Tuscaloosa, AL

Picayune Item

Fifth Ron Polk Ring of Honor Class Announced

STARKVILLE – The fifth class of the Ron Polk Ring of Honor will see their plaques unveiled this spring when the trio of Mark Gillaspie, Ken Tatum and Tommy Raffo are enshrined as the 2023 class. The 2023 class will be celebrated during Mississippi State’s conference series versus Vanderbilt...
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
AL.com

3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama

Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Picayune Item

Forbes Named Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State junior cornerback Emmanuel Forbes is one of 12 semifinalists for the 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, which is awarded annually to the best defensive back in college football. The award is based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character. The dozen semifinalists on...
STARKVILLE, MS
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL

If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Picayune Item

21-point fourth quarter blows open 38-10 EMCC Homecoming victory over Itawamba

SCOOBA – The 14th-ranked Lions of East Mississippi Community College broke open a tight contest against visiting Itawamba with a 21-point fourth quarter to close out their regular-season home football slate with a 38-10 Homecoming triumph over the Indians during Saturday’s MACCC North Division action played at Sullivan-Windham Field.
SCOOBA, MS
Tide 100.9 FM

Rodney Bivens Jr. Resigns as Central Football Head Coach

Saturday morning, October 22nd, Central High School Football Coach Rodney Bivens announced his resignation as head football coach. “Thank you to the Tuscaloosa City Schools and Central High School for allowing me the opportunity to serve my Alma Mater and community in the capacity of head football coach,” Bivens said in an exclusive statement made to 105.1 The Block.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

West, Central Alabama Live Updates on Severe Weather Threat

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is providing live updates before and during the severe weather threat for Alabamians. Current Information from the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A Tornado Watch issued for much of west Alabama region has been canceled at this time. Wind Advisory Information. WINDS COULD GUST TO AROUND 35...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

LIST: Central Alabama schools dismissing early due to severe weather threat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several schools across the Central Alabama area are dismissing early Tuesday due to the possibility of severe weather. CBS 42 has compiled a list of those schools and their early dismissal times: Alabaster City Schools: Dismissing one hour early. Bibb County Schools: Dismissing at 1 p.m. Chilton County Schools: Dismissing at […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
alabamawx.com

Strong Storms Over West Alabama…Fayette County Storm Bears Watching

A line of strong storms covers much of western Alabama this afternoon from Lauderdale and Colbert Counties, down through Franklin, Marion, western Fayette, and into Pickens county. In Northwest Alabama, the strongest storms are approaching the Quad Cities area. They are not severe but do pose an increasing damaging wind...
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Help on the way for those struggling with heating bills

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New help is coming this week for families who may have a hard time paying their heating bill as temperatures start to drop. One state agency announced more than $2 million to help our neighbors who may struggle this winter to stay warm. Eighteen community service...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Teen wounded in Lowndes County shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager was shot Monday night in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the shooting happened in the area of the Applewood Apartments. He said the victim was shot in the arm. Hawkins said the victim, who had traveled from Alabama, was apparently trying...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

