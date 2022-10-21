Read full article on original website
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested a pool contractor Monday who is accused of taking a customer’s money and never finishing the job. Mike Mojica, 35, was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on a theft charge and was still there Tuesday afternoon on a $5,000 bond.
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words) I believe a family-oriented entertainment venue would be an ideal replacement, but I am...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Elmo Weedon Road in Brazos County. The preliminary crash investigation by DPS indicates on Sunday at approximately 7:13 a.m., a 2014 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound and left the roadway at the Brushy Creek bridge.
Those running for Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 4 and College Station City Council participated in a forum at the Brazos Center on Tuesday night, hosted by the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, and were asked about a multitude of topics. Scott DeLucia of WTAW Radio, who moderated the forum, asked...
BRYAN, Texas — Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff's Office are seeking assistance in identifying suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that took place early in the morning on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a press release, deputies responded to a call reporting shots fired in the Creekside neighborhood...
A College Station man was killed Sunday morning after his pickup drove off a Brazos County road. DPS identified the victim as 38 year old Randall Williams. Troopers report the truck was eastbound on Elmo Weedon Road when it went off the pavement near the precinct three fire station. The...
A Brenham man was arrested Sunday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Sunday morning at 10:00, Officer Connor Caskey conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of Pleasantview Avenue on a vehicle for an equipment violation. During that investigation, a probable cause search was conducted and Officers located marijuana, tobacco, and alcoholic beverages. Andrew Lopez Jaramillo, 18 of Brenham, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz, Possession of Alcohol by a Minor, and on an outstanding warrant out of Washington County for Assault Causes Bodily Injury. Jaramillo was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
Woman's fiance died in accidental Lake Somerville drowning, "[to] turn around and fight those kind of waves, it’s not easy.”
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) — In the early morning hours of Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired in the Creekside neighborhood near Sandy Point Rd. The suspects fled the scene prior to the officers arrival. When...
Authorities in Brazos County are investigating a drive-by shooting for the second time into a home that had multiple people and a child inside.
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The suspect in the shooting that left one person wounded after a verbal altercation in Marlin is Dontrell Lamont Hayes, 22, Marlin Police Chief James Hommel confirmed to KWTX. Hayes is charged with with aggravated assault and resisting arrest, Hommel said. Police confirm a single round...
Two people were arrested early Sunday after a traffic stop was made on Jackson Street. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 12:40, Officer Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of South Jackson Street on a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign. Due to the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle a probable cause search was conducted. Officer Guerra located marijuana inside the vehicle as well as several vials of THC Oil. Driver, Jayla Okuarume, 18 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Passenger, Chloe Francis, 18 of Stafford, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Okuarume and Francis were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a driver was arrested late Saturday after she drove into a backyard fence and hit home. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 3900 block of Devrne Drive near Lienz Lane. According to an arrest report, Priscilla Robles, 36, of...
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words) City government has a responsibility to be transparent with its citizens. As a businessperson,...
Despite a late rally by College Station, Brenham held on down the stretch to win their District 21-5A volleyball finale 25-19, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23 on Tuesday night at Cougar Gym. “I’m proud that they came back and won that in four,” Brenham head coach Megan Whalen said. “We’re notorious for...
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Authorities have found the body of a man who was reported missing at Lake Somerville. The body of 64-year-old John Ross Laughlin was found Monday morning, according to the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a 9-1-1 call at approximately 2:40 p.m....
The body of a Brazoria County man who went missing Sunday afternoon in at Lake Somerville was recovered Monday morning. According to the Burleson County sheriff’s office, a death investigation by their department and state game wardens determined that the death of 64 year old John Ross Laughlin was the result of an accidental drowning.
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley needs your help to find a girl classified as missing and endangered. 14-year-old Antavia Khaleis Oliver is 5’1″, weighs 105 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. She was last seen at approximately 1 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Forest Bend in Bryan.
Brazos County has two propositions on the November 8 ballot to fund transportation projects — a $100 million transportation bond election as well as a special election for an additional $10 vehicle registration fee for residents. Proposition A is for a $100 million transportation bond program which consists of...
SHENANDOAH, TX — On Friday, October 21, a Shenandoah officer was flagged down about a theft in progress at a nearby shopping center in The Woodlands. That officer quickly located the suspect vehicle, which conveniently had no license plate displayed. A traffic stop of the vehicle was conducted and the occupants were subsequently detained. The scene was turned over to deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for processing, which ultimately resulted in four females being arrested for felony theft. Once again, another great example of teamwork among agencies!
