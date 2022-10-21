The 2023 class has a chance to be a good one for Purcell and staff as they’ve worked on building the roster with their players. Four-star top 100 player Mjracle Sheppard is the first one to go all in on Purcell and the Bulldogs as the Florida standout decided to choose State over her other two finalists, Xavier and Georgia Tech. She announced her decision on social media Monday evening.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO