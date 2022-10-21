ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

UPDATE: Woman found dead in Lexington home identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home Tuesday morning. Police were called around 4 a.m. for a report of shots being fired into a home on Maple Avenue near Loudon Avenue. Officers say a woman was found inside the home...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police investigating crash on Harrodsburg Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a serious crash on Harrodsburg Road. It happened around 6:00 p.m. near Wellington Way. Officers say a vehicle ran a red light and hit another car at the intersection. That car was flipped on its side. Investigators say the driver of the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Overnight shooting in Lex, 3 victims hospitalized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people are in the hospital after being shot in Lexington. Police say the shooting took place in the area of Winchester Road and East Loudon around 2 am on Sunday morning. They responded to multiple calls of shots fired. When officers initially arrived, they found...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Truck crashes into Georgetown Waffle House

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown fire crews are working to stabilize a Waffle House restaurant after a truck drove inside. It happened at the Waffle House on Outlet Center Drive. Georgetown police say the family that owns the truck recently bought it. The family was inside eating when somehow the truck started and drove into the building.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Police chase leads to damage of businesses in Powell County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Business owners were cleaning up their storefronts Sunday morning after a car accident caused damage to their storefronts. The accident ended a police chase. Stanton Police say they were pursuing a vehicle when the driver crashed into Kim’s Family Style Shop on West College Ave.
POWELL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police investigate armed robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after shots were fired during a robbery Sunday. It happened around 6:46 p.m. at Ignited Vape on Richmond Road. Police say at least two people entered the business and fired shots. An employee was grazed by a bullet but refused medical treatment.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Child hit by vehicle while boarding school bus in NKY

OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A student is expected to be ok after being hit by a vehicle that failed to stop for a school bus, Owen County Sheriff Mark Bess said. Sheriff Bess said the driver hit the student around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on US-127 north of Owenton. The...
OWEN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Federal agents have finished searching the farm in Bardstown belonging to the family of Brooks Houck, the only suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The FBI Louisville Field Office announced on Friday that this concluded after executing a search warrant on the farm property on...
BARDSTOWN, KY
k105.com

Man charged in disappearance of teenager from Breckinridge Co.

A Bardstown man has been charged in the disappearance of a teenager from Breckinridge County. On Sunday, the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office was informed that 15-year-old Cadence Riggle was missing from a family farm. She was reported missing by her grandparents, who told police they were sleeping at approximately 1:30 Sunday morning when Riggle “snuck out of the cabin,” the sheriff’s office said.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Remodeling company gifts Lexington Vietnam veteran walk-in shower

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - West Shore Home is gifting eight veterans throughout the nation a new shower. The remodeling company is installing the new showers as a way to thank our service men and women ahead of next month’s Veterans Day. One of those honored is U.S. Army veteran...
LEXINGTON, KY
Nelson County News-Sentinel

Shocking Video Surfaces of Bardstown Councilman Joe Buckman Lying About Contract He Tried To Keep Secret

October 25th, 2022 (Bardstown,KY) by Staff Reporters. At last weeks Bardstown City Council debate council candidate Gaye Ballard brought up the subject of Bardstown City Schools Superintendent Ryan Clark's house. Ballard alleged that demolition on the property started prior to Clark receiving a Certificate of Appropriateness from the city. Ballard also alleged that councilman Joe Buckman was the contractor on the project. Buckman denied both things in his closing statements at the debate.
BARDSTOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Coach Cal reflects on eastern Ky. miner in viral photo

WATCH | Fmr. coach who resigned after DUI questions treatment after suspension of another coach accused of sex crime. After the arrest, that coach, Matthew Perraut, was placed on suspension, and that decision has one former Bourbon County school employee questioning the district’s actions.
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington firefighters respond to early morning house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters responded to a structure fire on Sunday morning. The fire department got a call around 6 am for a structure fire on E 7th street and Lancaster Ave. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy flames and smoke from the house. The residents were able to...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. legal aid group offering free disaster relief services to flood victims

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Legal aid group AppalReD typically focuses its efforts on low-income members of the communities it serves. But once the floods hit eastern Kentucky, they stepped in to offer disaster relief services - free of charge. After becoming a first-generation college graduate, Kristen Back moved away...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy