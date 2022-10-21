ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Taylor Swift to Carly Rae Jepsen, What's Your Favorite New Music of the Week? Vote!

By Glenn Rowley
 4 days ago

Like clockwork, we’ve reached the end of yet another week, and with the arrival of Friday (Oct. 21) comes a new slate of albums and songs to dive into, including long-awaited releases from Taylor Swift , Carly Rae Jepsen and Arctic Monkeys . And as always, Billboard wants to know which new release you’re enjoying the most.

It was a sleepless night for many Swifties, as their queen dropped her 10th studio album, Midnights . And as if the 13-song tracklist including instant faves such as “Anti-Hero,” “Lavender Haze” and “Vigilante Shit” wasn’t enough, the superstar gave fans seven more bonus cuts in the middle of the night, including “The Great War,” “Bigger Than the Whole Sky,” and “Paris.”

First Stream: New Music From Taylor Swift, Arctic Monkeys, Shakira & Ozuna and More

10/21/2022

The pop cornucopia didn’t stop there, with Jepsen releasing her sixth album The Loneliest Time . Led by “Western Wind,” the sparkling record features a guest assist from Rufus Wainwright on its title track, and serves as a follow-up to the Canadian pop chanteuse’s 2020 full-length of B-sides, Dedicated Side B .

Meghan Trainor is back, as well, returning to the ’60s-style doo-wop roots of her 2015 debut on fifth LP Takin’ It Back . Meanwhile, Tegan and Sara unveiled Crybaby , their first album in three years, as well as their first on new label Mom + Pop.

On the rock front, Arctic Monkeys take The Car for a joyride with singles such as “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball,” “Body Paint” and “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am.” And if you’re in the mood for just a song rather than a full-length, there’s Shakira ‘s new collaboration with Ozuna — “Monotonía” — plus Roddy Ricch ‘s “Aston Martin Truck,” and more.

Vote for your favorite new release of the week in Billboard ‘s latest poll below!

