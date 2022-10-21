ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bob’s Burgers’ Will Collide With ‘The Simpsons’ In This Year’s ‘Treehouse Of Horror’

Make sure you have at least four half bottles of wine, Marge. The Simpsons annual Halloween special “Treehouse of Horror XXXIII” is set to have a special guest this spooky season: Linda Belcher, the angel figurine-loving, singing mom of three from Bob’s Burgers. John Roberts, the voice behind the iconic Belcher, revealed the news on Twitter, which fans of both animated comedies quickly celebrated.
Robbie Coltrane, Hagrid In 'Harry Potter,' Is Dead At 72

Robbie Coltrane, a Scottish actor best known for his roles in the Harry Potter and James Bond franchises, has died at the age of 72. His agent Belinda Wright confirmed the news, saying the “unique talent” passed at a hospital near Falkirk in Scotland. She added to the...
Dolly Parton Doesn't Want Attention For Her Philanthropy Work

Seriously, what’s not to love about Dolly Parton? Not only has the country star literally written thousands of songs, but she has used her celebrity and wealth to do everything from covering tuition for her Dollywood employees to investing her “I Will Always Love You” royalties into a Black community in Nashville. Parton received the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy at Gotham, and despite her long list of good deeds, she wants other people working to make this world less of a nightmare to get their time in the spotlight.
Kid Mercilessly Reviews His Mom’s Half Marathon Performance At School Share Time

Children are nothing but honest, and sometimes that honestly is about you and it’s shared with their entire fourth grade classroom. TikTok influencer Ashley Desanno shared the hilarious account of her nine-year-old son reviewing her performance in a half marathon — and it was so relatable, and a little bit gross, that the video quickly began trending.
Mariah Carey And Her Daughter Monroe Had The Cutest Mini-Me Moment

When your mom is Mariah Carey, why not dress the part? Monroe Cannon, Carey’s 11-year-old daughter with ex-husband Nick Cannon, shared a mini-me moment with her mom over the weekend as the duo wore matching black ensembles and braided hairstyles. “Mom/Daughter Duo Hair Extravaganzas!!! #Thehairtales,” Carey, 52, captioned a...
Olivia Munn Is Every Exhausted Mom Asking For Advice As Her Baby Drops His Second Nap

Is there anything more nightmare-inducing than the dreaded nap drop? One minute, your schedule is all figured out. Your kid snoozes at somewhat predictable times while you work or clean the house or scroll TikTok for a few precious moments. Then, suddenly, they decided they’re done with napping. It’s a moment all moms know all too well — even celebrity moms like Olivia Munn.
'Bachelor' Alum Vanessa Grimaldi Posted A Selfie In Those Infamous Postpartum Disposable Underwear

It seems like just a few years ago celebrities were applauded for showing up on talk shows six weeks after having a baby showing off a body that looked like it had never been pregnant or given birth. Now, more and more celeb moms are being real about what the post-birth months and years look like, showing candid and body-positive posts that are hard evidence about the necessary ease of “bouncing back.”
Borat Wished Kim Kardashian A Happy Birthday, And It's So Funny

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 42nd birthday on Friday, and among all of the birthday messages and posts, there was one in particular that stood out from the rest. The world’s favorite fictional character ‘Borat,’ played by Sasha Baroncohen, from the 2006 mock documentary film Borat, made an appearance on Instagram to wish Kimmy a very special birthday, and the internet couldn’t get enough.
Amanda Kloots' Son Is Starting To Ask Where His Dad Is, And It's 'Really Hard'

Two years after his tragic death, Nick Cordero’s widow Amanda Kloots is still processing the loss and, now, the grief of their 3-year-old son, Elvis. In a new interview with Bobbi Brown on her podcast The Important Things, Kloots, 40, opened up about her grieving process as Elvis comes to understand the absence of his Broadway star father, who died in July 2020 at the age of 41 following complications from COVID-19. Elvis was just 13 months old when Cordero died, but has now started to ask “where his dad is,” Kloots said.
'Dancing With The Stars' Pro Lindsay Arnold Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Exciting news for Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold! The dancer is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Sam Cusick, she announced on Monday. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a collage of photos. Arnold also said that her daughter Sage, who turns 2 on November 2, “cannot wait to be a big sister.”
Christina Perri Welcomes ‘Magical Double Rainbow Baby’

After suffering the devastating loss of her baby Rosie two years ago, Christina Perri and her husband Paul Costabile have welcomed a baby girl. "She's here!⁣ With a whole lot of faith, trust and pixie dust she has arrived safely," Christina wrote on Instagram Oct. 23. "Please welcome our magical double rainbow baby girl: ⁣Pixie Rose Costabile ⁣10.22.22⁣.”
