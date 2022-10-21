Kenya Moore Slams Vicki Gunvalson As “A Bully” Who Should “Stay On Pause” From Bravo

Real Housewives of Orange County’s Vicki Gunvalson just can’t seem to stay out of the hot seat. I guess that is why she’s the OG of the OC and maybe even the OG of the Real Housewives as a whole. She did come first and paved the way for all of these wonderful ladies to come behind her.

But that’s not stopping Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore from coming for her. During Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live event, Ashley Darby from the Real Housewives of Potomac and Vicki were sent center stage to try and squash their beef.

During an earlier episode of WWHL, Ashley shared that Vicki was the rudest Bravolebrity she’s ever met. Vicki fired back by adding she “didn’t even know” who Ashley was.

Whew. You’ve poked the bear now, Vic.

“You were rude for no f–ing reason and you know it,” Ashely said. “I was so nice to you, Vicki. … You slammed the door in my face.”

Before Ashley could go on, Miss USA grabbed the mic from Andy, “So, I too have a ‘Vicki is a monster story,'” she said. “The first time I ever met Vicki, she said to Melissa Gorga and Jill Zarin , who she treated horribly … and told us that none of us would be there were not for her.” Clearly, Vicki feels strongly about this because she shrugged her shoulders and added, “It’s the truth.” Kenya finished with, “How narcissistic do you have to be to say that to a fellow Housewife? And we’re all really sisters.”

When Kenya spoke with Us Weekly about the incident, she shared, “Vicki is a bully, you know, and she bullied like a whole Housewife cast years ago. And every time I see her, she’s just not a pleasant person.”

When asked about why she chose to speak up at BravoCon, she continued adding, “I just didn’t like her picking on my friend and also just not taking accountability … And I don’t like that. It’s a reason why you’re on pause.” And she finished by saying the OC OG “should stay on pause.”

[Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo via Getty Images]

