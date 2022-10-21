Native made documentary to premiere at Santa Fe International Film Festival: “Voices of the Grand Canyon”

Read full article on original website
Meow Wolf unveils 3 installations in Santa Fe
Cochiti Pueblo artist Virgil Ortiz has a new installation at Meow Wolf in Santa Fe. (Courtesy of Brandon Soder) Meow Wolf always offers a new experience. At “House of Eternal Return” in Santa Fe, three new permanent installations are ready for visitors. Months of work has taken place...
Monster Nightmares, Hippie Van Guru & A Woman Locked In Her Car, Part Of SFiFF Surreal Shorts From Fabio Colonna, Jeff Hilliard, Emily Maya Mills & More
In addition to New Mexico being a serious place for filmmaking and TV series –the state reaping a record $855.4M from Hollywood’s motion picture & TV industry’s spending– Santa Fe itself counts a fervent moviegoing community, especially for arthouse and experimental product. Audiences packed venues around town for the Santa Fe International Film Festival from Oct. 19-23 for films of all shapes and sizes at such venues as the George R.R. Martin owned Jean Cocteau Cinema; the Moorish, Spanish Renaissance 1931 built Lensic Theater; and the two-story, bistro cinema the Violet Crown in the swanky railroad district...
3 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is fo you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Cleveland nabs top honors at NM band pageant
Cleveland High School grabbed top honors in the NM Pageant of Bands in the 5A division. The high school also won first in People’s Choice, brass, woodwinds, percussion, soloist and color guard. Rio Rancho High School placed third. Organ Mountain finished second. Rio Rancho High School’s stadium was loaded...
New Mexico Make-a-Wish, local car dealership to hold annual trunk or treat event
Yard decorations, buying candy, making costumes. Halloween is upon us!
Skeleton Family Spotted Camping In White Rock
A skeleton family spotted camping with their dog early this morning in White Rock. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs.
Plans swirling for revival of Rio Rancho Golf Course
This is something that is going to be a landmark. It’s going to be special — Steve Chavez. A village center. Brewery. Upscale restaurants. Parks and open space. Those are the ideas floating around in the brain of Steve Chavez, new owner of a defunct golf course in Rio Rancho formerly known as Club Rio Rancho Golf Course and County Club.
Holiday Tree Lighting on the Plaza
Every year, on the Friday after Thanksgiving, The City of Santa Fe turns the Santa Fe Plaza into a dazzling winter wonderland of lights and merriment. People come from miles around to enjoy music and song, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and the lighting of the tree, at this annual tradition ushering in the holiday season in true New Mexican style. The annual Holiday Tree Lighting on the Plaza ceremony takes place this year on Friday, November 25, 2022, 3 – 8 p.m.
Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Albuquerque
Mobile Franchise Expands in New Mexico, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. October 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Albuquerque. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Bernalillo areas under new ownership.
Vice President Kamala Harris visits New Mexico, backs up right to abortion
The VP was in town to support Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham but also talk about protecting abortion rights in the state. This is something Grisham has pledged to do.
New Mexico Lottery wins industry best game award
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Lottery has won an award for one of its scratchers. The HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home Scratcher has been recognized as the best new instant game of the year by a North American lottery organization. The scratcher launched in March and costs $5. It features prizes up to $100,000 with […]
Haunting at the Drury Plaza Hotel in Santa Fe? One family says they experienced it
SANTA FE, N.M. — A New Mexico family says they had their first supernatural experience while staying at the Drury Hotel in Santa Fe in January. The Drury Plaza Hotel in Santa Fe is one of a handful of buildings many believe to be haunted. Before it was a...
Environmental group sues battery facility in New Mexico
An environmental group is suing an energy company over gas emissions from a battery facility in southeastern New Mexico.
Colorado suspects arrested in Santa Fe as part of homicide investigation
On Monday, the Denver Police Department asked for help from the Santa Fe Police Department as a part of a homicide investigation.
Bookings fill up fast at Albuquerque ‘Stranger Things’ Airbnb
"The house is really fun; we left it as much like the film as possible," the owners of the home said.
Wings For LIFE founder believes in miracles
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ann Edenfield Sweet is well into her third decade of helping the families of incarcerated people, and also doing all she can to help those released from prison change their lives for the better. As founder and executive director of Wings For LIFE International, a faith-based...
LANL News Roundup For Week Of Oct. 17, 2022
Science: First phase of new supercomputer installed:. The critical first phase of Los Alamos National Laboratory’s (LANL) newest supercomputer, Crossroads, has been successfully installed. Called Tycho, this machine is a stepping-stone to Crossroads, which will replace Trinity as the Laboratory’s primary supercomputer in the coming year and will support next-generation weapons simulations. Read full article here. Courtesy/LANL.
Albuquerque cracks down on homeless encampments across city parks
Many Albuquerque residents expressed concerns over the growing problem, saying they fear for their safety.
Student robbed at University of New Mexico
Details are limited about the incident as of Sunday evening.
Maria’s New Mexican Kitchen | Heating It Up
“What kind of margaritas do you have?” I smiled, overhearing an obvious first-time visitor to Maria’s, the holy grail of margarita magnificence. The waiter patiently pointed out the bound list of more than 150 variations on the theme, all hand-shaken, and made with 100% agave tequilas. The list includes more than 170 tequilas, too, many of them reposados or añejos, aged tequilas, intended to be enjoyed straight. Tequila was first imported into the United States from Mexico via Santa Fe, so it only seems appropriate to have a place with this kind of selection here today. Take a little time to peruse the list’s descriptions, which are entertaining as well as informative.
