WKYT 27
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Lexington home identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home Tuesday morning. Police were called around 4 a.m. for a report of shots being fired into a home on Maple Avenue near Loudon Avenue. Officers say a woman was found inside the home...
WKYT 27
Domestic abuse survivors share their stories during vigil held in downtown Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and advocates are trying to spread the word in Lexington. “The unfortunate thing is when you’re a victim you kind of lose yourself. And you don’t recognize that you’ve lost yourself,” said April Balentine. Nine years...
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigating crash on Harrodsburg Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a serious crash on Harrodsburg Road. It happened around 6:00 p.m. near Wellington Way. Officers say a vehicle ran a red light and hit another car at the intersection. That car was flipped on its side. Investigators say the driver of the...
WKYT 27
Overnight shooting in Lex, 3 victims hospitalized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people are in the hospital after being shot in Lexington. Police say the shooting took place in the area of Winchester Road and East Loudon around 2 am on Sunday morning. They responded to multiple calls of shots fired. When officers initially arrived, they found...
WKYT 27
Truck crashes into Georgetown Waffle House
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown fire crews are working to stabilize a Waffle House restaurant after a truck drove inside. It happened at the Waffle House on Outlet Center Drive. Georgetown police say the family that owns the truck recently bought it. The family was inside eating when somehow the truck started and drove into the building.
WKYT 27
Police chase leads to damage of businesses in Powell County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Business owners were cleaning up their storefronts Sunday morning after a car accident caused damage to their storefronts. The accident ended a police chase. Stanton Police say they were pursuing a vehicle when the driver crashed into Kim’s Family Style Shop on West College Ave.
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate armed robbery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after shots were fired during a robbery Sunday. It happened around 6:46 p.m. at Ignited Vape on Richmond Road. Police say at least two people entered the business and fired shots. An employee was grazed by a bullet but refused medical treatment.
WKYT 27
Child hit by vehicle while boarding school bus in NKY
OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A student is expected to be ok after being hit by a vehicle that failed to stop for a school bus, Owen County Sheriff Mark Bess said. Sheriff Bess said the driver hit the student around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on US-127 north of Owenton. The...
Wave 3
Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Federal agents have finished searching the farm in Bardstown belonging to the family of Brooks Houck, the only suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The FBI Louisville Field Office announced on Friday that this concluded after executing a search warrant on the farm property on...
WLKY.com
Crystal Rogers investigation: FBI will push Bardstown search into 5th day
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The renewed search in the Crystal Rogers investigation will go at least another day longer than expected. The FBI has been in Bardstown since Monday focused on a farm where the mother of five was last seen alive back in 2015. The farm has ties to...
fox56news.com
Lexington police turn to Crime Stoppers for help identifying alleged bank robber
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – In this week’s Crime Stoppers report, police need help to identify a bank robber. “It doesn’t appear he made any attempt whatsoever to hide any of his facial features,” said Lexington police Detective Kristyn Klingshirn. So, you’d think circulating a photo...
k105.com
Man charged in disappearance of teenager from Breckinridge Co.
A Bardstown man has been charged in the disappearance of a teenager from Breckinridge County. On Sunday, the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office was informed that 15-year-old Cadence Riggle was missing from a family farm. She was reported missing by her grandparents, who told police they were sleeping at approximately 1:30 Sunday morning when Riggle “snuck out of the cabin,” the sheriff’s office said.
WKYT 27
Remodeling company gifts Lexington Vietnam veteran walk-in shower
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - West Shore Home is gifting eight veterans throughout the nation a new shower. The remodeling company is installing the new showers as a way to thank our service men and women ahead of next month’s Veterans Day. One of those honored is U.S. Army veteran...
fox56news.com
Friend of Lexington’s latest homicide victim concerned over his death
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Days after a man was found dead in Lexington his friends are still trying to find out why someone would stab him to death. Robert “Bobbi” Wallace Jr., 53, was Lexington’s 38th homicide of the year. Which sets a record no one wanted to break.
Shocking Video Surfaces of Bardstown Councilman Joe Buckman Lying About Contract He Tried To Keep Secret
October 25th, 2022 (Bardstown,KY) by Staff Reporters. At last weeks Bardstown City Council debate council candidate Gaye Ballard brought up the subject of Bardstown City Schools Superintendent Ryan Clark's house. Ballard alleged that demolition on the property started prior to Clark receiving a Certificate of Appropriateness from the city. Ballard also alleged that councilman Joe Buckman was the contractor on the project. Buckman denied both things in his closing statements at the debate.
WKYT 27
Coach Cal reflects on eastern Ky. miner in viral photo
WATCH | Fmr. coach who resigned after DUI questions treatment after suspension of another coach accused of sex crime. After the arrest, that coach, Matthew Perraut, was placed on suspension, and that decision has one former Bourbon County school employee questioning the district’s actions.
WKYT 27
Lexington firefighters respond to early morning house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters responded to a structure fire on Sunday morning. The fire department got a call around 6 am for a structure fire on E 7th street and Lancaster Ave. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy flames and smoke from the house. The residents were able to...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lexington business withdraws application for incinerator permit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mulch company has withdrawn its controversial permit application to use an incinerator on its property, WKYT Investigates has confirmed. C&R Asphalt and Mulch faced a groundswell of opposition to its plans. The business had applied for a permit from the Kentucky Division for Air...
WKYT 27
Ky. legal aid group offering free disaster relief services to flood victims
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Legal aid group AppalReD typically focuses its efforts on low-income members of the communities it serves. But once the floods hit eastern Kentucky, they stepped in to offer disaster relief services - free of charge. After becoming a first-generation college graduate, Kristen Back moved away...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Children’s Hospital shifting resources to handle surge in RSV cases
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing a surge in patients with RSV, a common respiratory disease. To keep up, Kentucky Children’s Hospital is shifting all of its resources, expanding beds into overflow areas and increasing capacity in emergency rooms. “RSV is respiratory syncytial virus. It’s...
