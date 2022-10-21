Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Donovan Ray Walkingeagle, 25, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Oct. 19, 10 years prison. Anthony James Moyle, 44, Sioux City, lascivious acts with a child; sentenced Oct. 18, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Jonathan Paul Krejci, 49, Sloan, Iowa,...
Iowa man serving life sentence dies in prison
An Iowa man who was serving a life sentence for murder in Woodbury County has died in prison Friday.
Sioux City Journal
Emerson man accused of placing hidden camera in grocery store restroom
EMERSON, Neb. -- An Emerson man has been arrested on felony charges after a hidden camera was found in a public restroom at the Northeast Nebraska grocery store where he worked. Miguel Vazquez, 21, is charged with three counts of unlawful intrusion, a class IV felony. According to an arrest...
Sioux City Journal
Consultant: Collapsed walls won't delay Woodbury County jail construction
SIOUX CITY – The collapse of a half dozen walls at the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center should not delay completion of the project, the LEC's board of directors heard Tuesday. County officials said the pre-cast concrete walls fell or broke at around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 14...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man sentenced to 12 years prison for selling meth
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to 12 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine. Luis Sanchez, 41, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine. He was convicted in 2014 of distribution of methamphetamine.
Sioux City Journal
MINI: Dumkrieger was right about county jail construction
Remember when people scoffed when Jeremy Dumkrieger said he would hold the county accountable by "taking the screws to the new jail?" Well, had his figure of speech been taken literally, maybe those jail walls wouldn't have blown over. -- Kathie Colling, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial...
KELOLAND TV
Drive-by shooting; Fatal rollover crash; Former Gov. funeral services held Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 24! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One woman was hurt after a drive-by shooting in Southwestern Minnesota over the weekend. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a...
Bank Robbery in Monona County
(Onawa) The Monona County Sheriff’s Office says at 9:59 this (Friday) morning, they received a 911 call from Bank First at 902 10th Street in Onawa advising that they had just been robbed. An individual entered the bank and brandished a weapon. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
kelo.com
Yankton drug dealer is sentenced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Yankton drug dealer now knows his fate. Ronald D. Minniefield, was sentenced to 12 years and 7 months in federal prison followed by 5 years of supervised release. Minniefield and his co-conspirators knowingly and intentionally conspired with others known and unknown, to knowingly...
nwestiowa.com
Le Mars man arrested on warrant for OWI
ORANGE CITY—A 41-year-old Le Mars man was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 18, on Sioux County warrants for third-offense operating while under the influence and child endangerment. The arrest of Joshua Wade Thompson stemmed from the stop of a 2016 Ford Expedition driving without its headlights on about 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, on Iowa Avenue near Fifth Street Southwest in Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department.
stormlakeradio.com
Alta Woman Receives Suspended Prison Sentence for Stealing Lottery Tickets
An Alta woman who was charged with stealing thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets received a suspended prison sentence this week in Buena Vista County District Court. 47-year-old Diana Stough previously pleaded guilty to 1st Degree Fraudulent Practice, a class C felony. The Defense counsel argued for a deferred judgment, but she was convicted by the court. Stough was given a suspended ten year prison sentence, and will be placed on probation with the Iowa Department of Corrections for the next three years.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City sets heat record Sunday
SIOUX CITY — Sunday's high temperature in the Sioux City area broke a 123-year-old record. The unseasonably high temperature recorded Sunday, 87 degrees, broke the previous heat record, 83 degrees, set in 1899. The normal high temperature for Oct. 23 would be around 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
nwestiowa.com
Driver arrested for OWI after rollover
SIOUX CENTER—A 29-year-old rural Sioux Center man was arrested about 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Gert Gerhardus Mare stemmed from him losing control of his 2001 Ford F-250 and rolling the pickup into the east ditch on the 4100 mile of Harrison Avenue southeast of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council approves resolution for West Eighth Street reconstruction project
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council unanimously voted Monday to approve plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the West Eighth Street reconstruction project, which runs from Hamilton Boulevard to Sioux Street. The project includes new sanitary sewer, water main and storm sewer, as well as new...
Sioux City Journal
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Sioux City Journal
Dry conditions expected to persist in Missouri River basin
SIOUX CITY -- Don't expect to see Missouri River levels rising in the area anytime soon. Months of dry and drought conditions across the upper plains are not expected to ease in the near future, dropping the river and its reservoir system, which currently contains less water than it normally would at this time of year, to even lower levels.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Gehlen vs St. Mary's regional volleyball
Le Mars Gehlen plays Remsen St. Mary's in regional tournament volleyball Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities identify victim of fatal accident
The Burt County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash from Sunday. Authorities said Seth Blimling, 21, died after losing control of his vehicle, resulting in the accident southeast of Tekamah.
Sioux City Journal
Moville to see new medical clinic in 2023
MOVILLE, Iowa – In 1994 a group of Moville residents formed a non-profit to address the lack of health care in rural areas. The Moville Area Medical Clinic Committee raised the funds and eventually built the current healthcare facility by hand. Now, 28 years later, the same organization has...
