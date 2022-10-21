ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne Says She Was Joking About Dorit And PK Kemsley Being The Next Bravo Couple To Split

By JLP
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gl3LZ_0ii5CAGJ00

Uh, oh… is there a new feud brewing among the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ? Maybe so — and this time, it’s between the Ice Queen and the fashionista herself, Erika Jayne , and Dorit Kemsley .

The beginning of RHOBH season 12 showcased Dorit and PK going through the unimaginable after dealing with the aftermath of their home invasion . Consequently, Dorit really spent the season in the background trying to heal and work on regaining her footing with her family after such a violation.

In the midst of that, Dorit and her husband PK Kemsley were also trolled online by fans of the show accusing Dorit of having an affair with Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky . Both families have responded to the rumors claiming they are nonsense and the pair are nothing more than close friends.

Meanwhile, at BravoCon 2022, Erika was asked a question about who she thought the next couple to split would be, and to the world’s surprise, she marched centerstage and said , “I choose Dorit and PK.”

Uhh… your besties, Dorit and PK? Ok, then. I mean, can you say flabbergasted!? The other Bravolebs on stage were also visibly shaken with their mouths hanging so low they could touch the floor. Dorit, clearly not happy with her friend throwing her under the bus responded in an Instagram comment saying , “Misery loves company. What else can I say? Our friends, those that truly know us, know what we have and who we are.”

Yikes, what a tense moment between a set of friends who haven’t argued in public like this for years.

PK — who is also friends with EJ after having a bumpy start with the couple on the first season of RHOBH responded with his own Instagram post adding , “Erika Jayne thought her husband was innocent. She thought the ankle is more important than the brain. She thought she should keep the earrings,” he said — noting the diamond earrings that Garcelle Beauvais thought she should’ve given back to help the victims of Tom Girardi’s alleged crimes.

“Now, she thinks Dorit and I are next to split up … Here’s a quick bit of management advice … stop thinking,” he finished.

Mmm, at this point in their drama, I didn’t think Erika was being serious. At first, it was shocking, but after thinking for a moment, I couldn’t see Erika just doing this randomly. Especially when they have what appears to be a great relationship.

Erika confirmed my suspicions (and the fans’) by responding to PK saying , “When did you get so sensitive? You know damn well I was joking.”

Well… clearly not. Although I don’t think this is enough drama to stir up any long-term storyline for the upcoming season, it may be enough to stir up a little rift. Who knows? What I do know is that I will be tuned in.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT ERIKA JAYNE TELLING PK SHE WAS JOKING ABOUT HER STATEMENT? WOULD YOU WANT TO SEE AN ERIKA VS DORIT FEUD?

[Photo Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images]

The post Erika Jayne Says She Was Joking About Dorit And PK Kemsley Being The Next Bravo Couple To Split appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW JERSEY STATE
bravotv.com

Kyle Richards Reveals Exactly Who Pays for Private Jets and Parties on RHOBH

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG shared who picks up the bill for some of the priciest moments on the show. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is definitely known for being over-the-top. In addition to throwing lavish parties, going on luxury vacations, and indulging in expensive shopping excursions, the ladies are no strangers to traveling in style, often taking private jets to their desired destinations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reality Tea

Gia Giudice Reveals She’s Still In Touch With Joe And Melissa Gorga Amid Family Drama

Even though the family drama between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga has never settled down — Gia Giudice is revealing that she’s still in touch with her uncle and his wife, Melissa Gorga. BravoCon 2022 was packed full of goodness. Exclusive tidbits and so much more have filled the Housewives social media sphere with just […] The post Gia Giudice Reveals She’s Still In Touch With Joe And Melissa Gorga Amid Family Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Says She Was “Relieved” Erika Jayne Experienced Kathy Hilton’s Meltdown

The battle of the sisters rages on. Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton have been at odds for months now, thanks to one trip to Aspen. Oh and what her “good friend” Lisa Rinna decided to share with her. But instead of being upset that Rinna aired out Kathy’s dirty laundry regarding her alleged meltdown, Kyle is […] The post Kyle Richards Says She Was “Relieved” Erika Jayne Experienced Kathy Hilton’s Meltdown appeared first on Reality Tea.
People

RHOBH Reunion: 1 Woman Files a Lawsuit as Another Says She'll 'Regret' Her Actions 'Until the Day I Die'

Diana Jenkins filed a lawsuit to unmask "bots" targeting Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son with racist messages, while Sutton Stracke showed remorse for her reaction to Dorit Kemsley’s home invasion The second part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 12 reunion is here — and it's clear that there are many hard feelings and fractured relationships between the women. Wednesday's episode picked up with Garcelle Beauvais telling Diana Jenkins that she doesn't like how she treats her, especially after the drama with Garcelle's 14-year-old son Jax,...
bravotv.com

Now We Know Why Teresa Giudice Didn’t Get a Prenup

The RHONJ cast member addressed her marriage to Luis “Louie” Ruelas for a fan on WWHL during BravoCon 2022. As you might recall, before she wed Luis “Louie” Ruelas, Andy Cohen shared with Teresa Giudice that he “wanted” her to sign a prenup before the wedding. And when she appeared on the October 18 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she confirmed that she did not, in fact, end up signing one.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Reality Tea

Gizelle Bryant Didn’t Think Accusing Chris Bassett Of Hitting On Her Would Affect Her Relationship With Candiace Dillard-Bassett

I’m not sure which of you is taking relationship advice (friendship or otherwise) from the likes of Gizelle Bryant, but I’m gonna need someone to explain this one to me. In the season preview for Real Housewives of Potomac viewers are given glimpses into the latest falling out between Gizelle and Little Miss Drive-Back, Candiace Dillard-Bassett. We see Ashley Darby chatting with […] The post Gizelle Bryant Didn’t Think Accusing Chris Bassett Of Hitting On Her Would Affect Her Relationship With Candiace Dillard-Bassett appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Backtracks After Saying She’s Friends With Kendall Kenner On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Instead of  “owning it,” Lisa Rinna is finding herself in a serious backpedal. After the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills villain claimed to be friends with Kendall Jenner, she’s revising that statement. On the infamous cast trip to Aspen, Rinna set off Kathy Hilton by opting to order The Kardashians star’s 818 tequila, instead of […] The post Lisa Rinna Backtracks After Saying She’s Friends With Kendall Kenner On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
Popculture

'Chrisley Knows Best': Savannah Chrisley Reacts to Rumors She's Dating a Country Singer

Savannah Chrisley has heard the rumors that she's dating a man of country music, but unfortunately for fans, she says those rumors aren't true — despite the fact that there may have once been a spark between the two of them. The Chrisley Knows Best daughter, 25, has recently been tied to "Prayed For You" singer Matt Stell after she and ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles appeared in his music video in 2018, but Chrisley shut down speculation about any romance when asked about her love life.
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy