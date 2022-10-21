Read full article on original website
Driver Fatally Shoots Himself On Garden State Parkway: State Police
A driver fatally shot himself in a vehicle on the Garden State Parkway overnight, authorities said. State troopers patrolling the highway found a vehicle on the right shoulder at milepost 139 in Cranford around 3:30 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said. Upon approaching the vehicle, troopers saw...
Discovery Of Hand Grenade Brings Bomb Squad To Union County Business
A worker at a trucking company was cleaning a vehicle when he found a hand grenade, drawing a large police presence Tuesday, Oct. 25, authorities confirmed. The explosive device was found by a worker at Marine Cargo on New Brunswick Avenue in Rahway, and the company's owner reported it to Rahway police around 11:45 a.m., local police said.
Man charged with DWI, reckless driving in Mount Olive Township
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 28-year-old Union County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated in Mount Olive Township. On October 23, at around 11:55 p.m., an officer was on routine patrol when he observed a Chevrolet Silverado tailgating another vehicle and failing to maintain its lane on Route 46, police said.
Mansfield Township Police Department providing meetup spot for safer online transactions
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Don’t meet internet weirdos in some shady parking lot, instead, come to the parking lot of the Mansfield Township Township Police Department, police said. They’ve created a spot for people who’ve bought or sold goods online to meetup in a safe environment....
Man charged in Branchburg Township burglary spree
BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A Middlesex County man is accused of burglarizing multiple businesses in Branchburg Township according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. The spree began on April 28, 2021, at around 9:07 a.m., when police responded to a business on Columbia Road for a...
Sparta Police Department named number one in the state
The Sparta Township Police Department was recently ranked number one in the state and 7th in the nation by SafeWise.com which uses data submitted by uniform crime reports to rate police departments. “I attribute a lot of this to several things,” said Police Department Chief Neil Spidaletto. “First of all,...
Woman facing charges after found lying unconscious in McDonald’s drive-thru in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Morris County woman is facing charges after she was allegedly found lying unconscious in the drive-thru lane of the Hackettstown McDonald’s and became vulgar towards first aid members, police said. On Sunday, October 23, at around 8:47 p.m., police responded to McDonald’s,...
Man Who Stepped Out Of Vehicle After Crash With Deer Struck, Killed By SUV In Mamakating
A 70-year-old man was hit and killed by an SUV when he stepped out of a vehicle to inspect the damage after hitting a deer. The incident took place in Sullivan County around 6:40 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21 in the town of Mamakating, said Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York State Police.
Man arrested following physical altercation in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Hackettstown man is facing several charges following a physical altercation Saturday night in Hackettstown, police said. On October 22, at around 10:41 p.m., police responded to the area of Main Street and Grand Ave for a report of a physical dispute involving 5 individuals, police said.
Authorities make 41 arrests in Essex County warrant sweep
The fugitives were arrested for felonies ranging from homicide and aggravated assault to weapons possession.
Hillsborough, NJ High School 2022 grad dies in car crash
HILLSBOROUGH — A member of the Hillsborough High School Class of 2022 was killed in a crash Thursday not far from the school. The crash involved several vehicles at the intersection of Marshall Road and Amwell Road in Hillsborough around 6:20 a.m., according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. One person died in the crash.
Pair Nabbed In Essex County Carjacking, Gas Station Robbery: Sheriff
Two juveniles were arrested in Essex County in connection with a carjacking and armed robbery, authorities said. On Saturday, Oct. 22, Essex County Sheriff’s Office Detectives assigned to the Sheriff’s Bureau of Narcotics arrested two unnamed suspects for an alleged carjacking in Newark on Frelinghuysen Avenue, and an alleged armed robbery of an Exxon station on McCarter Highway and Bridge Street in Newark.
NJSP: Two Dead, Three Ejected In Separate Garden State Parkway Crashes Miles And Minutes Apart
UPDATE: Three occupants were ejected and two people died in separate Garden State Parkway crashes within two miles and less than 15 minutes of one another, authorities confirmed. A BMW X5 was headed north on the Parkway near milepost 157.9 in Clifton when it veered off the road, hit a...
Man accused of shoplifting from Walmart in Mount Olive Twp.
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Sussex County man is accused of shoplifting multiple times from the Walmart in Mount Olive Township, police said. On October 21, police responded to the Walmart, located at 40 International Drive South, in Flanders for a report of an individual in the custody of loss prevention for shoplifting, police said.
SEEN THEM? South Jersey Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Alleged Shoplifters
Police in Burlington County seek the public's help identifying a pair of shoplifting suspects. On Thursday, Oct. 20, October 20, Evesham police investigated a shoplifting at Ulta Beauty, 720 S. Route 73, where the man and woman shown above allegedly stole $4,000 worth of merchandise. If anyone knows their identities,...
NJ man with dementia missing for days after leaving Union County nursing home
PLAINFIELD — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man. Jerome White, 64, walked out of the AristaCare at Norwood Terrace senior care facility in Plainfield on Saturday, Oct. 22., at approximately 8 p.m and has not been seen or heard from since. He is...
Thousands Without Power In Hunterdon, Morris Counties
Thousands of JCP&L customers in Hunterdon and Morris Counties were without power on Tuesday, Oct. 25. JCP&L's website said more than 3,500 people were without power in Hunterdon County as of 10 a.m. Meanwhile, a post from the Florham Park Police Department stated that the outage had also been affecting...
Drive-Through Drug Distribution Network Operated Off I-78 in Newark
Prison sentences for four men convicted in a narcotics trafficking ring that operated in a neighborhood near I-78 in NewarkMorristown Minute. An 8-Month Investigation Led to the Seizure of 2 AR-15s, 10 Handguns, 100k bags of Heroin, over a Kilo of Crack and Powder Cocaine, & more than $195k in cash.
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on October 25, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
State police: 2 people killed in separate crashes moments apart on Garden State Parkway
Two people were killed Monday in separate crashes just 15 minutes and 2 miles apart on the Garden State Parkway.
