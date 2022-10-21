Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Italy's Tounesi suspended 12 games for biting Japanese player
Italy second-row Sara Tounesi has been suspended for 12 matches, having appeared before an independent judicial committee on Monday after being cited for biting (Law 9.12) in Italy’s Rugby World Cup 2021 Pool B match with Japan on 23 October, 2022. Tounesi appeared before an independent judicial committee on...
Sporting News
Champions League permutations and scenarios for qualification: How teams can reach knockout stage in final 2022 UEFA group matches
With two matches remaining in the 2022/23 Champions League group stage, there's still plenty to be determined. Of the 16 knockout stage places up for grabs, nine have been secured, with Chelsea joining the likes of giants Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, white-hot Italian side Napoli, and shock Belgian contender Club Brugge.
Sporting News
'Not fit for purpose': NZ Rugby blasted for schedule clash
This weekend, the All Blacks will get their season back underway with a match against Japan in Tokyo. It’s been somewhat of a lengthy wait for the team’s fans, with the NZ national side last taking the field more than a month ago. Thankfully, however, there’s been plenty of rugby on the agenda in the meantime, with the women’s Rugby World Cup in full swing in Aotearoa and now entering the knockout stages of the competition.
Sporting News
Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for Champions League fixture
Barcelona need a win over Bayern Munich to keep their chances of reaching the Champions League last-16 alive. Just one point from two matches against Inter have left Barca's participation in this season's Champions League hanging by a thread. They must win against Bayern Munich, who have a 100% record...
Sporting News
Ajax vs. Liverpool: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for Champions League showdown
Liverpool's path to the Champions League round of 16 requires a point at Ajax to complete the job with a game to spare. That would seem a more straightforward challenge had last season's finalists not shown such dismal form away from Anfield this campaign, losing four games and drawing twice either side of their 7-1 thrashing of Rangers at Ibrox.
Sporting News
Pakistan greats fume over costly no-ball decision in T20 World Cup loss to India
Pakistan greats Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram have been left disappointed with a costly no-ball decision in the final over of Sunday night's T20 World Cup clash against India. Virat Kohli was the star of the show and helped guide his side home to victory in the final overs, but it was the call from on-field officials Rod Tucker and Marais Erasmus that led to plenty of controversy.
Sporting News
The 'quite weird' Redpath reaction to his Scotland unavailability
Cameron Redpath is finally back to full fitness and raring to go with Scotland, but the Bath midfielder is unavailable for this Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series opener versus Australia even though his club have a bye week in the Gallagher Premiership. Gregor Townsend confirmed last week when announcing his...
Comments / 0