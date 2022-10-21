A New York physician will pay $568,750 to New York to settle claims he upcoded smoking cessation services. Ahmad Meldi, MD, owned a general medical practice with offices in Groton and Tully, N.Y. According to a news release from the New York Attorney General, published Oct. 24, Dr. Meldi upcoded bills for medical services and smoking cessation counseling that was not documented. Dr. Meldi submitted these claims to the state's Medicaid program between 2012 and 2018.

TULLY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO