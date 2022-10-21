Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
'We should be reimbursed' for monkeypox vaccinations, California pharmacy owner says
A California pharmacy offering free monkeypox vaccines wants federal funds to help reimburse the business because payers are not reimbursing the pharmacy's efforts, the owner told ABC affiliate KXTV. Despite help from Sacramento's public health department and other organizations to host the pop-up monkeypox vaccination clinics, Pucci's Pharmacy is paying...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 Indiana health systems collaborate on campaign to improve collecting patient race, ethnicity and language info
Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health, Eskenazi Health and Community Health Network are launching a campaign to explain to patients the importance of gathering information on race, ethnicity and language, often referred to as "REaL" data. The campaign, "We Ask Because We Care," includes a radio spot that will run in both...
beckershospitalreview.com
Nation's 1st C. auris cluster among kids detected at Nevada hospital
The nation's first confirmed cluster of Candida auris infections among children was detected at Las Vegas-based Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in May, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. In total, the hospital has confirmed four cases of the deadly, drug-resistant fungus, according to CDC and state data. One of...
beckershospitalreview.com
New York provider to pay $570K to settle Medicaid fraud suit
A New York physician will pay $568,750 to New York to settle claims he upcoded smoking cessation services. Ahmad Meldi, MD, owned a general medical practice with offices in Groton and Tully, N.Y. According to a news release from the New York Attorney General, published Oct. 24, Dr. Meldi upcoded bills for medical services and smoking cessation counseling that was not documented. Dr. Meldi submitted these claims to the state's Medicaid program between 2012 and 2018.
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthgrades' best hospitals for cardiac care 2023
Healthgrades named the recipients of its 2023 Specialty Excellence Awards on Oct. 25, and the list includes the top hospitals for cardiac care. The hospitals in this ranking demonstrated excellent clinical outcomes for heart bypass surgery, coronary interventional procedures, heart attack treatment, heart failure treatment and heart valve surgery. For a breakdown of Healthgrades' methodology, click here.
Comments / 0