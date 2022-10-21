Investors are losing confidence in Meta, according to a longtime shareholder. Brad Gerstner, the CEO of Altimeter Capital, a hedge fund that owns 0.1 percent of Meta, published an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg and Meta’s board on Oct. 24. The loss of confidence began last year when Facebook changed its name to Meta and increased investments in the metaverse, he wrote in the letter published on Medium.

12 HOURS AGO