Fifth Ron Polk Ring of Honor Class Announced
STARKVILLE – The fifth class of the Ron Polk Ring of Honor will see their plaques unveiled this spring when the trio of Mark Gillaspie, Ken Tatum and Tommy Raffo are enshrined as the 2023 class. The 2023 class will be celebrated during Mississippi State’s conference series versus Vanderbilt...
Paul Finebaum reveals whether or not he thinks Alabama will crack the CFP field
Paul Finebaum was direct when asked whether or not he thinks Alabama will crack the College Football Playoff field at the end of the season. There’s just too much the Crimson Tide would have to do. “No, and here’s the reason. They’ve lost their margin for error by losing...
Where were the lights in Bryant-Denny Stadium during Alabama vs. Mississippi State?
When Alabama announces a nighttime kickoff, fans know they’re in for a long day of tailgating and other pregame fun that will leave them exhausted by game’s end. But they also know they can expect the lightshow in Bryant-Denny Stadium, a still-new gameday experience fans already adore. But...
Paul Finebaum discusses what impressed him most about Alabama's bounce-back win over Mississippi State
Paul Finebaum was as concerned as most fans and media members about the Alabama Crimson Tide coming off last weekend’s loss at Tennessee. But, when the Tide dominated Mississippi State on Saturday night, winning 30-6 and only giving up a late fourth-quarter touchdown to the Bulldogs, the SEC Network host was impressed.
3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama
Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
Forbes Named Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State junior cornerback Emmanuel Forbes is one of 12 semifinalists for the 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, which is awarded annually to the best defensive back in college football. The award is based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character. The dozen semifinalists on...
Alabama native who nearly lost leg to copperhead snake will walk down aisle thanks to UAB experts
Raela Wells feared she may never walk again after she landed in the hospital when a copperhead snake bit her twice last summer. Thanks to experts at UAB Hospital, the Alabama native’s leg was saved, and Wells plans to walk down the aisle at her wedding in November. She...
14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL
If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
21-point fourth quarter blows open 38-10 EMCC Homecoming victory over Itawamba
SCOOBA – The 14th-ranked Lions of East Mississippi Community College broke open a tight contest against visiting Itawamba with a 21-point fourth quarter to close out their regular-season home football slate with a 38-10 Homecoming triumph over the Indians during Saturday’s MACCC North Division action played at Sullivan-Windham Field.
Rodney Bivens Jr. Resigns as Central Football Head Coach
Saturday morning, October 22nd, Central High School Football Coach Rodney Bivens announced his resignation as head football coach. “Thank you to the Tuscaloosa City Schools and Central High School for allowing me the opportunity to serve my Alma Mater and community in the capacity of head football coach,” Bivens said in an exclusive statement made to 105.1 The Block.
West, Central Alabama Live Updates on Severe Weather Threat
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is providing live updates before and during the severe weather threat for Alabamians. Current Information from the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A Tornado Watch issued for much of west Alabama region has been canceled at this time. Wind Advisory Information. WINDS COULD GUST TO AROUND 35...
LIST: Central Alabama schools dismissing early due to severe weather threat
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several schools across the Central Alabama area are dismissing early Tuesday due to the possibility of severe weather. CBS 42 has compiled a list of those schools and their early dismissal times: Alabaster City Schools: Dismissing one hour early. Bibb County Schools: Dismissing at 1 p.m. Chilton County Schools: Dismissing at […]
Strong Storms Over West Alabama…Fayette County Storm Bears Watching
A line of strong storms covers much of western Alabama this afternoon from Lauderdale and Colbert Counties, down through Franklin, Marion, western Fayette, and into Pickens county. In Northwest Alabama, the strongest storms are approaching the Quad Cities area. They are not severe but do pose an increasing damaging wind...
Child who drowned in Alabama swimming pool identified
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
Alabama doctor overprescribed painkillers, used self-invented technique, board says
A North Alabama pharmacist rang the alarm to board members after he claimed a Tuscaloosa doctor was prescribing 'odd mixtures of pain medications' to patients.
Alabama 8-year-old killed in Interstate accident, state troopers report
An Alabama 8-year-old died after an Interstate accident Sunday night, Alabama troopers reported. The juvenile, an 8-year-old from Alabaster, Alabama, was a passenger in a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that reportedly rear-ended a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage, state police said Monday. The driver of the truck, Reginald E. Jones, 33, of...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey appoints Alisha Ruffin May to Jefferson County judgeship
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Alisha Ruffin May to replace a domestic relations court judge ousted from the Jefferson County bench last year. The governor appointed Ruffin May to serve as circuit judge, domestic relations division, Place 20. The appointment is effective immediately. “As one of my appointees, you...
Help on the way for those struggling with heating bills
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New help is coming this week for families who may have a hard time paying their heating bill as temperatures start to drop. One state agency announced more than $2 million to help our neighbors who may struggle this winter to stay warm. Eighteen community service...
Does your child have the flu? Cases are increasing in Alabama, prompting remote learning
Alabama is reporting high levels of influenza, including lots of doctor’s visits for children and young people, officials said Monday. At least two school districts have had to briefly change operations due to sickness and absences. Alexander City Schools will shift to remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday due to...
Teen wounded in Lowndes County shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager was shot Monday night in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the shooting happened in the area of the Applewood Apartments. He said the victim was shot in the arm. Hawkins said the victim, who had traveled from Alabama, was apparently trying...
