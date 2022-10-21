ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with DWI, reckless driving in Mount Olive Township

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 28-year-old Union County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated in Mount Olive Township. On October 23, at around 11:55 p.m., an officer was on routine patrol when he observed a Chevrolet Silverado tailgating another vehicle and failing to maintain its lane on Route 46, police said.
Man charged in Branchburg Township burglary spree

BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A Middlesex County man is accused of burglarizing multiple businesses in Branchburg Township according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. The spree began on April 28, 2021, at around 9:07 a.m., when police responded to a business on Columbia Road for a...
Sparta Police Department named number one in the state

The Sparta Township Police Department was recently ranked number one in the state and 7th in the nation by SafeWise.com which uses data submitted by uniform crime reports to rate police departments. “I attribute a lot of this to several things,” said Police Department Chief Neil Spidaletto. “First of all,...
Man arrested following physical altercation in Hackettstown

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Hackettstown man is facing several charges following a physical altercation Saturday night in Hackettstown, police said. On October 22, at around 10:41 p.m., police responded to the area of Main Street and Grand Ave for a report of a physical dispute involving 5 individuals, police said.
Pair Nabbed In Essex County Carjacking, Gas Station Robbery: Sheriff

Two juveniles were arrested in Essex County in connection with a carjacking and armed robbery, authorities said. On Saturday, Oct. 22, Essex County Sheriff’s Office Detectives assigned to the Sheriff’s Bureau of Narcotics arrested two unnamed suspects for an alleged carjacking in Newark on Frelinghuysen Avenue, and an alleged armed robbery of an Exxon station on McCarter Highway and Bridge Street in Newark.
Man accused of shoplifting from Walmart in Mount Olive Twp.

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Sussex County man is accused of shoplifting multiple times from the Walmart in Mount Olive Township, police said. On October 21, police responded to the Walmart, located at 40 International Drive South, in Flanders for a report of an individual in the custody of loss prevention for shoplifting, police said.
COVID-19 case count in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on October 25, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
