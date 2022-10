Volleyball schedule for Saturday

After getting swept by the Shreveport Mudbugs last week, the Amarillo Wranglers faired a little bit better this weekend. Amarillo hosted the Odessa Jackalopes at the Budweiser Bullpen over the weekend and won Friday night before dropping a contest Saturday. The Wranglers are 7-1-0-1 on the season and sit in second in the division.

