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy said during his nightly address Sunday that only Russia was capable of using nuclear weapons in Europe. His criticism comes as a response to claims by Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu that Ukraine could detonate a “dirty” nuclear bomb. “So when today the...
Voice of America
Taiwan Hosts Democracy Activists From Hong Kong, Russia and Iran
TAIPEI, TAIWAN — The threat posed by authoritarian regimes is a "wake-up call for democrats worldwide," Taiwan's leader said Tuesday, as she opened a meeting of global activists that included fugitive Hong Kong dissident Nathan Law. About 200 political and civic leaders from 70 countries, including Iran, Russia and...
Voice of America
Hackers Breach Iran’s Atomic Energy Subsidiary Network
Iran's Atomic Energy Organization said Sunday a hacking group broke into a subsidiary's network and had free access to its email system. A statement issued Sunday described the content in the emails as "containing technical messages and routine and ongoing everyday exchanges." The comes after an anonymous hacking group calling...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 26
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 3:20 a.m.: In an interview with The Guardian, Nobel Peace Prize winner Oleksandra Matviichuk says that Russia has a pattern of committing crimes without suffering consequences. “This...
Voice of America
Taliban Criticize Alleged Abduction of Afghan Baby by US Marine
Islamabad — Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban have sharply reacted to reports a U.S. military officer had forcibly taken a child away from an Afghan couple who arrived in the United States as refugees. The couple filed a federal lawsuit against Marine Corps Attorney Major Joshua Mast and his wife...
Voice of America
Prominent Pakistan Journalist Killed by Police in Kenya
ISLAMABAD — One of Pakistan’s most prominent investigative journalists was shot dead in Kenya in what police described as “a case of mistaken identity,” police in the East African country and relatives confirmed Monday. Arshad Sharif, 50, was shot in the head Sunday night after his...
Voice of America
Russia to Bring 'Dirty Bomb' Allegations to UN as West Rebuffs Claims
Despite rebuffs from Western nations, Russia continued to accuse Ukraine of preparing to use a "dirty bomb" and said it would bring the matter to the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday. Diplomats said Russia has told council counterparts it will bring up the issue during a closed-door meeting of the...
Voice of America
Death Toll Climbs to 11 Following al-Shabab Hotel Attack in Somalia
Mogadishu, Somalia — The siege at the Tawakal hotel marked al-Shabab's second major attack in Somalia this month amid an offensive against the group by the Somali National Army and allied militia in central Somalia. In early October, a triple bombing in the town of Beledweyne left at least...
Voice of America
Uganda Confirms Ebola in Kampala; Officials Urge Public Not to Hide Possible Cases
Kampala, Uganda — Ugandan health authorities have confirmed nine cases of the Ebola virus in the capital, Kampala. The Ministry of Health says it has increased vigilance and set up an isolation center as confirmed cases in the country jumped to 90, with 28 deaths. The Uganda Medical Association says health workers are facing challenges getting patients into isolation.
Voice of America
Cameroon Says Cholera Hits Minawao, a Nigerian Refugee Camp
Yaounde — Authorities in Cameroon say they are struggling to contain a cholera outbreak in an overcrowded refugee camp on its northern border with Nigeria. In the past week, three people have died in the Minawao refugee camp and at least 81 have been infected from the bacteria, which spreads through dirty water and food. The camp was designed to hold fewer than 15,000 refugees but currently has more than five times that number.
