Couple donates $3 million to Children's of Mississippi to help children. Here's how.

The Stephanie and Mitchell Morris Center for Cleft and Craniofacial Research and Innovation at Children’s of Mississippi, made possible by a recent $3 million donation, will make the most advanced cleft and craniofacial treatment available to Mississippi's children, hospital officials recently announced.

“Many in Mississippi struggle financially, and despite having some of the best medical professionals in the world, Mississippi still has difficulties in being able to provide some of the services that other top hospitals in the nation are able to provide,” Mitchell Morris said. “Children’s of Mississippi is the state’s only hospital and often the only place in the state where children can receive care and treatment for some conditions. Stephanie and I want that care to be the best possible and accessible to as many Mississippi children as possible.”

Dr. Ian Hoppe, surgeon-in-chief and leader of the cleft and craniofacial teams at Children’s of Mississippi, said in a press statement that the creation of the Center for Cleft and Craniofacial Research and Innovation will transform care.

“The incredible generosity of Stephanie and Mitchell Morris is the catalyst for significant surgical advancements for our patients,” Hoppe said. “Their gift will help children today and give Children’s of Mississippi programs and technologies we can build upon to see continued improvements in cleft and craniofacial care in the future.”

University of Mississippi Medical Center officials said the gift will fund the purchase of "endoscopes to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures to treat craniosynostosis in babies. Endoscopic strip craniectomies remove a fused suture in babies. Fused sutures are joints in the bone plates of the skull that have grown together. Normally, these sutures are not fused to allow for brain growth."

UMMC explained that endoscopes are thin lighted tubes with cameras and surgical tools attached that allow for surgical treatment with smaller incisions, giving children a less-invasive treatment and a faster recovery.

"An endowment will be created to support the center and its research and care, and a genetic counselor will spend more time seeing patients of the Craniofacial Team, which, like the Cleft Team at Children’s of Mississippi, is the only such program in the state with accreditation from the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association," the press release states.

"ACPA certification requires access to a multidisciplinary team including surgeons, psychologists, dentists, audiologists, ophthalmologists, social workers, geneticists and genetic counselors, speech therapists and orthodontists."

In addition, "The Morris family gift includes funding for an annual event for children who experience cleft or craniofacial differences," officials said.

“This will be an event for Children’s of Mississippi to give those kids the chance to meet other kids who are going through the same experiences," Mitchell Morris said. "We want these children not to feel stigmatized for their differences but to be celebrated for them. That part is important to me."

According to the press release, Mitchell Morris said he and his wife want to see the best care for children close to home.

“The Center for Cleft and Craniofacial Research and Innovation won’t satisfy all needs,” Mitchell Morris said, “but we hope it can at least help satisfy the needs of children with craniofacial and cleft palate issues. We have seen others make great and small contributions to Children’s of Mississippi, and we have been inspired by those gifts. Stephanie and I hope this gift similarly inspires others to consider giving to Children’s of Mississippi.”

For more information, visit www.umc.edu