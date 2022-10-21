ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

ESPN analyst thinks 'little ole Clemson' will be fine making CFP

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

The talk of which teams will make the College Football Playoff is a hot topic as we approach the first CFP rankings in early November.  College Football Live discussed the Tigers’ chances of making the CFP again.

On Thursday’s show “Stanford” Steve Coughlin was asked if Clemson has the easiest path to the College Football Playoff.

“Yes I do Wendy,” said Steve.  “When you look at the schedule four home games left starting with Syracuse.  A trip to Notre Dame.  That one doesn’t look as daunting with Stanford going there and winning.  And then you have Louisville, Miami and South Carolina.  And if the season ended today they would play the winner of North Carolina and Georgia Tech in the ACC Championship game.  I think this road is there.”

The are playing well on both sides of the ball to get back to the playoff according to the host.

“They have their defense back.  I think the offense has been fine.  They have scored 30 in every game plus.  So I think both sides of the ball are going to ascend.  We are going to see Dabo start doing some more interviews, maybe politicking for his team to make sure they are in as an undefeated team.  But yeah I think little ole Clemson is going to be fine when the playoff comes around,” said Coughlin.

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

