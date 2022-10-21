This weekend, the All Blacks will get their season back underway with a match against Japan in Tokyo. It’s been somewhat of a lengthy wait for the team’s fans, with the NZ national side last taking the field more than a month ago. Thankfully, however, there’s been plenty of rugby on the agenda in the meantime, with the women’s Rugby World Cup in full swing in Aotearoa and now entering the knockout stages of the competition.

