Cynthia Bailey Says She Talked To Peter Thomas Following Split From Mike Hill

By JLP
 4 days ago
If there’s one thing about Peter Thomas — is that he’s always going to have Cynthia Bailey’s back. He may not have been the most emotional and empathetic guy, but I do feel like he’s always been a ride-or-die for 50 Cynt and that’s one of the things I loved about them as a couple. Again, I know there were many, many problematic Peter moments and I acknowledge that, but from my perspective, if someone tried to come for Cynthia – he was there to back her up.

After the pair divorced, Cynthia showcased her dating life on the Real Housewives of Atlanta eventually meeting Mike Hill and later marrying him. Now, after just two years of marriage, Cynthia and Mike have announced their separation from each other on Instagram .

Fortunately for Cynthia, she was surrounded by so much love recently as she was among over 100 other Bravolebrities at BravoCon 2022 — including her favorite Georgia peaches. When she spoke with Page Six , she revealed that Peter has actually reached out to her to offer support.

“He said he just wishes me the best. He told me I was a queen and that I deserve the best, so that was really, really nice,” she said.

He’s absolutely right. Cynthia deserves the best and she’s committed to getting that. It’s one of the many characteristics about her that I love. She’s authentic to who she is and you could see her evolving as a person while on the show.

Peter and Cynthia’s divorce was finalized in 2017 after seven years of marriage . Their marriage woes were featured heavily on the show. Peter, typically known for his outspoken attitude rubbed some feathers along the way bumping heads with people like NeNe Leakes , Shereé Whitfield , Kenya Moore , the late Gregg Leakes maybe even Todd Tucker? In some ways, his behavior seemed to make it more difficult for Cynthia to be able to move forward with some of the ladies.

Now speaking about her relationship with Mike, the former RHOA star is revealing a few more details about the pairs’ split.

“Our relationship and our marriage came with a lot of big transitions. I basically moved to a different city, a different house, started a whole new career at 55 years old,” she said. “So that was all a lot of stress for me.”

About that different city… Cynthia relocated to Cali to be with Mike as he still pursued his broadcasting career. With her new acting career taking off, maybe being there was easier for her at the time. Either way, the relocation definitely caused some tension. “I think there was some incompatibility. We’ve always been, for the most part, in a long-distance relationship and that’s not easy,” she continued.

TELL US – HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT PETER REACHING OUT TO CYNTHIA AFTER HER DIVORCE ANNOUNCEMENT FROM MIKE? DO YOU MISS SEEING PETER ON THE SHOW?

[Photo Credit: Mark Hill/Bravo]

Fight Orwellianism
4d ago

Only knowing what I read online from time to time, she needs to chill and leave these men alone so she can build a relationship with herself.

G S
3d ago

Personally, I never thought they were right for each other. They had so much drama going on before they could even get married. There was always a quote my Mother and Grand mother used "She's too much Woman" for him. You can read into that old addage as you'd like.😉

Beatrice Mccray
3d ago

It’s like a pick me up bouquet 💐 he’s giving her flowers to uplift her spirits to give her confidence to believe in herself so she not only feel but to know that she deserves the best as well as feel her best self on her journey

